Disney’s bringing back classic toys with a modern twist in its new retro toys collection

Ever wish you still had the toys you grew up with? Good news — Disney Store is tapping into retro tech nostalgia with its latest launch. Just like vinyl, flip phones, and instant cameras, what’s old is new again.

Now available at Disney Store is the new Retro Toys Collection, a curated line of six classic toys reintroduced for a new generation. While they’re sure to delight kids, they’re just as likely to appeal to millennial collectors and tech nostalgists. These toys are exclusive to Disney Store and developed in collaboration with both Fisher Price and Tinker Toys.

Leading the charge with a tech twist is the Fisher Price Mickey Mouse Music Box Record Player, which costs $34.99. While it’s not a true record player, the design pays homage to vintage turntables, complete with a classic tonearm and five included “records.” Each double-sided disc lets you lay the needle down to play two built-in melodies — a playful nod to analog audio without needing a power outlet.

(Image credit: Disney)

Originally released in 1971, the Music Box Record Player now sports updated Mickey and Friends theming, blending retro design with modern character branding. Also making a return is a reimagining of the 1966 Tune TV, now dubbed the Mickey Mouse Two-Tune TV. This one is also $34.99, which is pretty affordable for these two.

This throwback toy mimics the look of a classic CRT monitor, though far more colorful than the Sony or RCA units of the past. Turn the dial and watch two familiar tunes, “London Bridge” and “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” play as the on-screen visuals change scenes featuring Disney characters. The old-school interface, complete with analog-style dials, is especially charming in an era of touchscreens.

(Image credit: Disney)

These two are just part of the six-piece Retro Toys Collection. Other nostalgic releases include Fisher Price’s Mickey Mouse Cash Register ($34.99) and Pluto Pull Tug ($14.99), along with what might be the most iconic of the set — the Mickey Mouse and Friends Fisher Price See N’ Say. First introduced in 1965, this talking toy allowed users to manually select phrases with a rotating pointer and a pull-string mechanism. Spin the wheel, pull the tag, and hear the arrow land — speak out its result, no batteries required. The See N' Say is priced at $24.99.

Altogether, this collection blends timeless toy design with subtle mechanical features that feel right at home in today’s tech-obsessed world. It joins other fan-favorite Disney tech releases like the Star Tours vehicle (released in 2024), Blitzees, and the ever-expanding Lego collection.

The Retro Toys Collection is now available online at the Disney Store and will begin rolling out to Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, currently celebrating its 70th anniversary, throughout July and into August.