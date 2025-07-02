The highly-rated Apple TV 4K streaming box gets a rare price cut at Best Buy

The overall winner in our guide to the best streaming device is the Apple TV. Not only can it stream 4K video in HDR with Dolby Vision, but it also boasts high frame rate HDR to make fast action and sports look buttery smooth. That's why I'm glad to tell you that you can now buy the Apple TV 4K at Best Buy for $119.99 (was $129.99).

Compared to the cheaper Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick, you do pay a premium for superior performance and that classic, gorgeous Apple design. And this deal may only be a $10 reduction, but if you were planning on buying this device anyway, then it means you don't have to pay full price for it.

Today's best Apple TV 4k deal

Apple TV 4K: was $129.99 now $119.99 at Best Buy A $10 discount sees the excellent streaming device from Apple drop to a record-low price. It has all the smarts you'd expect at this price, including 4K resolution, HDR, Dolby Vision, and a super-fast A12 processor. It's far from the cheapest option on the market, but it's definitely one of the best streaming devices out there it terms of performance, power and capabilities.

In our Apple TV 4K review, we gave this very capable streaming device 4.5 out of five stars. Considering how hard it is to get a full five stars, you should consider this rating very impressive indeed. It also only missed out by half a mark because of its price and the fact that many of the features are aimed solely at Apple users. If neither of those things is a problem for you, then this is a device to be reckoned with.

In our review, we wrote: "If you watch a lot of video that features fast-moving action, for example, sports, then the high-frame-rate capability of the Apple TV 4K will ensure that your viewing experience is super-smooth."

As well as outstanding resolution, clarity, and detail, we loved the revamped Siri remote, which makes operation an absolute delight. We also spoke highly of the multi-user support and the ability to tweak your TV’s color balance automatically.

If the Apple TV is not for you, then our best streaming device guide will help you narrow down your options. Or if you're in the market for a new TV, then head over to our best TVs guide.