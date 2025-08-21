"Scammers scamming other scammers" – This free Android VPN was caught using Windscribe-stolen servers
News
By Chiara Castro published
Windscribe suggests this incident signals wider issues with Google Play
- A free Android VPN app with 1M+ downloads was caught hosting its service on Windscribe-stolen VPN servers
- JetVPN allegedly began using Private Internet Access (PIA) servers after Windscribe blocked its access
- According to Windscribe, this incident is a symptom of wider issues with Google Play
A free VPN, ranking among the most downloaded free apps in the Google Play Store with 1M+ downloads, was caught seemingly stealing from Windscribe.
Rated as one of the best VPN providers on the market by TechRadar's reviewers, Windscribe first realized that JetVPN – a new name in the industry – was using Windscribe-owned servers to host its VPN service at the end of July.
After blocking it, JetVPN allegedly turned to Private Internet Access (PIA) servers to keep hosting its service.