Donkey Kong Bananza announced at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

Nintendo has announced the next entry in the Donkey Kong series, Donkey Kong Bananza, set to launch for the Switch 2 on July 17, 2025.

Donkey Kong Bananza was the final major game announcement of the rollercoaster that was the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct today and is described as a new 3D platforming game.

"Explore a vast underground world - by smashing your way through it! Bash, throw, and climb through just about anything in DK’s brand-new 3D platforming action-adventure game!" Nintendo said.

We got our first look at the game with the first trailer, showcasing the titular character traversing what appears to be linear open-world levels and a number of unique biomes.

The game will also feature some side-scrolling elements during exploration, boss fights, collectible resources, and a mysterious underground location.

Donkey Kong Bananza's announcement joined a ton of other major reveals, including Mario Kart World, the next entry in the racing series featuring an open world and 24 players.

It was also announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be launching on June 5, 2025. Preorders open on April 8 and will cost you $449.99 / £395.99.

Nintendo has confirmed that two Treehouse presentations will also air this week, offering a new look at Switch 2 gameplay.

The first broadcast will air on April 3 at 7AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST, and the second will take place at the same time on April 4.