'I would love to': Deadpool and Wolverine's Emma Corrin really wants to voice Cassandra Nova in Marvel's X-Men 97 cast

Deadpool and Wolverine star Emma Corrin "would love" to voice Cassandra Nova in a future season of X-Men 97.

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at the Marvel movie's UK junket, Corrin – who uses they/them pronouns – revealed that they'd be "absolutely" open to the possibility of playing the menacing villain in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project. That includes a future installment of X-Men 97, the sequel show to beloved '90s show X-Men: The Animated Series, the first season of which earned plenty of plaudits on Disney Plus earlier this year.

At the time of writing (July 24), the only people who know whether Nova lives or dies in Deadpool and Wolverine are those lucky enough to have attended the Marvel Phase 5 film's world premiere and/or attended a press-only screening. Nonetheless, I couldn't help but ask Corrin if they'd be open to playing the X-Men character again in a different Marvel production. Judging by their response, it's something they're very eager to pursue.

"Absolutely," they said. "Honestly, I would love to. It's been a real treat to get to know her in this film and I feel like there's a lot more to explore. I think her origin story, plus her relationship with her brother [Charles Xavier/Professor X] is something that has legs – you could do a lot with that. That relationship is sort of the elephant in the room in this movie, but I think what we explore sets things up nicely for further exploration elsewhere. She's such a fun character to explore so, yeah, I'm open to whatever."

Will Cassandra Nova appear in X-Men 97 season 2?

X-Men 97 season 2 is currently in its post-production phase. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Full spoilers follow for X-Men 97 season 1.

We don't know for sure, but I think it's incredibly unlikely that she'll appear in X-Men 97 season 2. The primary plot of the incredibly popular show's sophomore chapter was set up in X-Men 97's season 1 finale, with En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse installed as one of the best Disney Plus shows' next big bad.

Timing-wise, it would have made sense for Nova to appear in season 2 in some capacity. Maybe not from a storytelling perspective but, with Nova set to become a household name post-Deadpool 3, it might have been in Marvel's best interests to build on her appearance in the 34th MCU movie and introduce her in the X-Men's latest animated series.

There's every chance she could make a brief cameo at the end of season 2, especially in one of Marvel's famous post-credits scenes. But, with Marvel's Head of TV Brad Winderbaum revealing that X-Men 97 season 2's post-production phase is well underway, it's very unlikely that there'll be an opportunity to introduce Nova if fans clamor for her inclusion.

Still, with Winderbaum also telling Entertainment Weekly that X-Men 97 season 3 has already been discussed internally, maybe she'll pop up there instead – and maybe, just maybe, Corrin will be on board to voice their villain in another MCU project. I've certainly got my fingers crossed.