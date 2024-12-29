The 52 best movies of 2024: TechRadar's favorite films of the year on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Disney Plus, and more

There have been lots of top-tier movies to watch in theaters and at home this year

2024 has, shock horror, been a year filled with amazing new movies. Indeed, there have been lots of unmissable films to enjoy in theaters or at home on the world's best streaming services.

Before we bid adieu to the year, it's time to take a trip down memory lane and look at the very best movies 2024 had to offer. In this guide, I've rounded up the 52 best films of the last 12 months, with my selection categorized by the streaming platform they either launched on or, in the case of theatrical releases, have landed on since their big-screen debut. I've included a section at the end of the 'best of the rest', which covers movies that are available on a different service or haven't arrived on a streaming platform yet. Without further ado, then, these are the 52 best movies of 2024 – oh, and be sure to read my article on the best shows of 2024 when you're done!

Best Apple TV Plus movies of 2024

Fancy Dance

Fancy Dance is yet another example of how talented Lily Gladstone (right) is (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Fresh from her multi-award-winning breakout performance in 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone proved she's more than capable of leading her own films with this Apple Original. Fancy Dance is a bold and suspenseful movie that owes much of its success to Gladstone's stunning acting display, as well as the sharp script and scene direction from rising star Erica Tremblay. Easily one of the best Apple TV Plus movies ever made.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone also starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's latest historical epic (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

I know, I know – Killers of the Flower Moon was originally released in theaters last November and was on my best movies of 2023 list, so what's it doing here? Well, one of the best Martin Scorsese movies didn't actually arrive on Apple TV Plus until early January, so I'm making an exception with its inclusion. Honestly, though, it's such a terrific, albeit difficult, watch, who can blame me for adding Leonardo DiCaprio's big-budget flick to this guide?

Honorable mentions: Blitz, Fly Me to the Moon, Wolfs

Best Disney Plus movies of 2024

A Real Pain

A Real Pain isn't painful to watch (Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

It's not technically out on Disney Plus yet, but this Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin-fronted dramedy is an unexpectedly funny and powerfully poignant film that reflects on how people grieve in different ways. The duo plays mismatched cousins Benji and David, who reunite to embark on a cross-country trip across Poland to honor their late grandmother. Give it a watch in your local theater while you still can.

Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine is one of two Disney-developed films that grossed over $1 billion globally this year (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I know Deadpool and Wolverine wasn't everyone's cup of tea, but I had an absolute blast with the only Marvel movie that sliced its way into theaters in 2024. Thanks to its multi-billion dollar haul at the worldwide box office, this Marvel Phase 5 film would've made it onto my end-of-year list even if the MCU's latest big-screen offering had sucked eggs, too.

Thankfully, The Merc With a Mouth's multiversal comedy road trip with his adamantium-clawed 'best bub' is a highly entertaining, typically chaotic, and surprisingly heartfelt film. Read my Deadpool and Wolverine review to see why it's one of the best Marvel movies in recent memory. Then, check out my Deadpool and Wolverine ending explained piece to see how it sets up future MCU projects, or see if you spotted every cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 is Disney's other multi-billion dollar-spinning film of the year (Image credit: Disney)

Not to be outdone by its fellow Disney subsidiary, Pixar's latest theatrical release swelled its parent company's coffers with this critically acclaimed sequel. Inside Out 2 is absolutely fantastic from start to finish and, while its 2014 forebear was arguably more tear-jerking in its nostalgic approach, Inside Out's follow-up resonated with me more because of its creatively powerful portrayal of being a teen, starting to learn how to grow up, and dealing with a wave of new emotions. A charming, innovative, and incredibly relatable film – and one that'll feature high on our best Pixar movies list when I get around to updating it!

Moana 2

Moana 2 could join the $1 billion-plus club for Disney before 2024 ends (Image credit: Disney)

It isn't as highly regarded as 2016's Moana, but there's no denying that Moana 2 has been a box office juggernaut for Disney. At the time of writing, it's $30 million shy of joining Deadpool and Wolverine and Inside Out 2 on the $1 billion-plus global haul front, which means I have to include it here. See what my colleague Lucy Buglass made of it in her Moana 2 review and don't be surprised if we get another installment in this Polynesian-led franchise in the next few years.

Out of My Mind

Out of My Mind is an utter joy of a movie (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The first film on this list to hold a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes (RT) critical score, Out of My Mind blew me away when one of November's new Disney Plus movies made its streaming debut. The coming-of-age drama stars Phoebe-Rae Taylor as Melody, a non-speaking wheelchair user who has cerebral palsy. Despite her disabilities, Melody battles against the odds to not only be accepted by her high school peers but also prove that, as evidenced by her intellect and witty personality, true talent lies within. A heart-warming story about never giving up on your dreams that's anchored by a towering performance from Taylor.

Young Woman and the Sea

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley has never been better in Young Woman and the Sea (Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

She's set to return as Rey in more Star Wars movies, but Daisy Ridley proved she's more than the new face of Lucasfilm's iconic galaxy far, far away in this superb period drama. Set in 1905, Ridley plays Gertrude Ederle, the first woman who attempted to swim the British channel. A tale of triumphing over adversity, especially in a male-dominated world, Young Woman and the Sea deserves a spot in our best Disney Plus movies article.

Honorable mentions: A Complete Unknown, Kinds of Kindness

Best Hulu movies of 2024

Alien: Romulus

In space, nobody can hear you wax lyrical about Alien: Romulus (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

A return to form for the Alien franchise after a number of unpopular and underperforming films, Alien: Romulus plays the movie series' biggest hits, delivering a huge helping of nostalgia. Nonetheless, it's an engrossing and typically terror-fuelled entry that introduces some great new mechanics to the iconic sci-fi horror franchise. It's out now on Hulu stateside and, hopefully, it won't be long before it comes to Disney Plus in non-US territories.

The First Omen

The First Omen is one of two films released in 2024 that included a virgin giving birth to Satan himself (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Another horror movie now – and, like Neon's Immaculate, a film whose plot revolves around the birth of evil incarnate. A prequel to 1976's The Omen, it follows a US nun who's sent to Rome and winds up becoming embroiled in a sinister conspiracy surrounding the Antichrist's emergence. Not one for the squeamish, but The First Omen should be in the running for a place on our best Hulu movies list (if it isn't there already).

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

A new Planet of the Apes movie? What a wonderful daaaaay! (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

20th Century Studios' Planet of the Apes revival continued apace with its fourth movie – and the first without Andy Serkis' Caesar – in the past 13 years. Set 300 years after Caesar's death, Kingdom... follows a new chimp called Noa (Owen Teague), who teams up with orangutan Raka (Peter Macon) and a mysterious human named Mae (The Witcher's Freya Allen) to not only save his tribe but also bring about the downfall of tyrannical bonobo Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). With incredible visuals, some great action sequences, and brilliant performances from Teague and Allen in particular, Kingdom... is well worth its near-two-and-a-half-hour runtime. Read our Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes review for more details.

Honorable mentions: Mr. Crocket, Suncoast, The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat

Best Max movies of 2024

Challengers

Challengers is a steamy sports drama that proves Luca Guadagnino is one of the best directors around (Image credit: MGM Pictures)

A more risqué sports drama than many expected, Challengers owes much of its success to Luca Guadagnino's directorial eye, Justin Kuritzkes' storming screenplay, and the film's main acting trio led by the always-impervious Zendaya. All is fair in love and war – and, it seems, in the tennis world, too. An emotionally brutal flick that leaves none of its main players unscathed.

Dune Part Two

Timothée Chalamet is as engrossing as ever as Paul Atreides in Dune Part Two (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The second of two Zendaya-starring movies that earned acclaim from fans and critics alike, Dune Part Two is the darker and more expansive follow-up to its 2019 forebear. It still retains the abstract sci-fi, explosive action, and intrafamilial drama that made Denis Villeneuve's Dune such a compelling watch. This nail-biting second entry subverts expectations more than once and sets the stage for the rip-roaring third installment that's currently in early development.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

This Mad Max: Fury Road prequel is absolutely epic, regardless of what its global haul says (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

A Mad Max: Fury Road prequel that, bizarrely, underperformed at the global box office, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is nonetheless a brilliant post-apocalyptic action flick that's probably been watched more times on Max than it was in theaters. Narratively, it's unusually structured as it plays out in five distinct chapters, but I still had a great time with this Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth-led epic. I bet you will, too.

Juror #2

Juror #2 may be the last film that legendary actor-turned-director Clint Eastwood is involved in (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Potentially the final hurrah in Clint Eastwood's decades-long career, Juror #2 is a stunning way to bow out if the legendary actor-turned-director is officially retiring. A pulsating courtroom drama centered on Nicholas Hoult's Justin – a juror who may be responsible for the victim's death in the murder trial he's sitting on – that'll leave you shocked with its numerous twists and turns.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Christopher Reeve was a superhero on and off the big screen (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of the few docufilms to make it onto this list – and with good reason. Super/Man tells the story of former Superman star Christopher Reeve. His life-changing injury and decades-long charity work and championing of disability rights is a tear-jerking and hope-filled documentary that'll make you re-evaluate your own life after watching it. An unmissable DC Studios documentary that deserves a place in our best Max movies guide.

Honorable mentions: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Blink Twice, The Commandant's Shadow, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Turtles All the Way Down, Twisters

Best Netflix movies of 2024

The Beautiful Game

The British sports drama is a criminally underrated Netflix Original (Image credit: Alfredo Falvo/Netflix)

A heart-warming soccer drama, The Beautiful Game stars Bill Nighy as Mal, a former youth soccer coach who manages England at the Homeless World Cup in Rome. A marvelous Netflix tale based on a true story that's full of warmth and continues to demonstrate the talent of Micheal Ward, Nighy's main co-star.

Carry-On

Carry-On has been compared to Die Hard by many observers (Image credit: Netflix)

Billed as a modern twist on the classic festive film Die Hard (yes, it absolutely is a Christmas movie!), Carry-On stars Taron Egerton as TSA agent Ethan who becomes engaged in a battle of wills with a mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman) who wants Ethan to ensure that a dangerous package makes its way onto a Christmas Eve flight. Egerton and Bateman are on top form as Carry-On's hero and complex villain, while the film's thrilling plot will have you on the edge of your seat once things get going. Just don't watch it before you catch a flight over the holidays.

His Three Daughters

His Three Daughters has some serious star power attached to it (Image credit: Netflix)

As emotionally weighty stories go, few will tug at the heartstrings and make you appreciate your siblings more than His Three Daughters. Anchored by powerful performances from its leading female trio Elizabeth Olson, Natasha Lyonne, and Carrie Coon, it's an exploration of familial estrangement, unspoken love, sisterhood, and the complexities of grief.

Hit Man

Hit Man is easily one of the best Netflix films of 2024 (Image credit: Netflix)

On the surface, Hit Man's rom-com leanings make it seem like it'll be another star-studded but generic Netflix movie. It's anything but. Man of the Hour Glen Powell plays Gary, a mild-mannered professor who gets roped into the world of espionage and proves to be naturally talented at the titular role, especially from a disguise perspective. It isn't long, though, before Gary gets more than he bargained for when he falls for a mysterious client named Madison (Adria Arjona). A raunchy romantic dramedy that's not only one of the best Netflix movies of 2024 but also another superb flick from filmmaking auteur Ricard Linklater.

Joy

Joy is a, well, joy of a movie (Image credit: Netflix)

Based on the inspirational true story about the first human to be born using in vitro fertilization (IVF), Joy tells the tale of the ground-breaking scientific procedure itself. Bill Nighy, Thomasin Mackenzie, and James Norton play the three researchers who defied sociopolitical pressures, especially from religious groups, to develop the means to allow any adult to have a child. A brilliant biopic grounded by its thematic exploration of female empowerment and scientific endeavor.

Rebel Ridge

Aaron Pierre (right) delivers a stunning performance in arguably the best Netflix film of the year (Image credit: Allyson Riggs/Netflix)

If you'd told me that Rebel Ridge would be one of the best-rated Netflix movies of 2024, I wouldn't have believed you – and yet the Aaron Pierre-starring action thriller is exactly that. A movie that feels like a modern-day Rambo, it's a little on the long side from a runtime perspective, but trust me when I say every one of its 131 minutes flies by. An intelligent and gripping story that may be Pierre's final role before he's catapulted into the A-list stratosphere by The Lion King live-action prequel Mufasa and forthcoming DCU TV series Lanterns.

Rez Ball

Rez Ball's plot is an Indigenous take on the classic underdog movie formula (Image credit: Netflix)

Filmmaker Sydney Freeland has been at the forefront of telling authentic stories about the Native American experience, and Rez Ball is just the latest example of that. This sports drama follows The Chuska Warriors, a fictional high school basketball team, as it competes in the state championship despite losing their star player. It's a masterful flick about sticking together and triumphing against the odds. Sure, its story may be somewhat formulaic, but it's nonetheless a terrific, crowd-pleasing watch.

Society of the Snow

Society of the Snow was the first Netflix Movie Original of 2024 (Image credit: Netflix)

Another film based on a remarkable yet harrowing story, Society of the Snow was the first Netflix Movie Original to arrive this year. It got the streaming giant's 2024 film catalog off to the strongest possible start, too, with Society of the Snow dominating the Netflix Top 10 film chart for weeks on end in early 2024. J.A. Bayona's latest feature is hard-hitting, brutally effective, and brilliantly acted. Watch it before the year is over, I implore you.

Ultraman: Rising

Ultraman: Rising is the latest great animated movie that can join this Netflix film-genre's back catalog (Image credit: Netflix)

There's always one great animated film that lands on Netflix every year. In 2023, it was Nimona. 12 months before that, The Sea Beast took the crown. This year, Ultraman: Rising is the best animated flick on the world's most popular streamer. This coming-of-age tale clocks in at a surprisingly lengthy 117 minutes, so it might test the limits of younger viewers. With its gorgeous and vivid visuals, affectionate story beats, and grandstand action, Ultraman: Rising is the gift that keeps on giving.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this Wes Anderson adaptation of Roald Dahl's short story of the same name (Image credit: Netflix)

Alright, this may be cheating a little. Indeed, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a 39-minute-long flick based on Roald Dahl's short story of the same name, was released in 2023. However, this extended movie that, as its title suggests, includes three other Dahl-penned short stories, is, well, wonderful. Film auteur Wes Anderson's creative fingerprints are all over this delightfully innovative, surreal, and sublimely designed anthology-like movie. If you're looking for something different to stream, I can't recommend it enough.

Best Paramount Plus movies of 2024

A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One is a critically-acclaimed prequel to the Emily Blunt-starring movies (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Prequel films, especially ones that fill in the gaps from a universe-building and/or lore perspective, can be very hit or miss. Luckily for Paramount Pictures, this movie, which covers events surrounding the sound-sensitive aliens' invasion of Earth, delivers on its promise to be as tension-filled and dramatic as its siblings. Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn are fantastic as strangers thrust together by happenstance working together to escape the onslaught in New York City.

Better Man

Better Man reimagines UK pop star Robbie Williams as a CGI chimpanzee – yes, really (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

A semi-biographical film, Better Man recounts the life of pop star Robbie Williams with a distinct twist: Williams is portrayed by a CGI chimpanzee because, well, that's how Williams always saw himself. Produced and directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey, you know Better Man will be an electrifying watch – and, based on its early reviews (it wasn't released until December 26, so I'm writing this ahead of time), it sounds as crazy, heartfelt, and fantastical as you'd expect.

Gladiator II

Gladiator II is a very good albeit imperfect sequel to one of the best historical epics ever made (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

It was always going to be difficult for Gladiator II to replicate the success of its Russell Crowe-starring predecessor. Even so, it's a frenetic, politically charged, and gory follow-up that earns its stripes for its mind-bogglingly fun action set-pieces and solid performances from Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and Pedro Pascal. Prepare to be entertained when Gladiator II finally releases on Paramount Plus. For now, you can only catch it in theaters.

September 5

September 5 is a harrowing watch at times (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

I don't expect September 5 to pull off numerous shocks on the 2025 awards circuit. However, this absorbing and trauma-laced movie adaptation should win a gong or two for its brilliant ensemble and, given events that have transpired in the Middle East over the past year, timely narrative. September 5 recounts the remarkable true story of an ABC Sports crew covering the 1972 Munich Olympics who wind up taking the lead on the breaking news when terrorists kill and kidnap Israeli athletes – it isn't for the faint of heart. Expect it to join our best Paramount Plus movies article once its theatrical run ends.

Smile 2

Naomi Scott is excellent in this supernatural horror sequel (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

A sequel that, in my view, is superior to its nonetheless underrated forebear, Smile 2 feels far spookier than the supernatural horror film series' first entry because we know what the evil entity is. Unfortunately, Naomi Scott's Syke doesn't, so she spends the majority of the narrative running from said malevolent being to save herself from becoming its next victim. Fancy some festive frights this holiday season? Smile 2 comes highly recommended by yours truly.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic's third big screen adventure is his best yet (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Paramount's movie series based on Sega's iconic blue mascot sped its way into theaters at the end of the year. Even so, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 proved it's got more than enough energy left in the tank as the eponymous hero's third big-screen outing is his best yet. The introduction of fan-favorite antihero Shadow (voiced by the ever-cool Keanu Reeves) is a big part of why Sonic's third movie is so good, as is Jim Carrey's brilliant dual turn as Doctor Eggman and his grandfather. Devoid of much of the human side plots that derailed the previous two films, too, Sonic 3 is good, old-fashioned, honest family fun.

Transformers One

Transformers One is another franchise prequel that doesn't disguise how fun it is (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Who would've thought that the Transformers film series' two prequels – the live-action flick Bumblebee and this animated offering – would be the best entries in the franchise? Transformers One may not have been a necessary addition to Paramount's long-running movie series about the Autobots and Decepticons – it's essentially an Optimus Prime and Megatron origins story – still, it's heaps of fun, action-packed and surprisingly emotional. Find out how to watch it as part of my Transformers movies in order guide.

Honorable mentions: Mean Girls, Sweet Dreams

Best Peacock movies of 2024

Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 received mixed reviews from critics ahead of its release (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Illumination)

The lowest-rated film (from a Rotten Tomatoes critical score perspective) to appear on this list. You may be wondering, then, why Despicable Me 4 deserves to be included. Rather than give you one reason, I'll give you 968 million because that's how many dollars it accrued at the worldwide box office. The Gru and Minions-starring film franchise is still incredibly popular so, even though this Universal Pictures flick was poorly received compared to its peers, it's hard to argue against giving it a spot.

Monkey Man

Monkey Man is more than a cheap imitation of John Wick (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

To simply label Monkey Man as a Southeast Asian knock-off of John Wick is to do it a disservice. Yes, the Dev Patel-fronted action thriller has clearly been inspired by its Lionsgate counterpart, but that doesn't mean it's not good. In fact, I'd say I enjoyed Monkey Man as much as John Wick's earlier entries. Its set pieces are creatively interesting, its story is pretty solid, and it's culturally significant. Load it up on Peacock and enjoy what it has to offer.

Nosferatu

Nosferatu gave us some gruesome gory horror to enjoy over the holidays (Image credit: Focus Features/Universal Pictures)

The arrival of a new Robert Eggers-directed film is always hugely anticipated. It helps, then, when his movies deliver on the hype surrounding them, which is exactly what Nosferatu did. Eggers' retelling of F.W. Murnau's 1922 classic of the same name (itself a film adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 Dracula novel) is a terrifyingly supernatural epic that oozes quality. It's out now in theaters, so catch it while you can.

Wicked Part One

Wicked Part One has already earned over $500 million globally (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

How do you turn one of the most adored musicals of all time into a spellbinding film? This is how. The first half of John Chu's Wicked movie adaptation is absolutely magical. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are immense as its leads Elphaba and Glinda. Its costume and set design are second to none. Its story captures the essence of what makes Wicked's stage play such an epic watch. Oh, and its soundtrack will be stuck in your head for weeks after you've seen Wicked Part One. A monumental cinematic achievement that *ahem* defies gravity.

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot is a must-see animated adventure (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

If it wasn't obvious by now, I love a good animated film, and The Wild Robot might be the best one I've seen since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. A drop-dead gorgeous movie with a staggeringly emotional story, this cinematic adaptation of Peter Brown's novel of the same name is as good a family-friendly film as any you're likely to see this year. The Wild Robot deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible but, even if you only own a 32" TV, I urge you to stream it ASAP. You won't be disappointed, I assure you.

Honorable mentions: Abigail, The Bikeriders, The Fall Guy, Kung Fu Panda 4, Piece by Piece, Speak No Evil

Best Prime Video movies of 2024

The Idea of You

The Idea of You is a surprisingly good rom-com (Image credit: Prime Video)

I'll level with you: I didn't expect to include a romantic comedy in this year's best movies round-up, but here we are. Amazon's film adaptation of The Idea of You is surprisingly good, and it owes a lot of its success to the natural chemistry between its lead Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. A slightly saccharine story, but it's a modern rom-com that hits its marks where necessary, and will leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside.

Música

Música is a fantastic musical comedy (Image credit: Prime Video)

Another movie that bafflingly went under many people's radars earlier this year, Música is a terrifically creative musical comedy. Rudy Manusco, who wrote, directed, and stars in it, plays a fictional version of himself. Manusco has synesthesia, a perceptive phenomenon that causes people to experience more than one sense at any given moment. Like Monkey Man, its cultural values burn bright, with Manusco imbuing Música with plenty of Brazilian flair, imagery, and, obvious though it is to say, music. With a strong supporting cast including Camila Mendes, Música is an aural and visual triumph that deserves a spot on our best Prime Video movies list.

My Old Ass

My Old Ass asks the age-old question of what you'd tell your younger self if you had the chance (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

My Old Ass is an R-rated fantasy comedy-drama that puts a filmmaking spin on the "what if you could go back and tell your younger self..." hypothetical question you may have been asked. Maisy Stella plays Elliot, a free-spirited teen who, after a wild mushroom trip, meets her 39-year-old self (Audrey Plaza). Cue plenty of adult-themed adventures and lots of warnings from Plaza's Elliot that Stella's teenager struggles to heed and/or listen to. A riotously fun and occasionally heart-felt Prime Video watch.

Road House

Road House is one of the most-stream Prime Video Movie Originals of all-time (Image credit: Marlee Chizari/Prime Video)

Like Despicable Me 4, this Amazon Movie Original was met with a mixed critical and commercial reception upon release. Prime Video's remake of the Patrick Swayze '80s classic, though, is one of the most-watched Prime Video films of all time, so there was never any doubt that Road House would appear in this round-up. If brutal action and eye-rolling one-liners are your thing, you might get a kick out of it but, considering controversial MMA fighter Conor McGregor is part of its cast, some might want to give it a wide berth.

Honorable mentions: One Fast Move, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, Upgraded

Best of the rest movies of 2024

A Different Man

A Different Man makes for uncomfortable viewing at times (Image credit: A24)

You can always count on a few A24-developed films making lists of this ilk, and A Different Man is one of five movies from the acclaimed indie film studio that wowed me this year. Adam Pearson and Sebastian Stan are electrifying as the acting pair embody the same character Edward, an aspiring actor who undergoes a radical medical procedure to dramatically alter his appearance. A surreal, unsettling, and cerebral flick that deserves the praise it's earned. Luckily, you can stream A Different Man on Max from January 17, so it won't be long before you can check it out if you missed its original theatrical run.

Anora

Anora is in the running for multiple awards at the 2025 Golden Globes, and rightly so (Image credit: Neon)

What can I say about this mind-blowing Mikey Madison-starring and Sean Baker-directed movie that hasn't been said before? Anora is profane, joyous, heartbreaking, and as utterly unpredictable as they come. A black comedy-romantic drama that'll sit with you for days after you've seen it, and one that confirms Madison and Baker as two of the brightest rising stars in Hollywood right now. Watch Anora wherever you can immediately because, if you don't, you'll have slept on one of the best movies of 2024, period.

The Brutalist

The Brutalist is still available to watch in all of its glory on the big screen (Image credit: A24)

Clocking in at a daunting three and a half hours, The Brutalist is the literal definition of an epic historical drama. The Adrian Brody-fronted feature makes full use of its mammoth runtime, though, to tell a story of a Hungarian-born Jewish immigrant who pursues the so-called American Dream after he survives the Holocaust. The use of VistaVision-supported cameras gives it a timeless feel, while Brody, plus supporting actors Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce, elevate this Brady Corbet-directed film even further. Catch in a cinema near you ASAP.

Heretic

Heretic allows Hugh Grant to shine in an unexpected role (Image credit: A24)

British national treasure Hugh Grant has never been more unsettling or superb than in this A24 psychological horror movie. In Heretic, Grant portrays the enigmatic Mister Reed, who invites two young female missionaries into his abode and forces them to engage in a terrifying game of cat and mouse. Atmospheric, pleasingly designed from set and narrative perspectives, and clever in its twists and turns, Heretic is a religious thriller that'll have you shuffling in your seat and/or watching through your fingers throughout.

Longlegs

Longlegs is a disquieting and often gory watch (Image credit: Neon)

Another great film from the creative minds at Neon, this crime-horror movie would've made it onto my list anyway, courtesy of its guerilla marketing tactics that drew comparisons to a similar promotional campaign for 1999's The Blair Witch Project. Its cause was helped by Longlegs being a brilliant film in its own right, though – one which sees Maika Monroe's FBI agent investigate an increasingly horrifying case involving the titular serial killer, who's played to devastating effect by the one and only Nic Cage. It's a tad overstuffed, sure, but don't let that dissuade you from streaming it on Apple TV Plus (US) and Prime Video (UK/Australia).

Love Lies Bleeding

Love Lies Bleeding is a steamy and gruesome crime thriller (Image credit: Max)

On the surface, Love Lies Bleeding asks "what if Thelma and Louise were lesbians?" but there's so much more to it than such a lazy comparison. Director Rose Glass' scintillating camerawork and artistic vision, coupled with powderkeg performances from leading ladies Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian, add panache to a pulpy extravaganza that's equal parts amusing, bloody, and *ahem* criminally underrated. Check out this A24-distributed flick on Max (US) and Prime Video (UK/Australia).

Paddington in Peru

Paddington 3 is another fantastic entry in the beloved bear's live-action/CGI film series (Image credit: Studio Canal)

I feel like Paddington in Peru has been done a disservice since its initial November release in the UK. Sure, it's not as good as its predecessors, which are near-perfect family-friendly flicks, but that doesn't mean this threequel is any less enjoyable than what came before. Indeed, the Marmalade sandwich-chomping bear, who embarks on a perilous journey across Peru (with the Brown family in tow) to track down his Aunt Lucy is currently sitting on a 93% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. A victim of its forebears' unparalleled popularity? Yes. Still a terrific watch in its own right? Absolutely.

Sing Sing

Sing Sing will make your heart soar (Image credit: A24)

An immensely powerful feature, Sing Sing stars Colman Domingo as Divine G, an individual incarcerated at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility for a crime he didn't commit. However, Divine G soon finds purpose by acting in a theater group, where he strikes up a friendship with fellow newcomer Divine Eye, portrayed by a towering, movie-stealing display from Clarence Maclin. A moving, uplifting story that puts the transformative power of the arts on full display and enshrines Domingo as one of the most talented actors of his generation.

Small Things Like These

Cillian Murphy delivers another unmissable performance in Small Things Like These (Image credit: Lionsgate)

The only Lionsgate movie to make it onto my list, this Irish indie drama is, initially at least, a quiet and unassuming watch. At its core, though, it's another deeply emotive flick that cements Cillian Murphy as one of the best actors around. The Oscar winner delivers a subtle but masterful performance as a father and coal merchant who unearths terrible secrets at the heart of his community's convent. Small Things Like These is certainly understated compared to many of its peers in this round-up, but Lionsgate's adaptation of Claire Keegan's literary masterpiece is a must-see production.

The Substance

The Substance is literally and metaphorically skin-crawling (Image credit: Mubi)

A cinematic experience unlike anything I've encountered in a long time, The Substance is a satirical horror/sci-fi flick that finally put Mubi on the filmmaking map. Indeed, my colleague Lucy Buglass waxed lyrical about how The Substance is the best body horror movie she's seen all year, so I knew I had to check it out. It did not disappoint. A deliciously creepy film that's stylish, wickedly clever and, above all, gross, The Substance is Demi Moore's best performance in years and sets the stage for writer-director Coralie Faraget to take the horror genre world by storm.

Honorable mentions: Babygirl, Civil War, Cuckoo, Handling the Undead, Immaculate, I Saw The TV Glow, Janet Planet, MaXXXine, Problemista, Queer, Saturday Night, We Live In Time

For more streaming coverage, read our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, how to watch the Harry Potter movies in order, how to watch the Batman films in order, and how to watch the Spider-Man films in order.