How to watch Cincinnati Open 2025: live stream tennis online, schedule, what TV channel

Watch Cincinnati Open 2025 live streams, as tennis' best players descend on the Lindner Family Tennis Center for the biggest warm-up tournament ahead of the US Open later this month. The first round begins on Thursday, August 7 and runs through to the men's and women's finals on Monday, August 18.

If it's a form guide you want in the build-up to Flushing Meadows, then this is the place to start. Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka won the Cincinnati Open 12 months and both went on to pick up the US Open titles.

Sinner will start as favorite again, especially after his triumph at Wimbledon last month. Cincinnati will be the Italian's first tournament since SW19, while his final opponent at the All England, Carlos Alcaraz, is also returning to the court for the first time since. Home hopefuls Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton will be hoping to go deep, but Novak Djokovic has chose to miss out as he rests the injury he picked up against Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Sabalenka will also be favorite in the women's event, but has demons to conquer. The Belarusian is level with Jessica Pegula on three WTA titles this year, from seven final appearances, but the 27-year-old has got increasingly tight at big moments and struggled to play her best game. She crumbled in the French Open final against Coco Gauff and fell apart against Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi, so will look to get back on the front foot.

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek will fancy their chances, as the French Open and Wimbledon champions respectively, while Australian Open winner Madison Keys will have the home crowd behind her.

Here's how to watch Cincinnati Open tennis from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free live streams below.

Watch Cincinnati Open 2025 tennis: Quick guide Key dates Event dates: August 7–18, 2025

Daily start: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST / 1am (+1) AEST Night

Final date: Monday, August 18 Best free stream trials Tennis Channel via Sling/Fubo (US)

beIN Sports (Australia, 7-day free trial)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any Cincinnati Open 2025 stream

FREE trial Cincinnati Open 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster

Tennis fans in the US and Australia alike can watch Cincinnati Open 2025 with English-language commentary via a 7-day free trial.

In the US, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial to the Tennis Channel, which has exclusive access of the tournament. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $109.99 a year when the trial ends. Another option Stateside is to sign up to Fubo, where new subscribers also get a 7-day free trial with access to hundreds of channels for $84.99 a month ($20 off your first month) after the trial.

In Australia, beIN Sports offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. You can subscribe direct for $14.99 a month or $149 for a year up front when the trial is over, or you can add beIN Sports to most TV packages.

How to watch Cincinnati Open 2025 live streams in the US

In the US, the Cincinnati Open 2025 is being shown exclusively on the Tennis Channel, which offers a FREE 7-day trial to new users.

A subscription then costs $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month.

Looking for an 'over the top' streaming option that carries hundreds of other channels? The Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV and Fubo. For access to the Tennis Channel, you'll want Sling Orange, which costs $45.99 a month, with 50% off your first month.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Orange package includes more than 30 live channels including Tennis Channel, ESPN, Disney Channel and CNN. New users get a big discount on their month, making it's a great choice for savvy sports fans.

How to watch Cincinnati Open 2025 live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can catch Cincinnati Open live streams on Sky Sports. Sky TV subscribers can tune in via the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a whole host of tennis tournaments this year, including the Cincinnati Open, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service with a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Cincinnati Open 2025 live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can live stream the Cincinnati Open 2025 on the TSN network of channels.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 a month or $80 each year.

Outside Canada while the Cincinatti Open is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Cincinnati Open 2025 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Cincinnati Open 2025 is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs AU$14.99 month or AU$149 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.

In addition to the Cincinnati Open, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of soccer and other sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.

Not in Australia right now? Remember you'll need a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the Cincinnati Open action as if you were back home.

How to watch Cincinnati Open 2025 live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, the Cincinnati Open 2025 is exclusive to Tennis TV.

There are three subscription tiers to sign up. A monthly pass will cost $19, a six-month plan is $99 and an annual plan will set you back $169.

Right now, though, there's a special offer to enjoy the second six months of the tour. Redeem code ACE25 at check when taking out a six-month subscription to get a 25% discount.

Not in New Zealand right now? Remember you'll need a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the Cincinnati Open action as if you were back home.

Who are the Cincinnati Open 2025 men's and women's seeds? Men 1. Jannik Sinner

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Taylor Fritz

5. Ben Shelton

6. Holger Rune

7. Lorenzo Musetti

8. Alex De Minaur

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Casper Ruud

11. Frances Tiafoe

12. Daniil Medvedev

13. Tommy Paul

14. Karen Khachanov

15. Flavio Cobolli

16. Jakub Mensik

17. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

18. Arthur Fils

19. Francisco Cerundolo

20. Ugo Humbert

21. Tomas Machac

22. Alexei Popyrin

23. Jiri Lehecka

24. Felix Auger-Aliassime

25. Stefanos Tsitsipas

26. Denis Shapovalov

27. Tallon Griekspoor

28. Brandon Nakashima

29. Alex Michelsen

30. Luciano Darderi

31. Gabriel Diallo

32. Lorenso Sonego Women 1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Amanda Anisimova

6. Madison Keys

7. Jasmine Paolini

8. Emma Navarro

9. Elena Rybakina

10. Elina Svitolina

11. Karolina Muchova

12. Ekaterina Alexandrova

13. Liudmila Samsonova

14. Diana Shnaider

15. Daria Kasatkina

16. Clara Tauson

17. Belinda Bencic

18. Beatriz Haddad Maia

19. Elise Mertens

20. Linda Noskova

21. Leylah Fernandez

22. Magdalena Frech

23. Jelena Ostapenko

24. Sofia Kenin

25. Marta Kostyuk

26. Ashlyn Krueger

27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

28. Anna Kalinskaya

29. McCartney Kessler

30. Emma Raducanu

31. Magda Linette

32. Dayana Yastremska

What is the Cincinnati Open 2025 schedule of play? Thursday, August 7: Men and women 1st round Friday, August 8: Men and women 1st round Saturday, August 9: Men and women 1st and 2nd rounds Sunday, August 10: Men and women 2nd round Monday, August 11: Men and women 3rd round Tuesday, August 12: Men and women 3rd round Wednesday, August 13: Men and women last 16 Thursday, August 14: Women last 16, men quarterfinals Friday, August 15: Men and women quarterfinals Saturday, August 16: Men semifinals Sunday, August 17: Women semifinals Monday, August 18: Men and women finals

Who are the recent Cincinnati Open men's champions? Recent Cincinnati Open champions Men's champions 2024 – Jannik Sinner

2023 – Novak Djokovic

2022 – Borna Coric

2021 – Alexander Zverev

2020 – Novak Djokovic

2019 – Daniil Medvedev

2018 – Novak Djokovic

2017 – Grigor Dimitrov

2016 – Marin Cilic

2015 – Roger Federer

Who are the recent Cincinnati Open women's champions? Recent Cincinnati Open champions Women's champions 2024 – Aryna Sabalenka

2023 – Coco Gauff

2022 – Caroline Garcia

2021 – Ashleigh Barty

2020 – Victoria Azarenka

2019 – Madison Keys

2018 – Kiki Bertens

2017 – Garbine Muguruza

2016 – Karolina Pliskova

2015 – Serena Williams