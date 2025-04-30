Make your TV smarter for under $20 with this Amazon Fire TV Stick HD deal

In an ideal world, you might be eyeing up TV deals to make your TV viewing experience better, but that’s a pricey option. In a more realistic world, buying a new streaming device can upgrade your existing display without costing much. Today, you can buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD at Amazon for $19.99 (was $34.99).

That isn’t quite the lowest price the streaming device has been, but it’s very close. Previously, it dropped to $17.99 during the Black Friday sales, but otherwise, it generally sticks around either its full price or the $19.99 mark.

Even at full price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is good value. It makes it simple to stream through many different apps on your TV while also adding on Alexa voice controls. It’s aimed at first-time streamers, but experienced tech users will still appreciate what it has to offer. It makes it easy to watch all your favorite shows, and also has support for music apps and the ability to control your smart home devices.

Today’s best Amazon Fire TV Stick HD deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Got an older HD TV with no smarts behind it? Or is your current smart TV simply struggling to get things done efficiently for you? The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is the quick and cheap solution. It has support for multiple streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Peacock, and many more. You can tap buttons on the remote or use your voice to get things done. It also has support for live TV and music apps like Amazon Music and Spotify.

Launched in October 2024, the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick HD replaced some of the best streaming devices aka the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite. It plugs into the back of your TV and streams content at up to 1080p HD and supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10 Plus, and HLG.

It’s a reliable entry point to streaming devices for anyone who isn't looking to shop for one of the best TVs and wants a simple solution to home streaming. Its Alexa Voice Remote is the standout option here, so you can control streaming apps as well as your smart home devices. Think of it as a good way to make your home a little smarter all through your regular TV.

If you’re looking for other ways to upgrade your viewing experience, take a look at the streaming deals going on. There are some excellent soundbar deals too if you want superior sound. Combined, you could make your humble TV a whole lot more useful than before.