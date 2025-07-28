The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) is coming soon

Faster CPU/GPU running Google TV instead of Android TV

HDR10+ and DTS:X as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi's Google TV streaming stick has been updated with some significant improvements. While the underlying hardware hasn't changed dramatically beyond a new CPU – RAM and storage are the same 2GB and 8GB as before – there are some key audio and video improvements.

The new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) has a new chipset built around a a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU and Mali-G310 GPU, which Xiaomi says delivers 80% better CPU performance and a 150% boost to the graphics performance compared to the first generation of the 4K streamer. Wi-Fi is faster, and there's improved HDR and audio support too.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen): key features and pricing

One of the most significant changes is that Xiaomi has swapped OSes: where the original TV Stick ran on Android TV, this one has Google TV. That means a more modern-looking, streamlined interface and better recommendations across the various streaming services you use.

The new second-generation TV Stick now supports HDR10+ as well as the previous model's Dolby Vision. And there's been a similar audio upgrade with the addition of DTS:X support alongside the existing Dolby Atmos support.

The Wi-Fi is now Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth is the same 5.2 as before. And the remote has been slightly redesigned with a new button for Xiaomi's own free live TV service.

What we don't know yet is what it'll cost when it officially launches, or when that launch will be. Android Authority has spotted it on AliExpress, where it's being offered with a claimed $86 discount that drops the price to around $49 (about £36 ex VAT).

The first generation TV Stick 4K is currently $56.99 on Amazon US and £49.99 on Amazon UK.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors