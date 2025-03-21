Everything new on Max in April 2025, including A24's Babygirl and The Last of Us season 2
I'm ready to be reunited with Harris Dickinson
Spring is in session, and Max is here with its April schedule to show once again why it's one of the best streaming services. Meanwhile, I'm here to tell you that you'll be able to catch some of last year's best movies as well as the return of some of the best Max shows.
There's no denying that The Last Of Us has come out on top as everyone's favorite show on the platform, and after a two year absence its long-awaited The Last of Us season 2 will premiere on Max on April 13. But it doesn't stop there, as the fourth season of comedy show Hacks and The Rehearsal season 2 land on Max on April 10 and April 20, respectively.
It's a known fact that Max and A24 movies go hand in hand, and its roster of A24 features is getting two new additions; the apocalyptic comedy horror Y2K (2024) and the steamy erotic drama Babygirl (2024), starring Nicole Kidman and everyone's favorite father figure, Harris Dickinson – who I've been longing to see again since his performance in the new movie put me in a trance in the cinema.
Everything new on Max in April 2025
Arriving on April 1
A Kind of Murder (movie)
A Stolen Life (movie)
Aftersun (movie)
All I See Is You (movie)
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (movie)
April in Paris (movie)
Bad Santa (movie)
Bad Santa 2 (movie)
Black Death (movie)
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (movie)
Chopped After Hours seasons 1-3 (TV show)
Chopped Junior seasons 6-7 (TV show)
Chopped Next Gen season 1 (TV show)
Deception (movie)
Doubling Down with the Derricos seasons 1-3 (TV show)
Drinking Buddies (movie)
Edge of the City (movie)
Expedition Unknown season 1 (TV show)
Friday (movie)
Friday After Next (movie)
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail season 2 (TV show)
House Hunters Ho Ho Home season 1 (TV show)
House Hunters Renovation season 10 (TV show)
I'll See You in My Dreams (movie)
In This Our Life (movie)
It's Love I'm After (movie)
Jezebel (movie)
Jimmy the Gent (movie)
Juarez (movie)
June Bride (movie)
Kid Galahad (movie)
Land of the Lost (movie)
Little Men (movie)
Logan (movie)
Lucky Me (movie)
Lullaby of Broadway (movie)
Marked Woman (movie)
Moonshiners: American Spirit (movie)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller season 3 (TV show)
Moonshiners: Whiskey Business season 1 (TV show)
Mr. Nobody (movie)
Mr. Nobody: Extended Director's Cut (movie)
Mr. Skeffington (movie)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life seasons 6-9 (TV show)
My Dream is Yours (movie)
My Golden Days (movie)
Naked and Afraid season 14 (TV show)
Next Friday (movie)
Nobody Walks (movie)
Now, Voyager (movie)
Old Acquaintance (movie)
On Moonlight Bay (movie)
Panama Hattie (movie)
Parachute Jumper (movie)
Payment on Demand (movie)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (movie)
Romance on the High Seas (movie)
Satan Met a Lady (movie)
Severance (movie)
Sixteen Candles (movie)
Special Agent (movie)
Stampede (movie)
Station West (movie)
Storm Warning (movie)
Suspicion (movie)
Tea for Two (movie)
That Certain Woman (movie)
The Biggest Little Farm (movie)
The Double (movie)
The Old Maid (movie)
The Prince (movie)
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (movie)
The Star (movie)
The Terminator (movie)
The Tree of Life (movie)
The West Point Story (movie)
The Wild North (movie)
The Working Man (movie)
Three on a Match (movie)
Winter Meeting (movie)
Young Man with a Horn (movie)
Arriving on April 2
Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice season 1 (TV show)
Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen season 2 (TV show)
Arriving on April 3
Fix My Frankenhouse season 2 (TV show)
HOP season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on April 4
Y2K (movie)
Arriving on April 5
HGTV Smart Home 2025 (TV show)
Arriving on April 6
Iyanu season 1 (TV show)
Lazarus season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on April 7
2073 (movie)
Barney's World season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on April 8
90 Day Diaries season 6 (TV show)
Arriving on April 9
All Access PD: Grand Rapids season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on April 10
Gremlins: The Wild Batch season 2 (TV show)
Hacks season 4 (TV show)
Arriving on April 13
The Last of Us season 2 (TV show)
Arriving on April 15
Rock The Block season 6 (TV show)
Arriving on April 16
100 Day Dream Home season 6 (TV show)
Fist Fight (movie)
Arriving on April 17
Cookie Monster's Bake Sale: Block Party (TV show)
Ghost Adventures season 29 (TV show)
Arriving on April 18
Lu & The Bally Bunch season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on April 19
Bugs Bunny Builders season 2 (TV show)
Impractical Jokers season 11 (TV show)
Outback Opal Hunters season 7 (TV show)
Sal Vulcano: Terrified (comedy special)
Arriving on April 20
The Rehearsal season 2 (TV show)
Arriving on April 21
Yellowstone Wardens season 6 (TV show)
Arriving on April 22
Love It or List It season 20 (TV show)
Planet Earth III season 3 (TV show)
Arriving on April 24
Life of the Party (movie)
Arriving on April 25
Babygirl (movie)
Arriving on April 28
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 (TV show)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2 (TV show)
Filthy Fortunes season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on April 29
Contraband: Seized at the Border season 6 (TV show)
Arriving on April 30
Castle Impossible season 1 (TV show)
Polyfamily season 1 (TV show)
Twitter: Breaking the Bird season 1 (TV show)
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
