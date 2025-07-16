Alongside Amazon, Google, Nvidia, and others, Roku is always in the mix of the best streaming devices. With the recent release of a new Roku streaming stick, we didn't expect to see any deals on it for a while, but you can, in fact, buy the Roku Streaming Stick Plus at Amazon for just $29 (was $39.99).

This 27% discount is a limited-time deal that won't be around for long, so if you've been looking for a 4K streaming stick, then this deal is just for you. Roku specialize in delivering fully featured products at budget-friendly prices, and this model has reviewed well at TechRadar so it's worth snapping up if you need it for home or college.

Today’s best Roku streaming stick deal

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $39.99 now $29 at Amazon With a beautifully simple design, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus streams content in 4K resolution directly to your compatible TV. Once you're through the super simple setup, you'll be able to stream all your favorites from Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, and many others. The stick also ships with a dedicated remote that controls your TV. Get all of this and more for under $30.

In our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review, we described the stick as "ideal for someone on a budget or who wants a streamer that can tuck behind a mounted TV." It will, of course, work on any TV with an HDMI port, whether it's mounted or not.

It's also worth noting that the Roku Streaming Stick Plus doesn’t come with a power supply but instead comes with a USB cable that can be plugged into the powered USB port on the back of a TV. If your TV doesn't have this type of port, then you can also plug the USB cable into a power adapter, but you'll need to purchase that separately.

If performance is a top priority, then you'll want the more expensive Roku Ultra (2024), instead. Otherwise, head over to our streaming deals page for all the latest offers.