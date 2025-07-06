With Prime Day 2025 officially kicking off in just two days, we’re already seeing some epic early deals from Amazon and other retailers. And while I’ve already highlighted some epic savings on Lego sets ahead of the 4th of July at Amazon, I’ve just uncovered a hidden sale on several Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel Lego sets at the Disney Store.

It even includes the much-loved Hocus Pocus set, based on the films, on one of the best streaming services, Disney+. I’m sharing my six favorite sets on sale as part of this Disney Store savings event ahead, including the Sanderson Sisters Cottage set, and even noting when some of these sets are also discounted on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2025.

And if you’re after TV, earbuds, laptops, smart home, or other gadget deals for Prime Day 2025, check out our live coverage of the best early deals here. For now, let’s go brick by brick and highlight the best sets.

Disney Store Lego sale - my 6 picks

Lego Star Wars: Droideka: was $51.99 now $41.98 at disneystore.com If you're a Star Wars fan – specifically The Clone Wars – you'll want to add this Lego set of a Droideka to your collection. You'll build the iconic droid out of 583 pieces, along with a display stand featuring an emblem commemorating 25 years of Lego Star Wars and a mini Droideka. I'm adding this one to my cart.

Lego Desert Skiff & Sarlacc Pit: was $79.99 now $63.98 at disneystore.com You know this Sarlacc Pit if you've seen Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This Lego set is a real treat, and it's an exceptional deal as it's cheaper at the Disney Store than on Amazon. For $63.98 – a $16 savings – you'll receive this 558-piece set, which includes six minifigures. And if you're wondering, this set is full price at $79.99 on Amazon.

Now, you can view the entire sale section at the Disney Store for Lego products here. If it doesn't auto-populate to just the brick-building toys, select 'Brand' on the left sidebar and then 'Lego' to see the full selection.

We're, of course, nearing the start of Prime Day 2025, so here are a few excellent deals on Lego sets on Amazon. With these, you'll save on the sets, and if you have a Prime membership, you'll also score free, fast shipping. And that's something the Disney Store doesn't natch on every order.

Amazon early Prime Day 2025 Lego sale

Lego Sunflowers set: was $14.99 now $7.94 at Amazon If you simply want an easy and fun Lego build, this Sunflowers set is for you. And it's a massive 47% off at just $7.94. From 191 pieces, you can create two lovely Lego sunflowers.

Lego Disney Pixar ‘Up’ House set: was $59.99 now $27.64 at Amazon The Lego Up house building set has been purchased over 5,000 times in the past month, and right now this delightful set is 54% off at $27.64. That's an excellent deal on a 598-piece set that's perfect for a fan of the film.

Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo set: was $29.99 now $23.95 at Amazon There's a reason why Lego Botanical sets are so, so popular, and this Lucky Bamboo one is my favorite out of the latest drop in this theme. You'll construct three bamboo chutes and a pot, complete with polished rocks, out of 325 pieces. Best of all, it's back down to a record-low price of $23.95.