I’m a fan of Thrustmaster and its T248 is one of the best sim racing wheels around – and now it’s getting a massive discount on Amazon right now
Save $100 on one of the best racing wheels around
Looking to upgrade your sim racing setup? Or just getting started? Then don't miss this fantastic deal: the Thrustmaster T248X is now $249.99 (was $349.99) at Amazon in one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for virtual drivers.
This deal applies to the version that's compatible with Xbox consoles as well as PC (the PlayStation and PC version isn't currently on sale). We rank the T248 as the best racing wheel overall, thanks for its stellar all-round performance, so this is a deal well worth snatching up if you fancy tearing up the virtual tarmac in style.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Thrustmaster T248X
The price of one of the best racing wheels around has been slashed by $100 at Amazon as part of its Prime Day sales event. This deal applies to the Xbox/ PC model, rather than PlayStation/ PC one.
In our Thrustmaster T248 review, we mentioned how we liked its engaging force feedback when paired with the right game (an aspect that can make all the difference) as well as its ease of use, thanks in part to its lightweight construction.
We were also impressed by the pedal set, which is a marked improvement over previous iterations, featuring good build quality and a brake pedal that offers a pleasing amount of resistance; an optional spring is also included should you want to increase that resistance further.
We criticized the slow recentering of the wheel, as well as the noisy and unsatisfying paddle shifters. The steering can also feel grainy, so it certainly won't rival the best direct drive wheels.
However, those wheels are considerably more expensive, and the T248X is a better pick for those interested in a more casual experience. And now it's much better value thanks to the hefty discount it's now getting.
