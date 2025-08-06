How to watch Cincinnati Open 2025: live stream tennis online, schedule, what TV channel
The biggest names descend on the Lindner Family Tennis Center for the US Open tune-up
Watch Cincinnati Open 2025 live streams, as tennis' best players descend on the Lindner Family Tennis Center for the biggest warm-up tournament ahead of the US Open later this month. The first round begins on Thursday, August 7 and runs through to the men's and women's finals on Monday, August 18.
If it's a form guide you want in the build-up to Flushing Meadows, then this is the place to start. Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka won the Cincinnati Open 12 months and both went on to pick up the US Open titles.
Sinner will start as favorite again, especially after his triumph at Wimbledon last month. Cincinnati will be the Italian's first tournament since SW19, while his final opponent at the All England, Carlos Alcaraz, is also returning to the court for the first time since. Home hopefuls Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton will be hoping to go deep, but Novak Djokovic has chose to miss out as he rests the injury he picked up against Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals.
Sabalenka will also be favorite in the women's event, but has demons to conquer. The Belarusian is level with Jessica Pegula on three WTA titles this year, from seven final appearances, but the 27-year-old has got increasingly tight at big moments and struggled to play her best game. She crumbled in the French Open final against Coco Gauff and fell apart against Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi, so will look to get back on the front foot.
Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek will fancy their chances, as the French Open and Wimbledon champions respectively, while Australian Open winner Madison Keys will have the home crowd behind her.
Here's how to watch Cincinnati Open tennis from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free live streams below.
Watch Cincinnati Open 2025 tennis: Quick guide
Key dates
- Event dates: August 7–18, 2025
- Daily start: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST / 1am (+1) AEST Night
- Final date: Monday, August 18
Best free stream trials
- Tennis Channel via Sling/Fubo (US)
- beIN Sports (Australia, 7-day free trial)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE trial Cincinnati Open 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster
Tennis fans in the US and Australia alike can watch Cincinnati Open 2025 with English-language commentary via a 7-day free trial.
In the US, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial to the Tennis Channel, which has exclusive access of the tournament. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $109.99 a year when the trial ends. Another option Stateside is to sign up to Fubo, where new subscribers also get a 7-day free trial with access to hundreds of channels for $84.99 a month ($20 off your first month) after the trial.
In Australia, beIN Sports offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. You can subscribe direct for $14.99 a month or $149 for a year up front when the trial is over, or you can add beIN Sports to most TV packages.
- Tennis Channel – US (7-day trial, use VPN when abroad)
- Fubo – US (7-day trial)
- beIN Sports (7-day trial) – Australia (7-day trial)
How to watch Cincinnati Open 2025 live streams in the US
In the US, the Cincinnati Open 2025 is being shown exclusively on the Tennis Channel, which offers a FREE 7-day trial to new users.
A subscription then costs $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month.
Looking for an 'over the top' streaming option that carries hundreds of other channels? The Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV and Fubo. For access to the Tennis Channel, you'll want Sling Orange, which costs $45.99 a month, with 50% off your first month.
Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Orange package includes more than 30 live channels including Tennis Channel, ESPN, Disney Channel and CNN. New users get a big discount on their month, making it's a great choice for savvy sports fans.
How to watch Cincinnati Open 2025 live streams in the UK
Fans in the UK can catch Cincinnati Open live streams on Sky Sports. Sky TV subscribers can tune in via the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis TV channels.
Sky Sports is showing a whole host of tennis tournaments this year, including the Cincinnati Open, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.
Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service with a VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Cincinnati Open 2025 live streams in Canada
Tennis fans in Canada can live stream the Cincinnati Open 2025 on the TSN network of channels.
If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 a month or $80 each year.
Outside Canada while the Cincinatti Open is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.
How to watch Cincinnati Open 2025 live streams in Australia
In Australia, the Cincinnati Open 2025 is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.
You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs AU$14.99 month or AU$149 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.
In addition to the Cincinnati Open, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of soccer and other sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.
Not in Australia right now? Remember you'll need a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the Cincinnati Open action as if you were back home.
How to watch Cincinnati Open 2025 live streams in New Zealand
In New Zealand, the Cincinnati Open 2025 is exclusive to Tennis TV.
There are three subscription tiers to sign up. A monthly pass will cost $19, a six-month plan is $99 and an annual plan will set you back $169.
Right now, though, there's a special offer to enjoy the second six months of the tour. Redeem code ACE25 at check when taking out a six-month subscription to get a 25% discount.
Not in New Zealand right now? Remember you'll need a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the Cincinnati Open action as if you were back home.
Who are the Cincinnati Open 2025 men's and women's seeds?
Men
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Taylor Fritz
5. Ben Shelton
6. Holger Rune
7. Lorenzo Musetti
8. Alex De Minaur
9. Andrey Rublev
10. Casper Ruud
11. Frances Tiafoe
12. Daniil Medvedev
13. Tommy Paul
14. Karen Khachanov
15. Flavio Cobolli
16. Jakub Mensik
17. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
18. Arthur Fils
19. Francisco Cerundolo
20. Ugo Humbert
21. Tomas Machac
22. Alexei Popyrin
23. Jiri Lehecka
24. Felix Auger-Aliassime
25. Stefanos Tsitsipas
26. Denis Shapovalov
27. Tallon Griekspoor
28. Brandon Nakashima
29. Alex Michelsen
30. Luciano Darderi
31. Gabriel Diallo
32. Lorenso Sonego
Women
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Coco Gauff
3. Iga Swiatek
4. Jessica Pegula
5. Amanda Anisimova
6. Madison Keys
7. Jasmine Paolini
8. Emma Navarro
9. Elena Rybakina
10. Elina Svitolina
11. Karolina Muchova
12. Ekaterina Alexandrova
13. Liudmila Samsonova
14. Diana Shnaider
15. Daria Kasatkina
16. Clara Tauson
17. Belinda Bencic
18. Beatriz Haddad Maia
19. Elise Mertens
20. Linda Noskova
21. Leylah Fernandez
22. Magdalena Frech
23. Jelena Ostapenko
24. Sofia Kenin
25. Marta Kostyuk
26. Ashlyn Krueger
27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
28. Anna Kalinskaya
29. McCartney Kessler
30. Emma Raducanu
31. Magda Linette
32. Dayana Yastremska
What is the Cincinnati Open 2025 schedule of play?
Thursday, August 7: Men and women 1st round
Friday, August 8: Men and women 1st round
Saturday, August 9: Men and women 1st and 2nd rounds
Sunday, August 10: Men and women 2nd round
Monday, August 11: Men and women 3rd round
Tuesday, August 12: Men and women 3rd round
Wednesday, August 13: Men and women last 16
Thursday, August 14: Women last 16, men quarterfinals
Friday, August 15: Men and women quarterfinals
Saturday, August 16: Men semifinals
Sunday, August 17: Women semifinals
Monday, August 18: Men and women finals
Who are the recent Cincinnati Open men's champions?
Recent Cincinnati Open champions
Men's champions
2024 – Jannik Sinner
2023 – Novak Djokovic
2022 – Borna Coric
2021 – Alexander Zverev
2020 – Novak Djokovic
2019 – Daniil Medvedev
2018 – Novak Djokovic
2017 – Grigor Dimitrov
2016 – Marin Cilic
2015 – Roger Federer
Who are the recent Cincinnati Open women's champions?
Recent Cincinnati Open champions
Women's champions
2024 – Aryna Sabalenka
2023 – Coco Gauff
2022 – Caroline Garcia
2021 – Ashleigh Barty
2020 – Victoria Azarenka
2019 – Madison Keys
2018 – Kiki Bertens
2017 – Garbine Muguruza
2016 – Karolina Pliskova
2015 – Serena Williams
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
