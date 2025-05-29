Is Thor going to die in Avengers: Doomsday? Some fans think so

Marvel fans are worried about the fate of Thor in Avengers: Doomsday

A video uploaded to Chris Hemsworth's YouTube channel has sparked fears about his potential MCU exit

Chris Hemsworth has been playing Thor in the MCU since 2011

Avengers: Doomsday is 18 months away from landing in theaters, but Marvel fans are already fearing the worst about one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) longest-serving heroes.

Yesterday (May 28), a new video was uploaded to the personal YouTube channel of Chris Hemsworth, who's played Thor since 2011 and is one of the MCU's six original Avengers.

Ordinarily, this wouldn't be a big deal. Hemsworth and/or his social media team regularly post videos on the A-lister's account, so the arrival of a new video shouldn't come as a shock.

This video is different to the usual ones that get posted, though. Titled 'Thank You! The Legacy of Thor', the two-minute-long video comprises footage of Hemsworth's various appearances as the God of Thunder over the past 14 years. The clips are interspersed with behind-the-scenes footage, plus interviews with Hemsworth and other creatives who have worked on the Thor films, too.

Thank You! The Legacy of Thor - YouTube Watch On

Taken at face value, there's an air of finality to the video's title and the footage contained within. That's before you read the earnest video description accompanying said footage, which has seemingly been written by Hemsworth and reads: "Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

"For the last 15 [sic] years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the MCU unforgettable. Next up, Doomsday!"

Thor is one of the MCU's most iconic heroes, so his potential demise would be felt acutely among viewers (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Predictably, Hemsworth's latest YouTube upload has sparked fears among MCU fans, with many drawing the conclusion that Thor is going to be killed off in Avengers 5. After all, Hemsworth was confirmed to be part of Doomsday's initial 27-strong cast. With filming now underway on one of 2026's most anticipated new movies, why would Hemsworth, who's probably seen a script and/or starting shooting scenes, post a video like this now if there wasn't a significant reason to do so?

Fan worries aren't consigned to a single corner of the internet, either.

Indeed, threads on the r/Marvel subreddit and ResetEra, plus the comments section of Hemsworth's latest YouTube video, are full of viewers expressing concerns that the Asgardian's MCU journey will soon come to an end. Is he going to be murdered by Doctor Doom in the same way that Thanos killed Loki in Avengers: Infinity War? It would certainly prove how powerful Doom is if he kills someone like Thor who's survived so many life-threatening events in the MCU.

There are people who aren't convinced this is the end of the line for Hemsworth, though.

Some believe this is nothing more than a promotional video for Thor: Love and Thunder, aka the character's latest Marvel film that was released in July 2022, which has been uploaded to Hemsworth's channel three years too late.

Meanwhile, others say their fellow fans are reading too much into the video, with some pointing out that Marvel and Hemsworth have consistently talked about the possibility of making a fifth Thor solo movie. In fact, just three weeks ago, industry insider MyTimetoShineHello, whose recent track record has been patchy at best, suggested Thor 5 is still in the works. If that's the case, the God of Thunder won't perish in Doomsday.

Ultimately, it's hard to determine why this video has made its way onto Hemsworth's YouTube channel. I can see why people are scared about the possibility that Thor will die in the Marvel Phase 6 movie. However, I also understand the argument that some are putting two and two together and getting five.

If I had to get off of the proverbial fence, I'd err on the side of caution and agree that people are reading too much into this video. I don't think Hemsworth's time in the MCU is done yet, but I guess we'll know for sure when Avengers: Doomsday is released worldwide on its revised launch date of December 18, 2026.