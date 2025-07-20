The Paper: everything we know so far about Peacock's The Office spin-off

The Paper season 4: key information - The first four episodes will be released on September 4

- Entirely new cast, except for Oscar Nuñez, who reprises his role

- The plot follows a declining Midwestern newspaper

- There's no official trailer yet

The Paper is Peacock's follow-up to the hit NBC series The Office, a beloved sitcom that is one of my firm favorites. This is our first time diving into this world since 2013, and I am intrigued to see how it will play out.

While set in the same universe as The Office, the creators have confirmed that The Paper is set in a new company, and we've moved out of Scranton, Pennsylvania, to a new location.

The Office's Greg Daniels and Late Night with Conan O'Brien's Michael Koman are the ones behind the series, so it looks like it's in good hands.

With The Office being such a hit and a show I quote daily, it'll be interesting to see if The Paper can reach the same highs or, at the very least, be a highly entertaining entry into the mockumentary genre.

Here's everything we know about The Paper so far.

A post shared by Rotten Tomatoes (@rottentomatoes) A photo posted by on

The Paper will be exclusively on Peacock, with the first four episodes dropping on September 4. It will then have a weekly release schedule with two episodes arriving until the season finale on September 10.

So those wanting to binge-watch might be disappointed, but it's definitely nice having a double bill to enjoy each week after the show's four-episode premiere.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Paper trailer speculation

Right now, we don't have an official trailer for The Paper, but we should expect to see it closer to the release date.

When it does drop, it's likely fans will be hopeful that it'll match the quality of its predecessor, so the pressure is on for the new Peacock show. Only time will tell, as we haven't seen any video footage from the show yet.

The Paper confirmed cast

While we don't have a trailer yet, we do know who will be in the cast, and we've got a very familiar face showing up for a new job.

Oscar Nuñez will reprise his role as The Office’s Oscar Martinez, and he's now working in the accounting department at The Truth Teller.

Speaking about his return at an NBCUniversal Upfront, Nuñez said: “I told Mr. Greg Daniels that if Oscar came back, he would probably be living in a more bustling, cosmopolitan city. Greg heard me, and he moved Oscar to Toledo, Ohio, which has three times the population of Scranton. So, it was nice to be heard.”

Elsewhere, we've got a brand new cast, including Domhnall Gleeson as a new hire and Sabrina Impacciatore, who is described as the "no nonsense managing editor" of The Truth Teller.

The rest of the newsroom includes Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, and Tim Key.

The Paper story synopsis

Confirmed to be set in the same universe as The Office, the same fictional documentary crew that once filmed the lives of Dunder Mifflin employees will now be setting their sights on The Truth Teller.

With that in mind, the new series will follow the everyday chaos at this fictional small-town newspaper. There's big work to be done, though, as the paper's publisher begins recruiting volunteer reporters to try and keep the presses running. A plot has teased that we should expect "all the dysfunction, awkwardness, and heart" that we saw in The Office, which should reassure long-term fans.

Will The Paper return for season 2?

Right now, we don't have any details about a potential season 2 but if that changes we'll be sure to update you.

For now, it's up to season one to make a good first impression so this is likely where Peacock's focus lies.