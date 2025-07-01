Stream Yastremska vs Gauff free on BBC iPlayer (UK restricted)

Match starts at 4:20pm BST / 11:20am ET on Tuesday, June 30

Unblock BBC iPlayer with NordVPN

You can watch Dayana Yastremska vs Coco Gauff live on BBC iPlayer. The streaming service is showing wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament for free. That includes every match on all 18 courts, plus in-depth analysis, highlights and interviews. It is the perfect place to watch Gauff's opening game of Wimbledon.

The American arrives at SW19 as one of the top contenders for the Venus Rosewater Dish. It was back in 2019 that a then-15-year-old Gauff made her breakthrough at Wimbledon, and this year, she'll be aiming to secure her first title at the event.

Her opponent in the first round is Dayana Yastremska. The Ukrainian presents a tough challenge ranked 41st in the world but the number two seed will no doubt be confident of a straight-set victory.

So how can you watch Yastremska vs Gauff on BBC iPlayer from anywhere? Can you get the free stream in the US, Canada or Australia? And is BBC iPlayer available as a smartphone app?

Here's our quick guide on how to watch Yastremska vs Gauff for free...

How to watch Yastremska vs Gauff for free on BBC iPlayer

The BBC's free streaming platform, BBC iPlayer, is broadcasting Wimbledon, including Yastremska vs Gauff for free. We've streamed Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer recently and the quality of the coverage has been fantastic.

To watch BBC iPlayer: visit the BBC website or download the BBC iPlayer app (iOS / Android). Sign up with your email address, date of birth and a valid UK postcode, e.g. SW19 3RQ. You'll also need to confirm that you possess a TV Licence.

OUTSIDE THE UK? ACCESS BBC IPLAYER FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN.

How to watch Yastremska vs Gauff on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is only showing Wimbledon 2025 to British residents.

Tennis fans traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer's free Yastremska vs Gauff stream.

There are lots of VPN but Nordis the one you can rely on to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream Wimbledon like a pro....

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you and you can get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 right now. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Yastremska vs Gauff free on BBC iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch your free BBC iPlayer stream, you'd select 'UK'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch your tennis stream on BBC iPlayer for free.

What does BBC iPlayer's Wimbledon coverage include?

Not only is BBC iPlayer completely free to use, but its Wimbledon coverage will be comprehensive.

The BBC has a multitude of separate live streams running simultaneously, allowing you to tune into any match on any of the 18 courts, plus lots of in-depth analysis. Yastremska vs Gauff will be broadcast on centre court.

Isa Guha and Clare Balding will helm the coverage, with Qasa Alom breaking the match on Today at Wimbledon if you miss Gauff's game.

Pundits included John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Annabel Croft, Nick Kyrgios and Ash Barty.

What devices is BBC iPlayer available on?

You can use BBC iPlayer on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is BBC iPlayer the best place to watch Yastremska vs Gauff at Wimbledon?

The BBC is the perfect place for full court side access to Wimbledon from wherever you are in the world.

They will provide coverage from every court meaning that you can watch the whole tournament for free. Centre court action is even available in 4K.

Internet speed wise, 1.5 Mbps is recommended for standard definition and 5 Mbps for high definition (HD).

More from TechRadar