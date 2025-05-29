From a Stranger Things season 5 release date to new movie trailer reveals, these are the 4 things I'm most excited to see at Netflix Tudum 2025

Wednesday's child is full of woe, but Netflix Tudum 2025 will be full of joyful and exciting reveals

The 2025 edition of Netflix Tudum, aka the now-annual fan event that celebrates everything about the world's best streaming service, is almost upon us.

This year's installment will take place on Saturday, May 31 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET – non-US readers can work out when it'll begin using the aforementioned times – and there'll be plenty of announcements made on the night.

We already know that TV hits including Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game will be featured at Netflix Tudum 2025. However, Netflix has stayed tight-lipped on what it'll actually reveal during its live event, which you can watch on Netflix if you didn't manage to secure a ticket to the in-person event.

That won't stop me from speculating on what'll be shown, mind you. With that in mind, here are four things I predict we'll see at Tudum 2025.

Me and who as we sit around our computers hoping for some Stranger Things 5 news on Saturday? (Image credit: Netflix)

As far as many people are concerned, these are the biggest reveals that Netflix could make at Tudum 2025.

We already know that the hugely popular show's final season is set to be released sometime in 2025. Indeed, filming wrapped on Stranger Things 5 in December 2024 but, while a big Stranger Things season 5 leak seemingly suggested it'll air in late 2025, we still don't know when it'll make its actual debut.

Nevertheless, Tudum 2025 is the perfect time for Netflix to finally confirm when Stranger Things season 5 will be released. I predict that the streaming giant will also tell us whether it'll launch in full, or be released in two parts like Stranger Things season 4 was.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lastly, I'd be surprised if a teaser trailer isn't unveiled to further generate hype for one of the best Netflix shows' final hurrah. We've had to live on behind-the-scenes morsels for years at this point, so some actual footage of season 5 would go down a storm.

2. An official trailer for Squid Game season 3

Unchain Squid Game season 3's official trailer, you cowards! (Image credit: Netflix)

It's hard to believe that another incredibly successful Netflix TV Original – Squid Game – will end this year, too.

The Korean-language survival drama is set to end when Squid Game season 3 arrives on June 27. But, despite the fact that we were treated to an exciting Squid Game 3 teaser in early May, an official trailer still hasn't been released online.

Tudum 2025 is the ideal time to drop a much longer trailer that'll make me and millions of other Netflix users even more stoked for the series' last chapter.

This is the exact same pose and facial expression I'll have if we don't see more of Wednesday season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Unlike the aforementioned pair, Netflix hasn't been shy about disclosing information about Wednesday season 2.

In the last few weeks alone, we've received word about Wednesday 2's dual release dates and first-look at its new cast members, and been treated to a finger-clickingly good behind-the-scenes featurette of the show's sophomore outing.

I'm hungry for even more, though, so I'd like to see another first-look clip or two for Wednesday's second chapter. I don't really care what's shown, either. Indeed, I'll take an extended sequence of Jenna Ortega's eponymous character interacting with Joanna Lumley's Grandmama, a tension-filled reunion with Hunter Dooham's Tyler/Hyde, or something more kooky. Just give me something, please Netflix.

"No Knives Out 3 release date yet? It makes no goddamn sense! Compels me, though..." (Image credit: https://x.com/rianjohnson)

It's not all about the biggest shows that Netflix has to offer. There are numerous new Netflix movies that'll launch on the platform before the end of 2025, but lots of them still only have placeholder launch windows.

There's no better moment to announce some proper release dates for some of Netflix's most anticipated new movies of the year, then, than at Tudum 2025. I'm hoping for official launch dates for Wake Up, Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, The RIP, and The Twits, but I won't turn my nose up at any other major reveals that are made.

What are you hoping to hear more about at Netflix Tudum 2025? Will you be tuning in to watch it live, or do you plan on catching up on the biggest news once it's wrapped up? Let me know in the comments!