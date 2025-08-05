The Switch 2's controversial Game Key Cards may have sparked a change as Nintendo briefly opens a survey asking players their opinion on digital and physical games
One question asked users their opinion on physical games featuring a digital download
- Nintendo recently opened a survey asking players their opinion on digital and physical games, but it's now closed
- One question asked about physical games featuring a digital download, and has fans wondering if Nintendo will make changes to its divisive Game-Key Cards
- There were also questions about physical games and whether players prefer owning physical or digital games
Nintendo briefly opened a survey asking players their opinion on digital and physical games, suggesting the company is looking for feedback after the launch of the Switch 2 and its divisive Game-Key Cards.
As reported by Eurogamer, on August 4, Nintendo ran a survey to find out what its player base thinks about physical and digital games, with questions aimed at how many Switch games they've purchased for themselves and others.
One question asked users, "In general, when it comes to games for a Nintendo Switch system, do you prefer purchasing games in physical format or in digital format?"
Another asked, "For which of the following reasons would you consider purchasing physical versions of Nintendo Switch games?" with an option to reply with answers like, "I like collecting physical games", "it's easier to gift physical games to others", and "Physical games provide a stronger sense of ownership."
For some reason, the survey has now been deactivated, but another question, asking about physical games featuring a digital download, has fans online wondering if Nintendo will consider making changes to its Game-Key Cards.
"Filled out the Nintendo online survey & was very adamant about letting them know I very much LOVE my physical media & don’t want them ever going away," one BlueSky user said. "I’m not a massive fan of the new keycard approach. Let’s hope Nintendo actually takes this feedback to heart and people show up for physical media."
Game-Key Cards are a new form of physical Switch 2 games that contain a download key but don't feature the full game data like other physical editions.
After the player downloads the game, they can play it by inserting the Game-Key Cards into their console and starting it up like a standard physical game.
Some games that offer these Game-Key Cards include Persona 3 Reload, Bravely Default, and more, while new titles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza are standard physical game cards like the original Switch.
However, the new cards have become a divisive topic, with many fans worrying that the company might be moving towards a full digital output. Others suggest that since Game-Key Cards don't contain the full game data, players don't have full ownership of their game after purchasing.
In April, Nintendo of America senior vice president of product development and publishing Nate Bihldorff said that Game-Key Cards are "future-proof" and that they will allow for more games on the Switch 2, no matter the size.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
