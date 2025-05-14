Oukitel WP300's battery can power other devices for days

Not your average rugged phone - it's part powerbank, part fitness tracker, all survival tool

This rugged phone has 108MP camera and 36GB of RAM for $399

The upcoming Oukitel WP300 takes an unconventional approach to rugged smartphone design - it's so over-the-top it’s already being called one of the most outrageous phones of 2025.

Built to endure harsh conditions while offering a feature set that rivals many flagship devices, the WP300 rugged smartphone comes equipped with a massive 16,000mAh battery, a capacity more commonly found in power banks.

The battery supports 45W fast charging and 18W reverse charging, meaning it can double as a battery pack for other gadgets like speakers, fans, or even rugged tablets.

Mobile phone and power bank for just $399

Even more surprising is the price. The WP300 will launch at just $399 - yes, $399 - when it debuts on Kickstarter at the end of May 2025. The original retail price is $599, but an early-bird offer includes a $200 discount.

Two key attachments transform this rugged business smartphone into a survival companion. One is a detachable LED camping light, perfect for nighttime use or emergencies. The other is a wireless earbud that docks into the phone and converts into a compact smartwatch.

This hybrid accessory features a display for alerts and an optical heart rate sensor, allowing it to function independently of the main device.

The WP300 is no fragile flagship. It meets IP69, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards, offering protection against dust, water, drops, and vibration.

The rugged chassis is reinforced, and the 6.78-inch display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The screen delivers a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 650 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, a 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor powers the device, supported by 12GB of RAM (expandable virtually to 36GB) and 512GB of internal storage.

Despite its rugged build, the WP300 doesn’t skimp on photography. It features a 108MP AI main camera and a 32MP front-facing selfie lens.