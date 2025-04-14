HBO's Harry Potter TV show confirms the cast for Dumbledore, Snape, Hagrid and more, but there are three surprises I wasn't expecting

After months of speculation, HBO has officially announced the first cast members for Max’s Harry Potter TV series, and while a few faces have been rumoured for a while, there’s definitely some surprises.

Set to stream on Max and air on Warner’s flagship network HBO, the new series aims to reinvent the Harry Potter saga for a whole new generation. “Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences” says HBO of the new show, while promising a faithful adaptation of the global smash-hit book series.

While some have argued against the necessity for a new adaptation of the books, it’s fair to say that the increasing length of the latter novels meant there was a lot omitted from the original movies.

While those films continue to be passed down the generations – attractions such as Universal’s Wizarding World and London’s WB Studio Tour continue to thrive – a long form adaptation would certainly allow for the story to expand, bringing in subplots and excised material that goes a long way in building the rich world and characters presented in the books.

Who are the new cast members?

(Image credit: HBO)

One of the things making existing fans most nervous is new actors stepping into the shoes of characters so iconically brought to life already, but judging by the first casting announcement, there’s nothing to fear, with six key roles looking to be in very safe hands.

Of those announced in the latest press release, three were already all but official. John Lightgow, starring as Hogwarts headteacher Albus Dumbledore was leaked a few months back, but confirmed today as part of the announcement.

As was Gang’s of London’s Paapa Essiedu, playing complicated Potions Professor Severus Snape, and Cornetto Trilogy star Nick Frost as loveable oversized groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More surprising were three further announcements, the most intriguing of which is Janet McTeer (currently starring in Paramount+ hit MobLand) as Professor Minerva McGonagall, a role made iconic by the late Dame Maggie Smith. Also announced were relative newcomer Luke Thallon as Professor Quirinus Quirell and comedy legend Paul Whitehouse as cantankerous caretaker Argus Filch.

Yet to be announced are the young actors who will portray the central trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione, but with 30,000 submissions to sift through as a result of an open casting call last year, it could be a while until HBO finds their new stars.

In the meantime, even the most skeptical Potter-head will struggle to disagree that the first official cast members are reason to start getting excited for the franchise’s small screen reboot on one of the best streaming services.