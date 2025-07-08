If you can’t get enough of The Office, try this Prime Day Lego set that's $25 off next time you’re WFH

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is officially in swing, and so are competitor sales. Walmart is offering a number of epic deals – check out TechRadar's US deals lead, Mackenzie Frazier's guide, here – but one has stood out to me as a major fan of Lego and The Office, available on Peacock, one of the best streaming services.

The now-retired Lego Ideas The Office set, which lets you build the iconic Scranton, PA office Dunder Mifflin out of 1,164 pieces, is seeing a rare discount as part of Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale. Right now, for Walmart+ members, you can get this Lego set for $95, which is an instant $25 discount off the $120 MSRP.

It's an excellent deal on a set whose days are likely numbered as it's been retired by Lego and is no longer sold directly by the brand. The details are exceptionally high here, with plenty of easter eggs, including ninja stars, a large pot of chili, and 15 Minifigures included in the box.

Prime Day deal at Walmart: Lego Ideas The Office

Lego Ideas The Office set: was $120 now $95 at Walmart With the Lego Ideas The Office set, you'll build the iconic Dunder Mifflin office with the main floor, Michael's Office, and the conference room. You also receive 15 Minifigures, which include many of the cast members, such as Michael, Jim, Pam, Oscar, Angela, Darryl, and Creed, among others. There are also numerous Easter eggs from fan-favorite episodes of the show, and considering this set is listed as retired, this Walmart deal is an exceptionally good one.

I've actually built this Lego set myself and have it displayed in a cabinet – it's a blast and was an especially fun build, thanks to all the little aspects you'll find at the various desks or those destined for the conference room. Considering the original price and the discounted one, Lego didn't really miss details when it comes to including characters.

You get 15 Minifigures, including Michael, Dwight, Jim, Pam, Ryan, Angela, Oscar, Kevin, Stanley, Kelly, Phyllis, Meredith, Creed, Toby, Darryl, and Garbage the Cat.

Once you build the Lego set out of over 1,500 bricks, it will measure 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep with a maximum height of 3 inches. Michael's office can also slide in and out of the larger set for a separate display.

If you've been eyeing The Office Lego set or want an activity for the next time you stream the show on one of the best streaming services, this Walmart deal is excellent and your chance to get the set for $95. If you're not subscribed to Walmart+, you can also sign up for a 30-day free trial.