Deadpool and Wolverine cameos: every big Marvel character appearance in the MCU Phase 5 movie

Deadpool and Wolverine has finally arrived in theaters – and, oh boy, does it put Doctor Strange 2 to shame in the Marvel multiverse cameo stakes.

With it being the only Marvel movie to debut in cinemas this year, fans have been desperate to see who makes an appearance, however fleeting, in the highly anticipated superhero flick. Well, the Marvel Phase 5 movie is packed with crowd-pleasing cameos that have delighted those who've seen it.

So, who shows up in one of 2024’s most exciting new movies? Below, we’ve listed every single character, from previous X-Men movies and more besides, who appears in the flesh. That means we haven't included characters who appear in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie footage on the Time Variance Authority's (TVA) monitors, including Thor and his fellow Avengers. Oh, and, while we've done our best to find an image for everyone on this list, we couldn't find one for them all.

Full spoilers follow immediately after this sentence, so proceed at your own risk if you haven't seen Deadpool and Wolverine yet!

1. Happy Hogan

'Happy' Hogan isn't, well, happy to see Wade Wilson (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Iron Man's closest ally (read: best friend) until his death in Avengers: Endgame, Harold 'Happy' Hogan is the film's first cameo. He appears in the first 10 minutes during a laugh-out-loud, post-Deadpool 2 meeting with Wade Wilson/Deadpool, who tries to convince Hogan to let him join The Avengers. It… doesn’t go well for Wilson.

2. Comic-accurate Wolverine

Wolverine isn't actually as tall as Hugh Jackman's live-action iteration has made him out to be (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The first of seven Wolverine variants seen during Deadpool’s multiversal quest to find a new Wolverine to inhabit his world. A pocket-sized version of the rage-filled mutant – one closer to the hero’s 5ft 3ins frame in the source material – is played to hilarious effect by iconic Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, who returns to play the legendary X-Men member one more time in Deadpool 3. I don't think this is the last time Jackman will play him, mind you.

3. Patch

Another day, another brief MCU trip to the Southeast Asian island of Madripoor... (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

One of Wolverine’s many aliases in the comics, Patch – complete with eyepatch and spotlessly clean white tuxedo, and played again by Jackman – is another variant Deadpool locates (during his aforementioned multiversal quest) on the island of Madripoor. Deadpool gets more than he bargained for, however, with Patch stabbing him through his chin/lower jaw when the Regenerating Degenerate bothers him during a poker game.

4. Wild West Logan

Deadpool and Wolverine shows us another Old Man Logan-like Wolverine – but not the one from the acclaimed 2017 movie. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This American Frontier-inspired version of the character is also found by Deadpool during his TVA Temp-Pad adventures. Unfortunately, Deadpool fails to convince this 'Wolvie' to join him, too; the latter emphatically turning his request down with a double-barreled shotgun blast to the chest.

5. Weapon X Wolverine

We wouldn't want to meet this Wolverine in a dark alleyway... (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel has left no stone unturned in its pursuit of comic-book references that long-time X-Men fans will instantly recognize in Deadpool and Wolverine. One such instance sees Deadpool get on the wrong side of Earth-295’s James ‘Logan’ Howlett, who goes by his experiment-based moniker Weapon X in this alternate universe.

He’s notable for having a metal replacement for his left forearm (a limb he lost in a battle with Cyclops in the comics), and a black-and-red costume. This iteration of the character first appeared in X-Men: Alpha Volume 1 #1 – the first chapter of the X-Men’s Age of Apocalypse comic series.

6. Crucified Wolverine

Another of Deadpool and Wolverine's cameos is a deep-cut one from the comics (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Speaking of somewhat obscure literary callbacks: in a scene inspired by the cover of Uncanny X-Men Volume 1 #221, aka ‘Fever Dream’, Deadpool *ahem* crosses paths with a Wolverine hanging on a giant, wooden X. Clearly in a predicament, this 'Wolvie' is the only one who longingly looks out Deadpool for help, but his potential savior walks away (or, rather, Temp-Pads away) in typically humorous fashion.

7. Brown-Ochre Wolverine

It's no classic costume, but this alternate 'Wolvie' suit is still a big fan favorite (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Just like the aforementioned quintet, Jackman also plays this variant known as Brown-Ochre Wolverine, who’s kitted out in the character’s mustard-and-brown costume he first wore in Uncanny X-Men #139 for a fight that fans have wanted to see on the big screen for a long time. Speaking of which...

8. The Incredible Hulk

Hulk smash! (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Yep, everyone’s favorite green, irradiated, muscly boy – The Incredible Hulk himself – is about to throw down with 'Wolvie' before Deadpool interrupts them. Unfortunately, as we only see him from the back, we don’t know if this Hulk is the one played by Mark Ruffalo, Edward Norton, or Eric Bana. Still, it’s a crowd-pleasing moment to see Wolverine and Hulk square off on the big screen, even if it’s only for a few seconds.

9. Henry Cavill Wolverine

Fancy seeing you here, Gera- I mean, err, Cavill-Rine (Image credit: Netflix)

The final Wolverine variant to show up, the film's first real cheer-inducing cameo sees Deadpool interact with a Wolverine who's played by fan-favorite actor Henry Cavill (The Witcher, Argylle, and many other projects).

This white-vested 'Wolvie' is tending to his beloved motorbike when Deadpool pops up and then fanboys over Cavill-Rine (yes, that's the name we're all giving him, apparently). Just like the majority of the Jackman-portrayed variants, though, Cavill's has a foul temper, which he demonstrates to Deadpool with his fists.

10. Johnny Storm/The Human Torch

Flame on, Chris!... (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Before he played Captain America throughout Marvel's Infinity Saga, Chris Evans was perhaps best known for playing Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in 20th Century Fox's Fantastic Four film duology. There have been rumors he'll return to play 'Cap' one final time in a future Avengers movie after Evans hung up the superhero's vibranium shield in Endgame, too, so we expect him to reprise his most famous role at some stage.

Little did we know, however, that Evans would actually make his MCU return in Deadpool and Wolverine. Not as 'Cap', mind you, but as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch. He appears right after the titular pair's first brutal fight to warn them that Cassandra Nova's mutant army is approaching. Evans' Storm steals the show in every scene he's in – unfortunately, he isn't long for this world. After he's captured and accused of insulting her in the most foul-mouthed way possible, Nova kills him by using her telekinetic powers to rip the skin from his bones.

11. Pyro

...and, err, you flame on too, Pyro (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

One of the minor antagonists of the original X-Men film trilogy (find out how to watch the X-Men movies in order while you're here), Pyro is among the aforementioned scouting party who finds the titular duo and Johnny Storm in The Void. He arguably has the biggest supporting role from an antagonistic position, too; Pyro being an insider for both Nova (against the TVA) and Mister Paradox (against Nova) throughout the film. His fate is unclear at the movie's end.

12. Sabretooth

You had your chance to *ahem* claw your way out of trouble, Sabretooth (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A cameo that was spoiled in a new trailer teasing an X-Men movie rematch that fans have waited 24 years for, Sabretooth (who appeared in 2000's X-Men) shows up with Pyro. Like Johnny Storm, he doesn't last very long, either. He’s beheaded by Wolverine in one of the most amusingly anti-climactic one-on-one bouts we’ve seen in ages.

13. Toad

Leaping back into the action, are we, Toad? (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Another minor villain who appeared (and was killed off) in 2000's X-Men, Toad is another member of Nova's entourage. First glimpsed as part of Nova's scouting party, he's killed in the movie's third act when Deadpool and his allies attack Nova's base of operations.

14. Lady Deathstrike

Lady Deathstrike (back center) is one of many mutants who are part of Cassandra Nova's Void-based army (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Another of Nova's Void-based mutant army, this X2: X-Men United villain, who was killed by Wolverine in that 2003 flick, Lady Deathstrike is spotted among the background characters at Nova's hideout. She's also killed during the big battle at said location later in Deadpool 3.

15. Azazel

Who would've thought that Cassandra Nova's team would have a demonic-looking mutant among its number... (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Making his live-action X-Men film debut in 2011's X-Men: First Class, Azazel makes a couple of brief appearances as one of Nova's henchmen. He – yep, you guessed it – dies during the attack on Nova's base.

16. Juggernaut

Sadly, Vinnie Jones isn't back to reprise his role as Juggernaut from X-Men: The Last Stand (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

One of Magneto's many footsoldiers in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, Juggernaut is another of Nova's mutant allies. He isn't played by Vinnie Jones here, though – but he has an active role to play in its plot, with our heroes using his helmet to incapacitate Nova in the third act. He's killed by the superteam's assault on Nova's hideaway, too.

17. Callisto

A worthy fighter to include on your mutant roster, Cassandra (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Another X-Men: The Last Stand alumnus, Callisto is yet another background character at Nova's headquarters. And yes, she also meets her demise in Deadpool and Wolverine's third act.

18. Bullseye

Colin Farrell hasn't returned to play Bullseye from 2003's maligned Daredevil movie (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Another of Nova's goons, a Bullseye variant – not the one played by Colin Farrell in 2003's Daredevil movie, or Wilson Bethel from Netflix's Daredevil TV show – can also be seen lingering in the background of some scenes. Unsurprisingly, he's bumped off during in the regularly mentioned battle at Nova HQ.

19. Alioth

If you thought you'd seen the last of Alioth, you were sorely mistaken (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

First appearing in season 1 of hit MCU Disney Plus series Loki, this trans-temporal trash-eating entity guards The Void and devours any lifeform that's pruned from their timeline by the TVA. It makes its first appearance after Nova's exposition dump towards the end of the first act, before later showing its face again during the attack on Nova's command post.

20. Dogpool

"Who's a good girl!? Yes, you are!" (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The first of many Deadpool variants to appear in the Regenerating Degenerate's third silver-screen outing, Dogpool shows up multiple times throughout Deadpool 3. The first is when Deadpool and Wolverine are traveling to the borderlands to find Te Void's Resistance, the next is when the two mutants encounter the Deadpool Corps. (more on them later), and her final appearance is during the film's final few minutes.

21. Nice-Pool

After some images from the film's production leaked online in mid-January, we knew that this Reynolds-depicted 'Nice-Pool' – complete with long, blonde, flowing locks and a postive, can-do attitude – would show up. His first appearance is alongside Dogpool's first (he's her owner) and sees him aid our heroes on their journey to the borderlands. Later on, he shows up ahead of the Deadpool Corps. showdown; Nice-Pool dying in highly amusing fashion when he's used as a meat-shield by Deadpool Prime (aka the film's titular character) when the Deadpool Corps. attack.

22. Elektra Natchios

What an Elektra-fying return for Jennifer Garner, too (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

It's been over a year since The Hollywood Reporter first revealed that Jennifer Garner, who played Elektra in 2003's Daredevil film and the character's self-titled 2005 movie spin-off, would cameo as the Sai-wielding antihero.

The report proved to be correct, too, as Garner reprises her role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil's on-off love interest in this flick. She's the first of four members of The Resistance we meet after Deadpool and Wolverine square off in their second gore-filled fight. She agrees to help the titular pair attack Nova's base of operations, but we don't know if she survives said battle, as we don't see her again once Deadpool and Wolverine escape The Void.

23. Blade

We did not expect to see Wesley Snipes reprise his role as Blade in this movie! (Image credit: New Line Cinema)

With Marvel's Blade reboot continuing to languish in development hell, it'll be some time before the iconic daywalker sees the *ahem* light of day. Until the Mahershala Ali-starring film arrives, we'll have to make do with re-watching the early 2000s Blade movie trilogy instead.

Or at least that was expected to be the case until Deadpool and Wolverine rolled around. The reason? The vampiric antihero shows up in this flick – and yep, the ever-cool Wesley Snipes, who played Blade in the aforementioned film trilogy, is back to don his legendary trench coat and sunglasses once more. He's another Resistance member who joins the fight against Nova's forces. Like Elektra, his fate is left up in the air.

24. Gambit

"There are always surprises in store when Gambit is around!" (Image credit: Marvel Animation/Disney Plus)

Gambit's stock has risen considerably following his scene-stealing moments in the first season of animated show X-Men 97 earlier this year, but I didn't expect to see the kinetic energy-based mutant show up here.

Well, he does – and, in a surreal turn of events, he's not played by Taylor Kitsch, who portrayed Gambit in 2009's maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine film. Instead, he's played by none other than Channing Tatum, who unsuccessfully tried to get a live-action Gambit movie off the ground throughout the 2010s. He's also part of the Resistance and, like the aforementioned duo, it's unclear if he's alive at the film's end.

25. Laura Howlett/X-23

Logan's daughter (read: clone) also appears in Deadpool 3 (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Another cameo spoiled in yet another new Deadpool 3 trailer, Dafne Keen’s return as an aged-up X-23 – she co-starred alongside Jackman in Logan – is another delightful addition to the film’s cameo roster.

Of the four Resistance members, she has the most active role to play, with Laura convincing this film's Wolverine to help them storm Nova's base. She also kills Juggernaut, and retrieves his helmet so the titular duo can disable Nova's telepathic abilities. Oh, and she lives to fight another day – Laura being seen enjoying some pizza and beers with Deadpool, Wolverine, and the rest of 'Team Deadpool' at Wilson's apartment in the movie's final minutes.

26. Lady Deadpool

Who plays the masked-up Lady Deadpool? Read on to find out! (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

One of many Deadpool variants who appear (via a sling ring portal) as part of the Deadpool Corps. – essentially, a multiversal superteam comprising numerous Deadpools – Lady Deadpool's appearance isn't a great surprise. Indeed, she was teased in multiple Deadpool and Wolverine trailers and TV spots ahead of release. She's played by Reynolds' wife and fellow actor Blake Lively, too, as confirmed by the end credits.

27. Welsh Deadpool

Another Deadpool Corps. member, this character cameo is a clear ode to the Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, of which Ryan Reynolds is one of the co-owners and chief financial backers. The club has been the subject of of an FX docuseries – which airs on Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (internationally) – for three seasons, and a fourth chapter is currently in development.

28. Cowboy Deadpool

"Alright alright alright alright..." (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Another Deadpool Corps. member, this Wild West-inspired Merc With a Mouth is played by none other than Matthew McConaughey, whose appearance is confirmed during the end credits. His dulcet tones are heard when Cowboy Deadpool addresses Deadpool, Wolverine, and Nice-Pool before the trio fight the Deadpool Corps.

29. Headpool

The Deadpool Corps. numbers keep rising. This variant, who is simply a decaying Deadpool skull that flies around with a small helicopter-like blade, only has one line of dialog in the film. Oh, and he's voiced by the incomparable Nathan Fillion. I bet you didn't see that one coming, eh?

30. Kidpool

Fans hoped Walker Scobell, who starred alongside Reynolds in The Adam Project on Netflix, would play Kidpool (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The last of the Deadpool Corps. team who speaks, Kidpool is portrayed by Inez Reynolds, one of Reynolds and Lively's daughters. Like Headpool, she only utters one sentence in the movie, but it's a curse word-laden one that brought the house down in my screening.

31. Babypool

Glimpsed after Deadpool and Wolverine slay their way through the Deadpool Corps., Baby Deadpool is seen giggling from the sidelines in one of the movie's few cute moments.

There are plenty of other variants among the 100-strong Deadpool Corps. It's impossible to name them all, but among their number, I also counted: Scottish-Pool, Golden Age Deadpool, Future-Pool/Deadpool 2099, Zenpool, Samurai Deadpool, and Chinese Deadpool.

32. Hunter B-15

Welcome to Marvel's movie division, Hunter B-15! (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Another character who first appeared in Loki season 1 and returned in Loki season 2, Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15 was confirmed to turn up in one of Deadpool 3's final TV spots. She appears in the movie's third act when one of the TVA's new leaders learns about Paradox's Time Ripper plan and that Nova has escaped from The Void. Later, she turns up in time to not only congratulate 'Wolvie' and the Merc With a Mouth for saving the day, but also to arrest Paradox for his covert TVA operation.

And that's it! By my count, there are 32 characters who cameo and/or have bigger supporting roles in Deadpool and Wolverine – hopefully, I didn't miss any. If I did, you'll have to cut me some slack, bub.

Anyway, for more Deadpool 3 coverage, find out why Cassandra Nova star Emma Corrin "would love" to voice their character in a future season of X-Men 97. Alternatively, learn more from Corrin about how Nova's appearance in the film completely reshapes Deadpool and Wolverine's dynamic.