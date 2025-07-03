Can’t wait till Prime Day to elevate your sim setup? Then you're in luck, because the Thrustmaster T248 is now $249.99 (was $349.99) at Amazon. This deal applies to the Xbox version, but it’s also compatible with PC.

The T248 currently tops our list of the best racing wheels, thanks to its capable performance and decent price – which is all the more reasonable thanks to this $100 saving.

Today's best Thrustmaster T248 deals

Thrustmaster T248: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Amazon Save $100 on the thrustmaster T248, which is compatible with Xbox and PC. A PlayStation variant is also available – which, by-the-by, is also on our list of the best PS5 racing wheels – but this version isn’t on sale right now. The great pedals, easy installation, and useful features make it one of the most complete racing wheels at its price point – and now it’s even better value thanks to this sizable discount.

In our Thrustmaster T248 review, we weren’t particularly fond of its notchy steering, but the force feedback made up for this, providing the right amount of nuance when playing certain games. We were also impressed by the pedal set, which we found to be a marked improvement over previous models.

The brake pedal was a highlight, too, offering the right amount of resistance to impart enough feedback without being a struggle to press. It also comes with an optional spring should you want to increase the resistance further.

What’s more, the T248 is on the whole quite light, which makes installing and uninstalling the unit a cinch. Other features include a screen that can display in-game information, such as telemetry for your speed and revs.

We had a few issues with the paddles, finding them to be quite stiff and unusually loud, which distracted us somewhat when playing without headphones to deaden the sound. And while force feedback impressed, it was a little weak compared to the power of pricier wheels.

Still, these are minor gripes in the grand scheme of things, and the fact remains that if you’re after one of the best Xbox racing wheels, you should grab this deal while you can.