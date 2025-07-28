Missed Prime Day? Don't worry, Amazon's own TVs have just hit record-low prices anyway

Prime Day was a couple of weeks ago now, running from July 8-11, but Amazon apparently forgot to stop running deals, with some new record-low prices appearing since then.

If you're in the US, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch has hit a record-low price of $449.99 (was $719.99) at Amazon, the cheapest price it's been all year.

In the UK, you can get the step-up Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 55-inch for £649.99 (was £849.99) at Amazon. This is back to its record-low price and the cheapest it's been since launch.

Today's best Amazon Omni QLED deal (US)

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was £719.99 now £449.99 at Amazon The Fire TV Omni QLED impressed us in our review, delivering good brightness and colours for the price, and making the most of 4K sources. Fire TV makes sure you can stream anything you want, and there's support for both advanced HDR formats. This is the cheapest the 65-inch model has ever been.

Today's best Amazon Omni Mini-LED TV deal (UK)

Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 55-inch 4K TV: was £849.99 now £649.99 at Amazon We rated this TV highly as being one of the best budget mini-LED options, thanks to impressive motion handling out of the box (ideal for sport), solid contrast, good detail, and next-gen 4K 120Hz gaming support. The Fire TV software makes it easy to stream whatever services you want. Again, this is a record-low price for the 55-inch model.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED held the place for best budget TV on our list of the best TVs for a long time. It impressed us during testing thanks to its comprehensive features, including support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR formats, and VRR and ALLM for gaming (though it's limited to 60Hz). It also has natural textures, vivid colors and solid motion for fast-moving movies and sports.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED impressed us during testing, particularly with its naturally responsive motion handling out of the box for sports. It also carries an extensive list of gaming features, including 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. Picture quality also demonstrates bold colors and realistic textures and details, as well as "better than expected contrast". This is one of the best mini-LED TVs at a mid-range price.