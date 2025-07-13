How to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner online: live stream Wimbledon 2025 men's final
Much-anticipated men's final brings the curtain down at SW19
Two weeks of tremendous grass court tennis has culminated in Sunday's men's final, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner going head-to-head on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Below we have all the information on how to watch the coverage from anywhere – including FREE Wimbledon streams on BBC iPlayer.
After Saturday's non event of a women's final, the Wimbledon faithful will be expecting something much more competitive between Alcaraz and Sinner. They put on a thrilling final at Roland Garros last month, where the Spaniard prevailed in five sets.
Alcaraz has been at his mercurial best throughout the tournament. So much so that in-form Taylor Fritz could hardly compete in their semi-final. Sinner, meanwhile, made seven-time champion and debatable GOAT Novak Djokovic look decidedly average in his straight sets win. These two players are on top of the game, and that can only mean the prospect of a fantastic final.
Here's how to watch free Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams at Wimbledon 2025 wherever you are.
Watch Alcaraz vs Sinner: quick guide
Date & time
- Sunday, Jul 13
- 4pm BST / 11am ET
Best free stream
FREE Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams
The UK's free-to-air BBC is showing the men's Wimbledon final in 2025 on BBC One on TV and online via the BBC iPlayer website and app for smartphones, tablets and streaming devices.
Or if you're in Australia, you can watch Alcaraz vs Sinner for free on 9Now.
Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the final. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action. Instructions below.
How to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner from anywhere
How to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams in the US
The Alcaraz vs Sinner final at Wimbledon will be shown on ABC and ESPN.
If you don't have access to those channels through your antenna or cable, you could consider an OTT service like Sling TV. You can get ESPN through its Orange plan, while ABC is available in select cities on the Blue package. They each cost from $45.99 per month with 50% off your first month.
Alternatively, Fubo is an optional cable replacement, that includes ABC and ESPN in all of its plans. Prices start at $84.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.
Online coverage of the final will also be shown online through ESPN Plus. A standalone subscription costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but there's better value to be had if you grab it as part of the a Disney Plus Bundle.
Or you can watch Wimbledon with Hulu+Live TV – stream the tennis there and grab a free trial (3 days).
How to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams in the UK
As explained above, tennis fans in the UK can watch the men's final for FREE, with Alcaraz vs Sinner being shown on BBC One. That means you can live stream all the action on BBC iPlayer.
Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.
BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.
Live coverage will also be shared with TNT Sports, with access through a Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 a month or as an add on to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media plan.
How to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams in Australia
Tennis fans in Australia will be able to watch FREE Wimbledon men's final live streams via 9Now.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the Alcaraz vs Sinner action on 9Now as if you were back home.
However, if you're someone who wants to watch the Wimbledon final in 4K then Stan Sport is where you want to go. Stan offers ad-free coverage and and costs $37 for its Premium plan plus Stan Sport add-on.
Official Wimbledon 2025 broadcasters by region
Africa & Middle East
Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼
Wimbledon broadcast rights for Africa and the Middle East are largely shared between beIN Sports, Canal+ and Tennis Africa.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription:
Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen.
Canal+ has Wimbledon 2025 rights across these regions in Africa:
Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DRC, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles and Togo.
Tennis Africa has Wimbledon 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DRC, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, St. Helena & Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.
- Israel
The Sports Channel 5 SPORT will show this year's Wimbledon tennis in Israel.
Americas
Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼
- Canada
TSN and RDS have the rights to broadcast Wimbledon 2025. If you don't have cable, you can try the TSN Plus.
- Latin America and the Caribbean
Residents of the following countries can watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams via ESPN:
Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago
Europe
Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼
- Albania
Digit-Alb has the rights in Albania.
- Armenia
The appropriately named Fast Sports will show Wimbledon coverage.
- Austria & Germany
Amazon's Prime Video platform is showing Wimbledon in Austria and Germany.
- Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia & Sweden
Wimbledon 2025 is on Eurosport on TV and HBO Max for streaming in these countries. In the Netherlands, it will also be shown by Ziggo.
- Bosnia Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia & Serbia
Arena Sport is showing Wimbledon in these countries. In Serbia, this is shared with RTS.
- Croatia & Slovenia
SPORT KLUB is showing Wimbledon in Croatia and Slovenia.
- Cyprus
You can watch Wimbledon on Cytavision.
- Denmark
DR is the official Wimbledon broadcaster in Denmark.
- Estonia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan & Uzbekistan
Wimbledon is being shown on S Sport and S Sport Plus. In Türkiye, it will also go out on TRT SPOR.
- France
beIN Sports France is showing Wimbledon this year.
- Greece
Novasports is showing Wimbledon in Greece.
- Ireland
You'll need access to Premier Sports in Ireland.
- Italy, San Marino & Vatican CIty
Sky Sport subscribers can watch Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2025 final in Italy, San Marino and Vatican City.
- Kazakhstan
Sport+Qazaqstan is Kazakhstan's Wimbledon broadcaster.
- Kosovo
Artmotion Telecom is showing Wimbledon.
- Latvia
Go3 Sport has the coverage in Latvia.
- Malta
TSN Malta has rights to this year's Wimbledon.
- Moldova & Ukraine
Wimbledon's official broadcaster is Setanta Sports here.
- Poland
Telewizja Polsat is the place to head for Wimbledon coverage in Poland.
- Portugal
Head to SportTV in Portugal to watch Wimbledon 2025.
- Spain & Andorra
Want to watch Carlos Alcaraz go for three in a row? Spain's Wimbledon final broadcaster is MOVISTAR PLUS+.
- Switzerland
SRF, RTS, RSI and Sky Sport (in Italian) all have Wimbledon coverage in Roger Federer's homeland of Switzerland.
Asia
Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼
- Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand & Vietnam
SPOTV dominates the rights in many countries of Asia.
- China
Tencent Sports, CCTV and SMG Great Sports Channel will all show coverage of Wimbledon 2025 in China.
- Hong Kong
Now TV has the rights in Hong Kong.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal & Sri Lanka
Wimbledon 2025 will be shown via Star Sports on TV and the JioHotstar app.
- Japan
WOWOW and NHK G both have rights to show Wimbledon live streams in Japan.
- South Korea
tvN SPORTS will be showing action from Wimbledon.
- Pakistan
Pakistan's coverage of Wimbledon 2025 is listed as being on Star Sports on TV and Disney+Hotstar and Myco for streams.
- Taiwan
SPORTCAST has the broadcast rights for Wimbledon.
Oceania
Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼
Outside of Australia and New Zealand, Wimbledon 2025 broadcast rights for Oceania are with TVWAN Sports. You'll find that in the following countries:
American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Nauru, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Western Samoa, Kiribati and Papua New Guinea.
- New Zealand
ESPN will be showing Wimbledon in New Zealand.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
