Turtle Beach is launching three new racing wheel products

The VelocityOne Race KD3, VelocityOne F-RX, and Racer wheels release on September 9

You're able to pre-order them now from the brand's website

Gaming peripheral brand Turtle Beach has just announced three upcoming racing wheels, all targeting budget to mid-range sim enthusiasts, and they may just be great additions to our best racing wheels guide in the future.

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race KD3, Turtle Beach VelocityOne F-RX, and the Turtle Beach Racer are all available to pre-order today from the brand's website, and will launch simultaneously on September 9, 2025. All these products are part of the 'Designed for Xbox' lineup, meaning they're compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well as PC.

Starting with the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race KD3, this is a direct drive racing wheel that includes a wheel, 'K: Drive' wheel base, and a set of pedals. The motor will deliver 3.2Nm of force feedback and up to 2,160 degrees of rotation. It sounds like a suitably powerful mid-range option in line with the Logitech G923, and will retail at $449.99 / £329.99.

Next is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne F-RX. Similar to the Thrustmaster Ferrari 488 GT3, this is a standalone wheel suited to serious racing sim enthusiasts, and could be a great choice for iRacing or F1 25. It looks to have all the buttons, dials and switches necessary for an immersive sim racing experience, and will be available individually for $249.99 / £189.99. The F-RX is compatible with K: Drive wheel bases, too.

Finally, we have a budget option available in the Turtle Beach Racer. This looks to be the one to go for if you don't have room for a direct drive setup, and is more of a plug-and-play wheel. It has a lap mount if you're only option is playing on the couch, and also supports wireless connectivity with up to 30 hours of battery life. Do keep in mind that there may be some slight latency issues there, though. The Turtle Beach Racer will retail at $179.99 / £139.99.

