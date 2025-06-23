How to watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer (it's free)

Stream Wimbledon free on BBC iPlayer (UK restricted)

Wimbledon starts at 11am BST / 6am ET on Monday, June 30

You can watch Wimbledon 2025 live on BBC iPlayer, which is streaming wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament for free. That includes every match on all 18 courts, plus in-depth analysis, highlights and interviews. It doesn't get any better than this.

Carlos Alcaraz thrashed Novak Djokovic in straight sets to secure his second consecutive Wimbledon title in frightening fashion 12 months ago, while Barbora Krejcikova came from behind to stun Jasmine Paolini and win her second major. The Czech, who's also won 10 doubles slams, is one of the most underrated players of her generation - but will her 2025 form cost her?

So how can you watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer from anywhere? Can you get the free Wimbledon stream in the US, Canada or Australia? And is BBC iPlayer available as a smartphone app?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Wimbledon for free...

How to watch Wimbledon for free on BBC iPlayer

The BBC's free streaming platform, BBC iPlayer, is broadcasting Wimbledon for free. We've streamed TV shows and soccer on BBC iPlayer this season and the quality of the coverage has been fantastic.

To watch BBC iPlayer: visit the BBC website or download the BBC iPlayer app (iOS / Android). Sign up with your email address, date of birth and a valid UK postcode, e.g. W1A 1AA. You'll also need to confirm that you possess a TV Licence.

How to watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is only broadcasting Wimbledon in the UK.

Tennis fans traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer's free Wimbledon streams.

There are lots of VPN but Surfsharkis the one you can rely on to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream Wimbledon like a pro.... and you can try before you buy with the 7-day free trial.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Wimbledon free on BBC iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch your free BBC iPlayer stream, you'd select 'UK'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer for free.

What will BBC iPlayer's Wimbledon coverage include?

Not only is BBC iPlayer completely free to use, but its Wimbledon coverage will be comprehensive.

The BBC hasn't shored up its plans at the time of writing, but there's usually a multitude of separate live streams running simultaneously, allowing you to tune into any match on any of the 18 courts, plus lots of in-depth analysis.

Isa Guha and Clare Balding helmed last year's coverage, with Qasa Alom breaking down each day's best matches and biggest talking points on Today at Wimbledon.

Pundits included John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Annabel Croft, Nick Kyrgios and Ash Barty.

The full Wimbledon 2025 schedule is laid out below.

Wimbledon schedule & times

Full Wimbledon schedule▼ Play typically starts at 11am BST on the outside courts, at 1pm on Court One and at 1.30pm on Centre Court. Monday, June 30

1st Round – Men's and women's singles Tuesday, July 1

1st Round – Men's and women's singles Wednesday, July 2

2nd Round – Men's and women's singles Thursday, July 3

2nd Round – Men's and women's singles Friday, July 4

3rd Round – Men's and women's singles Saturday, July 5

3rd Round – Men's and women's singles Sunday, July 6

4th Round – Men's and women's singles Monday, July 7

4th Round – Men's and women's singles Tuesday, July 8

Quarter-Finals – Men's and women's singles Wednesday, July 9

Quarter-Finals – Men's and women's singles Thursday, July 10

Semi-Finals – Women's singles Friday, July 11

Semi-Finals – Men's singles Saturday, July 12

Final – Women's singles Sunday, July 13

Final – Men's singles

What devices is BBC iPlayer available on?

Full list of BBC iPlayer devices▼ You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms: Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

