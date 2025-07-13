How to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner online: live stream Wimbledon 2025 men's final

Much-anticipated men's final brings the curtain down at SW19

Two weeks of tremendous grass court tennis has culminated in Sunday's men's final, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner going head-to-head on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Below we have all the information on how to watch the coverage from anywhere – including FREE Wimbledon streams on BBC iPlayer.

After Saturday's non event of a women's final, the Wimbledon faithful will be expecting something much more competitive between Alcaraz and Sinner. They put on a thrilling final at Roland Garros last month, where the Spaniard prevailed in five sets.

Alcaraz has been at his mercurial best throughout the tournament. So much so that in-form Taylor Fritz could hardly compete in their semi-final. Sinner, meanwhile, made seven-time champion and debatable GOAT Novak Djokovic look decidedly average in his straight sets win. These two players are on top of the game, and that can only mean the prospect of a fantastic final.

Here's how to watch free Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams at Wimbledon 2025 wherever you are.

Watch Alcaraz vs Sinner: quick guide

Date & time

  • Sunday, Jul 13
  • 4pm BST / 11am ET

Best free stream

FREE Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams

The UK's free-to-air BBC is showing the men's Wimbledon final in 2025 on BBC One on TV and online via the BBC iPlayer website and app for smartphones, tablets and streaming devices.

Or if you're in Australia, you can watch Alcaraz vs Sinner for free on 9Now.

Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the final. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action. Instructions below.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner from anywhere

How to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams in the US

The Alcaraz vs Sinner final at Wimbledon will be shown on ABC and ESPN.

If you don't have access to those channels through your antenna or cable, you could consider an OTT service like Sling TV. You can get ESPN through its Orange plan, while ABC is available in select cities on the Blue package. They each cost from $45.99 per month with 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, Fubo is an optional cable replacement, that includes ABC and ESPN in all of its plans. Prices start at $84.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.

Online coverage of the final will also be shown online through ESPN Plus. A standalone subscription costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but there's better value to be had if you grab it as part of the a Disney Plus Bundle.

Or you can watch Wimbledon with Hulu+Live TV – stream the tennis there and grab a free trial (3 days).

How to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams in the UK

As explained above, tennis fans in the UK can watch the men's final for FREE, with Alcaraz vs Sinner being shown on BBC One. That means you can live stream all the action on BBC iPlayer.

Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

Live coverage will also be shared with TNT Sports, with access through a Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 a month or as an add on to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media plan.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia will be able to watch FREE Wimbledon men's final live streams via 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the Alcaraz vs Sinner action on 9Now as if you were back home.

However, if you're someone who wants to watch the Wimbledon final in 4K then Stan Sport is where you want to go. Stan offers ad-free coverage and and costs $37 for its Premium plan plus Stan Sport add-on.

Official Wimbledon 2025 broadcasters by region

Africa & Middle East

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

