From a Stranger Things season 5 release date to new movie trailer reveals, these are the 4 things I'm most excited to see at Netflix Tudum 2025

The 2025 edition of Netflix Tudum, aka the now-annual fan event that celebrates everything about the world's best streaming service, is almost upon us.
This year's installment will take place on Saturday, May 31 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET – non-US readers can work out when it'll begin using the aforementioned times – and there'll be plenty of announcements made on the night.
We already know that TV hits including Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game will be featured at Netflix Tudum 2025. However, Netflix has stayed tight-lipped on what it'll actually reveal during its live event, which you can watch on Netflix if you didn't manage to secure a ticket to the in-person event.
That won't stop me from speculating on what'll be shown, mind you. With that in mind, here are four things I predict we'll see at Tudum 2025.
1. Stranger Things season 5 release date and format, plus a teaser trailer
As far as many people are concerned, these are the biggest reveals that Netflix could make at Tudum 2025.
We already know that the hugely popular show's final season is set to be released sometime in 2025. Indeed, filming wrapped on Stranger Things 5 in December 2024 but, while a big Stranger Things season 5 leak seemingly suggested it'll air in late 2025, we still don't know when it'll make its actual debut.
Nevertheless, Tudum 2025 is the perfect time for Netflix to finally confirm when Stranger Things season 5 will be released. I predict that the streaming giant will also tell us whether it'll launch in full, or be released in two parts like Stranger Things season 4 was.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lastly, I'd be surprised if a teaser trailer isn't unveiled to further generate hype for one of the best Netflix shows' final hurrah. We've had to live on behind-the-scenes morsels for years at this point, so some actual footage of season 5 would go down a storm.
2. An official trailer for Squid Game season 3
It's hard to believe that another incredibly successful Netflix TV Original – Squid Game – will end this year, too.
The Korean-language survival drama is set to end when Squid Game season 3 arrives on June 27. But, despite the fact that we were treated to an exciting Squid Game 3 teaser in early May, an official trailer still hasn't been released online.
Tudum 2025 is the ideal time to drop a much longer trailer that'll make me and millions of other Netflix users even more stoked for the series' last chapter.
3. More footage of Wednesday season 2
Unlike the aforementioned pair, Netflix hasn't been shy about disclosing information about Wednesday season 2.
In the last few weeks alone, we've received word about Wednesday 2's dual release dates and first-look at its new cast members, and been treated to a finger-clickingly good behind-the-scenes featurette of the show's sophomore outing.
I'm hungry for even more, though, so I'd like to see another first-look clip or two for Wednesday's second chapter. I don't really care what's shown, either. Indeed, I'll take an extended sequence of Jenna Ortega's eponymous character interacting with Joanna Lumley's Grandmama, a tension-filled reunion with Hunter Dooham's Tyler/Hyde, or something more kooky. Just give me something, please Netflix.
4. Release date reveals for Netflix's 2025 movie line-up
It's not all about the biggest shows that Netflix has to offer. There are numerous new Netflix movies that'll launch on the platform before the end of 2025, but lots of them still only have placeholder launch windows.
There's no better moment to announce some proper release dates for some of Netflix's most anticipated new movies of the year, then, than at Tudum 2025. I'm hoping for official launch dates for Wake Up, Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, The RIP, and The Twits, but I won't turn my nose up at any other major reveals that are made.
What are you hoping to hear more about at Netflix Tudum 2025? Will you be tuning in to watch it live, or do you plan on catching up on the biggest news once it's wrapped up? Let me know in the comments!
You might also like
- These are the best Netflix movies to stream today
- 'Is this for real?': Lilo and Stitch fans are furious about the live-action remake's ending, so they're watching the original movie on Disney+ instead
- Avengers: Doomsday could spell the end for another original Avenger as Marvel actor's thank you video sparks MCU exit rumors
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.