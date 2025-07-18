- Turtle Beach has revealed a new Donkey Kong-themed Rematch controller
- The controller has a unique lenticular design that shifts when the pad is tilted
- Pre-orders are open now for launch on October 12, 2025
Gaming brand Turtle Beach has unveiled - or should I say, unpeeled - a Donkey Kong-themed version of its popular Rematch controller.
Compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, this is the latest of many Rematch controllers that sport an officially licensed Nintendo design. This Donkey Kong version differs slightly, though, in that it has a lenticular design with shifting imagery when you tilt the controller. Pretty cool.
Pre-orders are open now for the Donkey Kong-themed Rematch controller on Turtle Beach's website. It costs $59.99 / £49.99, and is currently slated to ship on October 12, 2025. That's a pretty bang average price among the best Nintendo Switch controllers, and something worth considering if you're not up for shelling out $84.99 / £74.99 for a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.
Otherwise, this Rematch controller isn't much different than others in the brand lineup. Other features include wireless connectivity, gyro aim support, two remappable buttons on the rear, and a claimed battery life of up to 40 hours, similar to the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.
While compatible with Switch 2, you unfortunately won't be getting a C button here for quick access to the console's GameChat feature. For that, you'll need to access it from the console's Home dashboard instead. Not a big deal, really, but something to keep in mind when you're playing with pals.
