Deadpool 3 will see Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine 'one more time'

The merc with the mouth has returned – and this time he’s bringing back a legend of the X-Men franchise, with Hugh Jackman officially confirmed to reprise the role of Wolverine for the next Deadpool film.

In true Deadpool fashion, a video put out by Reynolds’ official Twitter (opens in new tab) account has the actor throwing shade at the character’s portrayal way back in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. With references to the mercenary’s mouth being sewn shut and an apology for missing D23, Reynolds ends the video by asking Jackman if he’d like to return as Wolverine, to which the Australian actor nonchalantly replies “Yeah, sure.”

Jackman’s return is a nice surprise for fans, as he had hung up the claws after 2017’s Logan (opens in new tab). The actor has been portraying Wolverine in films since 2000’s X-Men, and Logan was seen by many as a great send-off for both the character and Jackman’s involvement. Regardless, fans of both characters will finally be able to see them battle it out on the big screen (ignoring the 2009 portrayal, of course).

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEuSeptember 27, 2022 See more

Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds previously on the film Free Guy, and with Jackman on 2011’s Real Steel, and is set to arrive on September 6, 2024. This date appears to be the start of the MCU’s phase 6, as phase 5 will close out in July, 2024 with Thunderbolts.

It’s been 30 long years…

Interestingly, 2024 also marks the 30th anniversary of when the characters first met in Wolverine #88. Since 1994, Deadpool and Wolverine have had an on again off again rivalry, with their first meeting involving a copious amount of bullets being fired by the mercenary.

When X-Men Origins: Wolverine hit the cinemas, fans of the duo were left bewildered by Deadpool’s portrayal. Despite being played by Reynolds, the character was incredibly subdued compared to what fans knew Deadpool for. However, Reynolds redeemed the character in 2016’s Deadpool, with the character’s solo outing being sufficiently chaotic, humourous and accurate to what fans knew from the comics.