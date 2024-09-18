Prime Video dropped The Office Australia trailer and I already miss Michael Scott
Tell them to cancel this show ASAP
The Office is a strange phenomenon. Kicking off in the UK with Ricky Gervais' David Brent, it went across the pond to the US where it was led by Steve Carell's Michael Scott, quickly becoming a huge comedy hit. I am not alone in thinking the US reboot was very good indeed, but sadly the latest iteration of The Office on Prime Video has the potential to be the worst one yet. Though early days, it is very unlikely it'll make it onto our best Prime Video shows list. (But I'm happy to be proven wrong!)
Reboots are tough, especially when you're tackling something that is widely regarded as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. Part of what made the US version so special was its memorable characters, quotable moments, and the mix of cringe humor with some seriously heartfelt scenes. But based on the first look at The Office Australia, it seems like they're trying to emulate the US edition way too much, and it feels like a parody rather than a new series.
Take a look below and see for yourself.
What else do we know about The Office Australia?
The Office Australia arrives on October 18, sharing a release date with Anna Kendrick's directorial debut over on Netflix. This release date comes after some first-look images were dropped earlier this year.
Instead of Dunder Mifflin, it's set in a new fictional company called Flinley Craddick which is headed up by an annoying, incompetent boss. But frustratingly, Felicity Ward's character Hannah Howard feels like she's trying to be too much like Michael. That's not the only obvious similarity too, as the trailer teases Dwight and Andy-esque characters and even a Pam and Jim-style romance, which makes me wonder if it'll actually have many new things to offer.
Plot-wise, it will lean into modern-day topics like remote working with Hannah desperately trying to keep her "work family" together. This does provide topical things that audiences will be able to resonate with, giving it some space from the original two offerings, so hopefully, the Australian version's able to bring some unique things to the table instead of simply trying to mirror American work culture.
While you wait for The Office Australia, why not check out everything new on Prime Video in September 2024 as there have been some big titles added this month.
