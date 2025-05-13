Peacock's The Office spin-off series has a release window but I'm feeling nervous

The Paper is expected to arrive on Peacock in September

A first-look image of Domhnall Gleeson has also been released

Oscar Nunez appears to be the only returning cast member from the original series

The Paper is Peacock's follow-up series to The Office, and we now known it's expected to arrive on one of the best streaming services in September 2025.

Considering The Office is such a comedy staple, this new series has some seriously big shoes to fill. That's not to say it won't work, but considering the disastrous Prime Video series The Office Australia, I am feeling a little nervous about what's to come.

While we don't have a trailer or a concrete release date, we do have the first look at Domhnall Gleeson (see above) standing on a desk with a very familiar face behind him. I recently reported that my favorite character from The Office was returning, and now we can see Oscar Nunez lurking in the background.

What do we know about The Paper?

The Paper is set in the same universe as The Office, and will once again be filmed in a mockumentary style. What connects the two shows is that it's the same documentary crew who followed Dunder Mifflin in the original series which, admittedly, is a fun way to go about it.

This documentary crew is hungry for more, and this time, they're focusing on a historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the publisher trying to revive it, so they've gone from a paper company to a newspaper – another nice connection.

In terms of casting, it appears Oscar Nunez is the only returning cast member. He'll be reprising his role as Oscar Sanchez, who has clearly changed jobs since we last saw him!

Joining him are Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key, with an array of upcoming guest stars too.

I'll definitely be giving this one a go, I just hope it can reach the great heights of The Office, which I love dearly.