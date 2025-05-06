Squid Game season 3 teaser reveals the hit Netflix show's most disturbing detail yet
Squid Game season 3 has a first-look teaser and everyone's talking about its big reveal at the end.
The teaser suggests that one of the best Netflix shows will take an even darker turn when it returns on June 27. That's not surprising considering the K-Drama hit is a masterclass in distressing its viewers.
All good things must come to an end, though, and Squid Game season 3 is set to be the third and final installment. It's been a wild ride and now we're all braced to see where the story goes next on one of the best streaming services.
Check out Squid Game season 3's first teaser below.
What do we know about Squid Game season 3?
Spoilers for Squid Game season 2 ahead! Turn back now if you haven't already seen it.
While I'm not sure any of us are over that game of marbles, the inclusion of a crying baby at the end of the Squid Game season 3 teaser trailer has got me feeling on edge yet again – and I'm not alone looking at fans' reactions on social media.
Of course, we already knew that Jun-hee (Player 222) is pregnant during the events of Squid Game season 2, but the thought of a baby somehow being involved in these sadistic games is a horrifying detail.
And after the season 2 finale, we know that the new season will pick up in the aftermath of a failed rebellion against the games. Gi-hun returns determined to end them once and for all, but he's haunted by the heartbreaking death of his ally, Jung-bae.
Whether or not we'll see a happy ending or not is unknown, but I'm definitely praying they can put a stop to the twisted games for good! Gi-hun is tenacious having gone through them three times, and hopefully it pays off.
