How to watch Wimbledon 2025 online: live stream tennis FREE

This year's Wimbledon live streams see Carlos Alcaraz going for three-in-a-row and the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff attempting to prevent yet another surprise champion in the women's singles. Below we have all the information on how to watch the coverage from anywhere – including FREE Wimbledon streams on BBC iPlayer.

While there's no doubt that the likes of Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Lorenzo Musetti, seven-time champ Novak Djokovic and hometown hero Jack Draper will all want to go deep into the second week at SW19, most tennis fans will see this as the next chapter of the emerging rivalry between Alcaraz and world number 1 Jannik Sinner. Between them, they've won the last six straight Grand Slams and they played out one of the great matches in a thrilling five-set French Open final.

Barbora Krejčíková shocked the world when she lifted the famous silver salver last year, adding the title to her French Open victory in 2021. Jasmine Paolini was the losing finalist and will hope it's a big year for Italian players on the famous grass courts this time around. Sabalenka and Gauff start as favorites to repeat the Roland Garros final a few weeks ago, with Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova bringing plenty of hopes with them from across the Atlantic.

Here's how to watch free Wimbledon 2025 live streams wherever you are. We've also listed the Wimbledon schedule further down the page.

Watch Wimbledon 2025 tennis: quick guide Key dates Mon. June 30 – Sun. Jul 13

Women's final: July 12

Men's final: July 13 Best free stream BBC iPlayer (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Wimbledon 2025 tennis live streams

As ever, the UK's free-to-air BBC has extensive of Wimbledon coverage across TV and its BBC iPlayer app for laptops, smartphones and streaming devices.

And if you're in Australia, you can watch it free on 9Now.

Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the action. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action. Instructions below.

How to watch Wimbledon from anywhere

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams in the US

US TV coverage of Wimbledon 2025 is spread across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and The Tennis Channel.

The most comprehensive online coverage comes from ESPN Plus, with your choice of daily Wimbledon live streams from the show and outside courts. A standalone subscription costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but there's better value to be had if you grab it as part of the a Disney Plus Bundle.

If you don't have access through the other channels through your antenna or cable, you could consider an OTT service like Sling TV. You can get ESPN through its Orange plan, while ABC is available in select cities on the Blue package. They each cost from $45.99 per month with 50% off your first month, and will need the Sports Extra add-on for an extra $11.99 to get access to the Tennis Channel.

Alternatively, Fubo is an optional cable replacement, that includes ABC and ESPN in all of its plans (you'll need to pay extra to get the Tennis Channel as part of its Elite plan). Prices start at $84.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.

Or you can watch Wimbledon with Hulu+Live TV – stream the tennis there and grab a free trial (3 days).

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams in the UK

As explained above, tennis fans can watch hours of Wimbledon 2025 for FREE, with the tournament being shown across BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button. That means you can live stream all the action on BBC iPlayer.

Play typically begins at 11am BST each morning, continuing through the afternoons and well into the evenings.

Missed any of the action? BBC's "Today at Wimbledon" highlights show will be available on iPlayer from 9pm (BST).

Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

Live coverage will also be shared with TNT Sports, with access through a Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 a month or as an add on to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media plan.

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams in Australia

Tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch FREE Wimbledon live streams via 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

However, if you're someone who wants to watch in 4K then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and and it will cost $37 for its Premium plan plus Stan Sport add-on.

Official Wimbledon 2025 broadcasters by region

Africa & Middle East

Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼ Wimbledon broadcast rights for Africa and the Middle East are largely shared between beIN Sports, Canal+ and Tennis Africa. Residents of the following African countries can watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen. Canal+ has Wimbledon 2025 rights across these regions in Africa: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DRC, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles and Togo. Tennis Africa has Wimbledon 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DRC, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, St. Helena & Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe. Israel The Sports Channel 5 SPORT will show this year's Wimbledon tennis in Israel.

Americas

Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼ Canada TSN and RDS have the rights to broadcast Wimbledon 2025. If you don't have cable, you can try the TSN Plus. Latin America and the Caribbean Residents of the following countries can watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams via ESPN: Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago

Europe

Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼ Albania Digit-Alb has the rights in Albania. Armenia The appropriately named Fast Sports will show Wimbledon coverage. Austria & Germany Amazon's Prime Video platform is showing Wimbledon in Austria and Germany. Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia & Sweden Wimbledon 2025 is on Eurosport on TV and HBO Max for streaming in these countries. In the Netherlands, it will also be shown by Ziggo. Bosnia Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia & Serbia Arena Sport is showing Wimbledon in these countries. In Serbia, this is shared with RTS. Croatia & Slovenia SPORT KLUB is showing Wimbledon in Croatia and Slovenia. Cyprus You can watch Wimbledon on Cytavision. Denmark DR is the official Wimbledon broadcaster in Denmark. Estonia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan & Uzbekistan Wimbledon is being shown on S Sport and S Sport Plus. In Türkiye, it will also go out on TRT SPOR. France beIN Sports France is showing Wimbledon this year. Greece Novasports is showing Wimbledon in Greece. Ireland You'll need access to Premier Sports in Ireland. Italy, San Marino & Vatican CIty Sky Sport subscribers can watch Wimbledon 2025 here. Kazakhstan Sport+Qazaqstan is Kazakhstan's Wimbledon broadcaster. Kosovo Artmotion Telecom is showing Wimbledon. Latvia Go3 Sport has the coverage in Latvia. Malta TSN Malta has rights to this year's Wimbledon. Moldova & Ukraine Wimbledon's official broadcaster is Setanta Sports here. Poland Telewizja Polsat is the place to head for Wimbledon coverage in Poland. Portugal Head to SportTV in Portugal to watch Wimbledon 2025. Spain & Andorra Spain's Wimbledon broadcaster is MOVISTAR PLUS+. Switzerland SRF, RTS, RSI and Sky Sport (in Italian) all have Wimbledon coverage in Roger Federer's homeland of Switzerland.

Asia

Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼ Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand & Vietnam SPOTV dominates the rights in many countries of Asia. China Tencent Sports, CCTV and SMG Great Sports Channel will all show coverage of Wimbledon 2025 in China. Hong Kong Now TV has the rights in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal & Sri Lanka Wimbledon 2025 will be shown via Star Sports on TV and the JioHotstar app. Japan WOWOW and NHK G both have rights to show Wimbledon live streams in Japan. South Korea tvN SPORTS will be showing action from Wimbledon. Pakistan Pakistan's coverage of Wimbledon 2025 is listed as being on Star Sports on TV and Disney+Hotstar and Myco for streams. Taiwan SPORTCAST has the broadcast rights for Wimbledon.

Oceania

Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼ Outside of Australia and New Zealand, Wimbledon 2025 broadcast rights for Oceania are with TVWAN Sports. You'll find that in the following countries: American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Nauru, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Western Samoa, Kiribati and Papua New Guinea. New Zealand ESPN will be showing Wimbledon in New Zealand.

What is the Wimbledon 2025 daily schedule of play? June 30-July 1: Men’s & women’s first round July 2-3: Men’s & women’s second round July 4-5: Men’s & women’s third round July 6-7: Men’s & women’s round of 16 July 8-9: Men’s & women’s quarter-finals July 10: Women’s semi-finals July 11: Men’s semi-finals July 12: Women’s singles final July 13: Men's singles final

Who are the seeded players at Wimbledon 2025?

Men's seeds

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Jack Draper

5. Taylor Fritz

6. Novak Djokovic

7. Lorenzo Musetti

8. Holger Rune

9. Daniil Medvedev

10. Ben Shelton

11. Alex de Minaur

12. Frances Tiafoe

13. Tommy Paul

14. Andrey Rublev

15. Jakub Menšík

16. Francisco Cerúndolo

17. Karen Khachanov

18. Ugo Humbert

19. Grigor Dimitrov

20. Alexei Popyrin

21. Tomáš Macháč

22. Flavio Cobolli

23. Jiří Lehečka

24. Stefanos Tsitsipas

25. Félix Auger-Aliassime

26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

27. Denis Shapovalov

28. Alexander Bublik

29. Brandon Nakashima

30. Alex Michelsen

31. Tallon Griekspoor

32. Matteo Berrettini

Women's seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Zheng Qinwen

6. Madison Keys

7. Mirra Andreeva

8. Iga Świątek

9. Paula Badosa

10. Emma Navarro

11. Elena Rybakina

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Amanda Anisimova

14. Elina Svitolina

15. Karolína Muchová

16. Daria Kasatkina

17. Barbora Krejčíková

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova

19. Liudmila Samsonova

20. Jeļena Ostapenko

21. Beatriz Haddad Maia

22. Donna Vekić

23. Clara Tauson

24. Elise Mertens

25. Magdalena Fręch

26. Marta Kostyuk

27. Magda Linette

28. Sofia Kenin

29. Leylah Fernandez

30. Linda Nosková

31. Ashlyn Krueger

32. McCartney Kessler

Who are the recent Wimbledon champions? Men's champions

2024: Carlos Alcaraz

2023: Carlos Alcaraz

2022: Novak Djokovic

2021: Novak Djokovic

2020: Not played

2019: Novak Djokovic

2018: Novak Djokovic

2017: Roger Federer

2016: Andy Murray

2015: Novak Djokovic Women's champions

2024: Barbora Krejčíková

2023: Markéta Vondroušová

2022: Elena Rybakina

2021: Ash Barty

2020: Not played

2019: Simona Halep

2018: Angelique Kerber

2017: Garbiñe Muguruza

2016: Serena Williams

2015: Serena Williams