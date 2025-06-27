How to watch Wimbledon 2025 online: live stream tennis FREE
Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejčíková defend their titles at SW19
This year's Wimbledon live streams see Carlos Alcaraz going for three-in-a-row and the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff attempting to prevent yet another surprise champion in the women's singles. Below we have all the information on how to watch the coverage from anywhere – including FREE Wimbledon streams on BBC iPlayer.
While there's no doubt that the likes of Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Lorenzo Musetti, seven-time champ Novak Djokovic and hometown hero Jack Draper will all want to go deep into the second week at SW19, most tennis fans will see this as the next chapter of the emerging rivalry between Alcaraz and world number 1 Jannik Sinner. Between them, they've won the last six straight Grand Slams and they played out one of the great matches in a thrilling five-set French Open final.
Barbora Krejčíková shocked the world when she lifted the famous silver salver last year, adding the title to her French Open victory in 2021. Jasmine Paolini was the losing finalist and will hope it's a big year for Italian players on the famous grass courts this time around. Sabalenka and Gauff start as favorites to repeat the Roland Garros final a few weeks ago, with Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova bringing plenty of hopes with them from across the Atlantic.
Here's how to watch free Wimbledon 2025 live streams wherever you are. We've also listed the Wimbledon schedule further down the page.
Watch Wimbledon 2025 tennis: quick guide
Key dates
- Mon. June 30 – Sun. Jul 13
- Women's final: July 12
- Men's final: July 13
Best free stream
FREE Wimbledon 2025 tennis live streams
As ever, the UK's free-to-air BBC has extensive of Wimbledon coverage across TV and its BBC iPlayer app for laptops, smartphones and streaming devices.
And if you're in Australia, you can watch it free on 9Now.
Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the action. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action. Instructions below.
How to watch Wimbledon from anywhere
How to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams in the US
US TV coverage of Wimbledon 2025 is spread across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and The Tennis Channel.
The most comprehensive online coverage comes from ESPN Plus, with your choice of daily Wimbledon live streams from the show and outside courts. A standalone subscription costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but there's better value to be had if you grab it as part of the a Disney Plus Bundle.
If you don't have access through the other channels through your antenna or cable, you could consider an OTT service like Sling TV. You can get ESPN through its Orange plan, while ABC is available in select cities on the Blue package. They each cost from $45.99 per month with 50% off your first month, and will need the Sports Extra add-on for an extra $11.99 to get access to the Tennis Channel.
Alternatively, Fubo is an optional cable replacement, that includes ABC and ESPN in all of its plans (you'll need to pay extra to get the Tennis Channel as part of its Elite plan). Prices start at $84.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.
Or you can watch Wimbledon with Hulu+Live TV – stream the tennis there and grab a free trial (3 days).
How to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams in the UK
As explained above, tennis fans can watch hours of Wimbledon 2025 for FREE, with the tournament being shown across BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button. That means you can live stream all the action on BBC iPlayer.
Play typically begins at 11am BST each morning, continuing through the afternoons and well into the evenings.
Missed any of the action? BBC's "Today at Wimbledon" highlights show will be available on iPlayer from 9pm (BST).
Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.
BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.
Live coverage will also be shared with TNT Sports, with access through a Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 a month or as an add on to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media plan.
How to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams in Australia
Tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch FREE Wimbledon live streams via 9Now.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.
However, if you're someone who wants to watch in 4K then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and and it will cost $37 for its Premium plan plus Stan Sport add-on.
Official Wimbledon 2025 broadcasters by region
Africa & Middle East
Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼
Wimbledon broadcast rights for Africa and the Middle East are largely shared between beIN Sports, Canal+ and Tennis Africa.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription:
Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen.
Canal+ has Wimbledon 2025 rights across these regions in Africa:
Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DRC, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles and Togo.
Tennis Africa has Wimbledon 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DRC, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, St. Helena & Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.
- Israel
The Sports Channel 5 SPORT will show this year's Wimbledon tennis in Israel.
Americas
Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼
- Canada
TSN and RDS have the rights to broadcast Wimbledon 2025. If you don't have cable, you can try the TSN Plus.
- Latin America and the Caribbean
Residents of the following countries can watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams via ESPN:
Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago
Europe
Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼
- Albania
Digit-Alb has the rights in Albania.
- Armenia
The appropriately named Fast Sports will show Wimbledon coverage.
- Austria & Germany
Amazon's Prime Video platform is showing Wimbledon in Austria and Germany.
- Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia & Sweden
Wimbledon 2025 is on Eurosport on TV and HBO Max for streaming in these countries. In the Netherlands, it will also be shown by Ziggo.
- Bosnia Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia & Serbia
Arena Sport is showing Wimbledon in these countries. In Serbia, this is shared with RTS.
- Croatia & Slovenia
SPORT KLUB is showing Wimbledon in Croatia and Slovenia.
- Cyprus
You can watch Wimbledon on Cytavision.
- Denmark
DR is the official Wimbledon broadcaster in Denmark.
- Estonia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan & Uzbekistan
Wimbledon is being shown on S Sport and S Sport Plus. In Türkiye, it will also go out on TRT SPOR.
- France
beIN Sports France is showing Wimbledon this year.
- Greece
Novasports is showing Wimbledon in Greece.
- Ireland
You'll need access to Premier Sports in Ireland.
- Italy, San Marino & Vatican CIty
Sky Sport subscribers can watch Wimbledon 2025 here.
- Kazakhstan
Sport+Qazaqstan is Kazakhstan's Wimbledon broadcaster.
- Kosovo
Artmotion Telecom is showing Wimbledon.
- Latvia
Go3 Sport has the coverage in Latvia.
- Malta
TSN Malta has rights to this year's Wimbledon.
- Moldova & Ukraine
Wimbledon's official broadcaster is Setanta Sports here.
- Poland
Telewizja Polsat is the place to head for Wimbledon coverage in Poland.
- Portugal
Head to SportTV in Portugal to watch Wimbledon 2025.
- Spain & Andorra
Spain's Wimbledon broadcaster is MOVISTAR PLUS+.
- Switzerland
SRF, RTS, RSI and Sky Sport (in Italian) all have Wimbledon coverage in Roger Federer's homeland of Switzerland.
Asia
Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼
- Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand & Vietnam
SPOTV dominates the rights in many countries of Asia.
- China
Tencent Sports, CCTV and SMG Great Sports Channel will all show coverage of Wimbledon 2025 in China.
- Hong Kong
Now TV has the rights in Hong Kong.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal & Sri Lanka
Wimbledon 2025 will be shown via Star Sports on TV and the JioHotstar app.
- Japan
WOWOW and NHK G both have rights to show Wimbledon live streams in Japan.
- South Korea
tvN SPORTS will be showing action from Wimbledon.
- Pakistan
Pakistan's coverage of Wimbledon 2025 is listed as being on Star Sports on TV and Disney+Hotstar and Myco for streams.
- Taiwan
SPORTCAST has the broadcast rights for Wimbledon.
Oceania
Click to see more Wimbledon streams▼
Outside of Australia and New Zealand, Wimbledon 2025 broadcast rights for Oceania are with TVWAN Sports. You'll find that in the following countries:
American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Nauru, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Western Samoa, Kiribati and Papua New Guinea.
- New Zealand
ESPN will be showing Wimbledon in New Zealand.
What is the Wimbledon 2025 daily schedule of play?
June 30-July 1: Men’s & women’s first round
July 2-3: Men’s & women’s second round
July 4-5: Men’s & women’s third round
July 6-7: Men’s & women’s round of 16
July 8-9: Men’s & women’s quarter-finals
July 10: Women’s semi-finals
July 11: Men’s semi-finals
July 12: Women’s singles final
July 13: Men's singles final
Who are the seeded players at Wimbledon 2025?
Men's seeds
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Jack Draper
5. Taylor Fritz
6. Novak Djokovic
7. Lorenzo Musetti
8. Holger Rune
9. Daniil Medvedev
10. Ben Shelton
11. Alex de Minaur
12. Frances Tiafoe
13. Tommy Paul
14. Andrey Rublev
15. Jakub Menšík
16. Francisco Cerúndolo
17. Karen Khachanov
18. Ugo Humbert
19. Grigor Dimitrov
20. Alexei Popyrin
21. Tomáš Macháč
22. Flavio Cobolli
23. Jiří Lehečka
24. Stefanos Tsitsipas
25. Félix Auger-Aliassime
26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
27. Denis Shapovalov
28. Alexander Bublik
29. Brandon Nakashima
30. Alex Michelsen
31. Tallon Griekspoor
32. Matteo Berrettini
Women's seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Coco Gauff
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Zheng Qinwen
6. Madison Keys
7. Mirra Andreeva
8. Iga Świątek
9. Paula Badosa
10. Emma Navarro
11. Elena Rybakina
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Amanda Anisimova
14. Elina Svitolina
15. Karolína Muchová
16. Daria Kasatkina
17. Barbora Krejčíková
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova
19. Liudmila Samsonova
20. Jeļena Ostapenko
21. Beatriz Haddad Maia
22. Donna Vekić
23. Clara Tauson
24. Elise Mertens
25. Magdalena Fręch
26. Marta Kostyuk
27. Magda Linette
28. Sofia Kenin
29. Leylah Fernandez
30. Linda Nosková
31. Ashlyn Krueger
32. McCartney Kessler
Who are the recent Wimbledon champions?
Men's champions
2024: Carlos Alcaraz
2023: Carlos Alcaraz
2022: Novak Djokovic
2021: Novak Djokovic
2020: Not played
2019: Novak Djokovic
2018: Novak Djokovic
2017: Roger Federer
2016: Andy Murray
2015: Novak Djokovic
Women's champions
2024: Barbora Krejčíková
2023: Markéta Vondroušová
2022: Elena Rybakina
2021: Ash Barty
2020: Not played
2019: Simona Halep
2018: Angelique Kerber
2017: Garbiñe Muguruza
2016: Serena Williams
2015: Serena Williams
