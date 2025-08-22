Security researchers found Russian network fingerprints on 12 free VPNs available on Google and Apple's app stores, and Chinese traces on six

Five of these VPNs are also thought to have ties with a Shanghai-based firm believed to have links with the Chinese military

While network fingerprints don’t necessarily signal Chinese or Russian ownership, experts advise caution

Twelve free VPN services available on the official Google Play and Apple App Store may have links with Russia, and six with China.

These are the findings from security researchers at Comparitech, who analyzed 24 VPNs and found Russian and Chinese network fingerprints on a total of 12 apps. Two of them (Turbo VPN, VPN Proxy Master) also include Chinese or Russian SDKs (software development kits) that, according to experts, "are clear indicators that the SDK was intentionally bundled into the app."

Experts build on the work of the team at the Tech Transparency Project, which in April uncovered that millions of free VPN users across 20 apps may have sent their data to China without knowing it. On that occasion, experts found that Turbo VPN and VPN Proxy Master, alongside three additional services (Thunder VPN, Snap VPN, and Signal Secure VPN), have ties with a Shanghai-based firm believed to have links with the Chinese military.