This rugged smartphone has the biggest phone battery ever but that's not its most interesting feature - TANK3 PRO has a DLP projector, a 200-megapixel camera and a camping light

The 8849 TANK3 PRO is a rugged smartphone sporting a massive 23,800mAh battery, which means you won't have to worry about running out of juice while on the go.

While the battery should be the main highlight, as the phone also supports 120W super-fast charging, the TANK3 PRO boasts several other unexpected standout features.

Marketed as the 'Ultimate 5G Projection Rugged Smartphone,' the IP68 waterproof rated TANK3 PRO comes equipped with a DLP projector, a 200-megapixel camera, and a camping torch.

200MP main camera

The built-in 100 Lumens 120Hz DLP projector allows users to project content onto any surface, making it suitable for presentations or movie viewing – indoors or outdoors – and it features an adjustable focus. The large LED camping light not only illuminates your path at night but can also emit red or blue light for those moments when, 8849 suggests, you want to add "more fun to your life" (perhaps by pretending to be a police car).

The phone features a 6.79-inch FHD screen and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

TANK3 PRO comes with 16/18GB of memory, which can be increased to 32/36GB, and 512GB of storage space. In addition, the device supports up to 2TB memory cards for expanded storage.

For photography, the phone is equipped with a 200MP AI main camera, 64MP night vision shooter and 50MP selfie camera.

The TANK3 PRO is currently available for pre-order at the official AliExpress 8849 store. A $50 off promotional offer running at the moment means the price comes in at around $600.