JCB’s rugged phone trio enters a saturated market with a price that raises eyebrows

JCB Toughphone P20's thermal camera is unique, but won’t matter much to everyday users

Midrange specs and premium pricing put the JCB M20 and E10 in a tight spot

JCB has introduced three Android rugged smartphones, targeting field professionals in industries such as construction and logistics.

The most advanced of the trio, the Toughphone P20, arrives with Android 14, a 6.6-inch 120Hz Full HD+ display, and a MediaTek MT6877 chipset coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB.

But with a launch price of £649 (€649), it lands in a territory already contested by better-known and, in some cases, more affordable rivals.

Niche features may not justify a premium price

On paper, the Toughphone P20 appears to be built to last. Its 10,000mAh battery supports up to 40 hours of talk time and 50 days of standby, while also offering powerbank functionality.

JCB claims it “combines robust hardware with advanced features,” and the device meets IP69K and MIL-STD 810H durability standards.

The drop resistance of up to 1.8 metres and water resistance make it a credible option, but it must contend with phones like the Ulefone Armor 28 Ultra, which boasts similar ruggedness, an even larger battery, and support for Android 15 at a slightly higher cost.

JCB's inclusion of a thermal imaging camera is a niche but welcome feature, using an “uncooled VOx microbolometer” capable of capturing temperatures from -15°C to 550°C with a resolution of 256 x 192 pixels.

The triple rear camera system, 64MP main, 8MP wide-angle, and 20MP night vision, adds versatility, and the 20MP front camera is well above the standard for rugged phones.

However, in the area of software assurance and update longevity, mainstream rivals like the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 still offer more confidence, especially for enterprise users who value a mature ecosystem.

The Toughphone M20 and E10, which come in at £449 and £249 respectively, cater to mid- and entry-level rugged users, but again, they're priced within reach of alternative options.

The Doogee S200 provides similar specs to the M20 with a huge battery and 5G support, but may come in cheaper, especially from resellers.

Meanwhile, for buyers interested in large screens and aggressive aesthetics, the 8849 Shark 3 competes with its striking design and gaming-inspired rugged build.

JCB markets the P20 as a field-ready tool but it faces stiff competition even among lesser-known brands. The Oukitel WP200 Pro, for instance, blends durability, strong specs, and an average price point, challenging JCB’s efforts to stand out.

Unless JCB can negotiate volume deals to bring the price down significantly, its debut trio may struggle to attract attention beyond niche buyers who already know exactly what they're looking for.