Harry Potter TV show: everything we know so far about the upcoming HBO adaptation

Harry Potter TV show: key information - Will debut on HBO in 2026 or 2027

- Filming begins in mid-2025

- No official trailer released yet

- John Lithgow confirmed to play Albus Dumbledore

- Rest of the cast still under wraps

- Plot will follow J.K. Rowling's books

- Show will last ten consecutive years

The Harry Potter TV show will debut on HBO in 2026 or 2027. Magical news, though we're wishing it were sooner.

It's been well over a decade since the final Harry Potter movie graced our screens, and whilst Fantastic Beasts has carried the torch somewhat, the prospect of a TV adaptation is incredibly exciting. It's a billion-dollar franchise that has captured the hearts of fans across the world and with one of the best streaming services taking the reins, there's a lot of anticipation around what they will do.

If you've not watched the movies, well, we don't quite know what to say. In the briefest way we can describe it – it's all about the wonderful wizarding world of Harry Potter as he joins Hogwarts to fulfil a destiny much larger than he could've ever imagined - against the incredibly powerful he who shall not be named.

And fans can breath a sigh of relief after Max's global rollout in 2024 means watching the series when it finally comes out is going to be a lot easier for everybody. Unsurprisingly, with one of the biggest book and movie franchises to ever grace the big screens, there's a lot of hype around it coming to our small screens. So, wands at the ready, here's everything we know so far about the Harry Potter TV show from release date, to predicted cast, to plot snyopsis, trailers, news, rumors and more.

Full spoilers to follow for all the Harry Potter movies.

Wands at the ready. The upcoming HBO Original Series, #HarryPotter, will be filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden with production beginning in Summer 2025 and coming to Max. pic.twitter.com/6JSOA20w52December 5, 2024

Unfortunately, there's no release date to share just yet. Though Deadline have revealed that the series is expected to be released in 2026 or 2027, following an announcement by Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief, JB Perrette.

It has also been confirmed, as shown in the above tweet, that filming will commence in Leavesden this summer, in the same location as the previous eight movies. So, while there's time to wait, it gives us plenty of opportunity to dust off our wands and brooms for its arrival.

Harry Potter TV show: has a trailer been released?

Harry Potter HBO Original Series | Official Announcement | Max - YouTube Watch On

With filming yet to commence, there's no trailer to share. For now, only a short teaser has been released by Max when the show was first announced, showing little but floating candles assembling the boy wizard's name.

As we loom ever closer to the eventual Harry Potter TV show release date though, we'll be sure to update here when we get even a hint of magic to share.

Harry Potter TV show: confirmed and predicted cast

Potential spoilers follow for the Harry Potter TV show.

First and foremost, in June 2024, it was revealed that Harry Potter TV show lands a magical creative duo with a showrunner in Francesca Gardiner and head director in Mark Mylod. And they've been busy ever since casting magical hires to play the iconic roles of the franchise in a total revamp from the movies. Though only two actor have been confirmed so far and one of them is John Lithgow as Professor Albus Dumbledore.

As revealed by Screen Rant, Lithgow revealed the offer to play the iconic Hogwarts headmaster "was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited." Adding: "I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

The second confirmed cast member so far is Nick Frost, who – according to an exclusive feature from Deadline – will play Rubeus Hagrid. And while that hasn't been officially announced by HBO, Frost himself has given cryptic clues to suggest that it is the case.

The biggest question that everyone's asking though is who will play Harry, Ron and Hermione? In September 2024, an open casting call started circulating online, and it's authenticity was then confirmed by HBO to Variety. And reportedly some 32,000 kids auditioned for the leading trio. No surprise given the sheer success of the franchise.

Though casting is now closed, it read: "Please prepare a short poem or story of your choosing. It can be from your favorite book, a poem that you love, a monologue from a play or something you've created yourself. Please, nothing from 'Harry Potter'. Please use your own accents. 30 seconds maximum!" Alongside a request for a longer self-tape with more information about the actor.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Other than Dumbledore's casting, there are plenty of actors that have been predicted to join the cast, though these are unconfirmed at time of writing. As per Deadline though, it has been reported that HBO is closing on Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, though Sharon Horgan was also in consideration, and Paapa Essiedu is the next potential Professor Severus Snape, first exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Though HBO commented: "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

And we'll hold confirm these deals as soon as we hear more. With filming taking place this summer though, we're sure these announcements will come thick and fast.

Harry Potter TV show: story synopsis and rumors

The Harry Potter TV show will follow closely alongside the books (Image credit: Warner Bros)

Full spoilers follow for Harry Potter.

It's been years in the making as we first reported rumors surrounding a Harry Potter TV adaptation in January 2021. But, news of the Harry Potter TV show was first officially announced in April 2023 by Warner Bros. Discovery. As reported in Deadline, the show will have J.K Rowling as an executive producer, and will be "a faithful take on her classic Harry Potter books with a new cast." So, when it comes to the plot, if you've read the books or seen the movies, you'll know exactly what's about to happen.

For the TV show though, it'll be another long-running adaptation, but this time even longer, with CEO David Zaslav saying: "It's really moving, for ten consecutive years, people will see Harry Potter on HBO; I mean it's really something." Which means the story that J.K. Rowling told over seven world-building novels will have an opportunity to unravel across countless hours.

Deadline also revealed that the show will stick to the "canonical" ages of its characters, which unlike the movies means that certain characters will be much younger than their movie counterparts. The report divulges that showrunner Gardiner had described the show as offering up a "bigger sandpit to play in", as well as including more activity from Hogwarts staff and "having fun with Peeves in the corridor". Mylod also added that he will "dig into the depths and crevices of Hogwarts".

With ten consecutive years to play with, there's obviously a lot more room for storytelling given the film franchise adapted the seven books into eight movies and the TV show is reportedly going for ten whole seasons.

Will there be more seasons of Harry Potter?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Absolutely. As discussed above, the Harry Potter TV show will follow closely alongside J.K. Rowling's books in the same way the movies did and, as confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, will run for "ten consecutive years". Ten years of more Harry Potter? We're feeling utterly spoilt.

Though there has been some mixed feelings surrounding the show regarding J.K. Rowling's criticism of transgender rights and transgender issues in recent years. Onboard as an executive producer for the TV adaptation, her continued comments could affect the show overall. But Warner Bros. has stood behind her continued collaboration in the franchise with a clear statement to Variety: "J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement."

If, like us, the impending arrival of the Harry Potter TV show has left you contemplating another (or first ever) run through of the iconic movie franchise, then here's how to watch the Harry Potter movies in order and you can always delve into the ever-contentious discussion of the best Harry Potter movies ranked, from worst to best.

