This outlandish rugged tablet has a laser projector and waterproof speakers — we're getting a review sample to check whether you can run your very own mini cinema in the pool

8849 TANK Pad: rugged tablet with 10.95-inch FHD, 120Hz display

Equipped with 21000mAh battery, 66W charging, dual-SIM 5G support

Features laser projector, waterproof speakers, durable build for outdoors

Earlier in 2024, I wrote about the 8849 TANK3 PRO, a rugged smartphone with a massive battery, DLP projector, 200-megapixel camera, and camping light. Now, 8849 by Unihertz is expanding its rugged device lineup with a tablet version, the 8849 TANK Pad.

The TANK Pad boasts a 10.95-inch IPS display with FHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The rugged tablet has IP68 and IP69K ratings, as well as MIL-STD-810H certification, enabling it to withstand drops, extreme temperatures, dirt, dust, and water.

Like the TANK3 PRO, the tablet’s rear shell includes a large camping light, ideal for outdoor use, and a pair of waterproof speakers rated at 105 dB, providing decent sound output in challenging environments. The camera system features a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor on the rear, with a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor on the front.

Large 21000mAh battery

The massive 23800mAh battery was arguably the main feature of the TANK3 PRO, and while the TANK Pad can’t match that, it does come with a large 21000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, offering extended use on a single charge.

The tablet runs Android 14 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, with the option for an additional 16GB in virtual memory, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

Connectivity includes dual-SIM 5G support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 5. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port with OTG, an IR blaster, and a classic headphone jack.

As with the TANK3 PRO smartphone, the TANK Pad features a built-in DLP laser projector with an 854 x 480-pixel resolution, 100 lumens of brightness at the center, and 94% brightness uniformity. Its manual focus can be adjusted via a physical dial, with a range of 0.5 to 3 meters. For cooling, the device incorporates two waterproof outlets to vent hot air when the projector is in use.

With its waterproof speakers, powerful projector, and rugged durability, the TANK Pad, which retails for $799, has the potential to serve as a portable entertainment hub. We’ll be testing a review sample soon to find out if this device truly lets you create your very own mini outdoor cinema - even in the pool.

