Marvel, Star Wars and 20th Century Studios D23 showcase: Everything announced

D23 Expo 2022 is in full swing, and day two of the ultimate Disney fan event sis et to bring some potentially spectacular announcements and reveals for Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studios fans to enjoy.

With day one of D23 Expo 2022 unveiling new projects in the works at Pixar and Disney's Animation Studio, today (September 10) was all about Disney's two biggest franchises – the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Star Wars – and one of its most notable film studios in 20th Century.

From announcements concerning MCU Phase 4 and Marvel Phase 5, to new Star Wars movies and 20th Century Studios flicks, day two of D23 Expo 2022 should deliver the goods. Hopefully, the unveiling of superhero films, Disney Plus show reveals, and trailers will be just the beginning, with various cast announcements also likely to be part of proceedings.

Andor: final trailer released ahead of launch

Andor, the next Star Wars series that debuts on Disney Plus on September 21, received a final trailer as part of a short panel at D23 Expo 2022.

The 90-second teaser, which you can view above, gives a stunning glimpse into arguably the most mature Star Wars TV show yet, but plenty of action, tense drama, and complex relationships on show in the footage.

"This is like a 12-episode film," Diego Luna, lead actor and executive producer on Andor, told D23 attendees. "It's a gigantic film." If it's half as good as it looks and sounds, we might have a new number one Star Wars show on our hands.

Andor launches with a three-episode premiere exclusively on Wednesday, September 21.

Willow: "epic" fight scenes teased and new trailer drop

Willow, the Disney Plus TV sequel to the similar titled 1988 fantasy movie from Lucasfilm, earned an intriguing update during the showcase.

Erin Kellyman, who plays Jade in the Disney Plus show, said fans can expect to see some "epic" fight scenes, while Christian Slater (Mr. Robot, Archer) was confirmed to be part of the series' cast.

Lastly, a new magical-but-foreboding trailer was debuted, which provided a better look at the adventure that Willow (Warwick Davis) and his band of followers will go on to save the world once more.

A six-part short story series, Tale of the Jedi sees Star Wars return to its Clone Wars-style of animation.

The trailer, which provides an exciting look at what we can expect from the miniseries, looks like it'll fill in some backstory details concerning key Star Wars characters, including Ahsoka Tano and a young Count Dooku. According to creator Dave Filoni, three of the shorts will expand on Ahsoka's journey from her home world to the iconic Force wielder we know her to be.

Finally, an official release – Wednesday, October 26 – was confirmed for the series of shorts, which will all debut on the streamer that day.

The Bad Batch season 2: January 2023 launch confirmed

#TheBadBatch returns with a 2-episode premiere January 4, 2023. #D23ExpoSeptember 10, 2022 See more

It's been a long time since we received any concrete news on The Bad Batch season 2. But, speaking during the showcase, Dave Filoni confirmed that the animated series will return to our screens on January 4, 2023. It'll get a two-episode premiere on that date, too, while the series will contain 16 episodes overall.

New Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew details revealed

Jude Law is here again (after debuting as Captain Hook yesterday) #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/sntwhkVk5gSeptember 10, 2022 See more

More details were revealed for other forthcoming live-action Star Wars shows, such as Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew.

Per Jon Favreau, Ahsoka will be Dave Filoni's "magnum opus", while the idea for Skeleton Crew was formed during Favreau's time working on Marvel's Spider-Man movies alongside Jon Watts. Watts directed all three MCU movies for the webslinger and will be showrunner on Skeleton Crew.

A first-look image at Jude Law's character in Skeleton Crew was also revealed, which you can see above (thanks to Total Film for the screenshot). Speaking about the show, Watts simply said: "It's a show about a group of kids who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy."

