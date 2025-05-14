One of the most outrageous smartphones of 2025, the one with a 16,000mAh battery, built-in smartwatch and earbuds, will go on sale for less than $400
Oukitel WP300 is engineered for the extreme
- Oukitel WP300's battery can power other devices for days
- Not your average rugged phone - it's part powerbank, part fitness tracker, all survival tool
- This rugged phone has 108MP camera and 36GB of RAM for $399
The upcoming Oukitel WP300 takes an unconventional approach to rugged smartphone design - it's so over-the-top it’s already being called one of the most outrageous phones of 2025.
Built to endure harsh conditions while offering a feature set that rivals many flagship devices, the WP300 rugged smartphone comes equipped with a massive 16,000mAh battery, a capacity more commonly found in power banks.
The battery supports 45W fast charging and 18W reverse charging, meaning it can double as a battery pack for other gadgets like speakers, fans, or even rugged tablets.
Mobile phone and power bank for just $399
Even more surprising is the price. The WP300 will launch at just $399 - yes, $399 - when it debuts on Kickstarter at the end of May 2025. The original retail price is $599, but an early-bird offer includes a $200 discount.
Two key attachments transform this rugged business smartphone into a survival companion. One is a detachable LED camping light, perfect for nighttime use or emergencies. The other is a wireless earbud that docks into the phone and converts into a compact smartwatch.
This hybrid accessory features a display for alerts and an optical heart rate sensor, allowing it to function independently of the main device.
The WP300 is no fragile flagship. It meets IP69, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards, offering protection against dust, water, drops, and vibration.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The rugged chassis is reinforced, and the 6.78-inch display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The screen delivers a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 650 nits of brightness.
Under the hood, a 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor powers the device, supported by 12GB of RAM (expandable virtually to 36GB) and 512GB of internal storage.
Despite its rugged build, the WP300 doesn’t skimp on photography. It features a 108MP AI main camera and a 32MP front-facing selfie lens.
You might also like
- These are the best rugged laptops around today
- Here are the best wearables and fitness trackers to pair with your phone
- Millions of Brits to be impacted by UK Gov decision to move away from passwords
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.