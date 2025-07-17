Marvel Rivals Season 3 Summer skins and rewards
Is it hot in here?
Marvel Rivals Summer swimsuit skins are here, adding in beach-ready outfits for a selection of Heroes – and yes, that includes The Thing in a Speedo. There's a whole bunch to unlock for free, as well as a Premium upgrade that gives you access to more rewards.
I've now played hundreds of hours of Marvel Rivals since launch, and have been impressed by just how frequently it manages to completely overhaul the Competitive Mode meta. Every month or so, a new Hero is added, bringing in new ways to take down enemies and providing even more possible Team Up combinations. It's speedy updates like these that have landed Marvel Rivals firmly on my list of the best PC games to play in 2025.
Now that the Summer skins have arrived in Marvel Rivals, I'll lead you through the new swimsuit outfits on offer. Some are locked to store purchases, while others, like Luna Snow's new Cool Summer skin, can be earned via a new mini Battle Pass. Here's what you need to know.
Marvel Rivals Summer skins list
Marvel Rivals Summer skins are now in the game. You can check out the list below to see what's been added before I go into some more detail on each of the new skins.
- Psylocke - Breezy Butterfly (Store on July 17 at 10PM ET/July 17 at 7PM PT / July 18 at 3AM BST)
- Loki - Robe of Relaxation (Store on July 17 at 10PM ET/July 17 at 7PM PT / July 18 at 3AM BST)
- Thor - Worthy Waves (free Battle Pass reward)
- Luna Snow - Cool Summer (premium Battle Pass reward)
- The Thing - Sunshine Thing (premium Battle Pass reward)
As you can see, some of the Summer skins need to be purchased from the Store, while others are part of the new mini-Battle Pass. In the Battle Pass, there are free rewards as well as an optional premium rewards track. Thor's Summer skin is a free reward, while Luna Snow and The Thing can only be earned by purchasing the premium pass.
Marvel Rivals Psylocke Summer skin
Psylocke's Summer skin is called Breezy Butterfly. There are two additional color swap variations: Moonlit Mirage and Violet Veil. At present, these can only be purchased from the store as part of the Breezy Butterfly Bundle. You will then need Unstable Molecules to unlock the alternate colors. Available in the store on July 17 at 10PM ET/July 17 at 7PM PT / July 18 at 3AM BST.
Marvel Rivals Thor Summer skin
Next up is Thor, who gets the new Thor - Worthy Waves skin. This one has a single color variant: Thor - Worthy Waves (Azure Skies), which must be purchased with Unstable Molecules. The skin itself is available as part of the free rewards track in the new event pass.
Marvel Rivals Luna Snow Summer skin
Luna Snow - Cool Summer is a premium reward in the new event pass. You'll need to upgrade the standard pass to be able to earn it. There are two color variants: Radiant Radiance and Prismatic Pulse. As with other color swaps, you'll need Unstable Molecules. Some can be earned via the main Battle Pass, and some in the premium event pass.
Marvel Rivals The Thing Summer skin
Well, Marvel Rivals players, I hope you're happy. The Thing gets his Speedo on in the The Sunshine Thing skin, which can be earned via the premium event pass. This one doesn't have color variants, which is probably fair given just how little actual clothing is on show here.
Marvel Rivals Loki Summer skin
Finally, there's the Loki - Robe of Relaxation skin, which sees the God of Mischief donning a rather fetching summer hat. This one has the Tidal Trickery color variant. You'll be able to pick these up in Store on July 17 at 10PM ET/July 17 at 7PM PT / July 18 at 3AM BST.
Marvel Rivals Summer Special event rewards
Now, let's take a look at the full list of rewards available in the Summer Special event mini-pass. I've indicated which rewards are free and which ones require the premium upgrade to earn.
- Page One: Sunshine Thing skin(premium), Loki Mood Bundle, Sunshine Thing Spray, Sunshine Thing Nameplate, 200 x Unstable Molecules, It's Readin' Time Emote, Psylocke Emoji Bundle (premium)
- Page Two: Worthy Waves Spray, Worthy Waves Nameplate, Throg Emote, Thor - Emoji Bundle (premium), 200 x Unstable Molecules, Maritime Mischief MVP, Worthy Waves skin
- Page Three: Cool Summer Spray, Cool Summer nameplate (premium), Frosty Fortress Emote, Luna Snow Mood Bundle (premium), Summer Spectacular Gallery Card, Frozen Flow MVP(premium), Cool Summer skin (premium)
These rewards can now be earned in-game and will leave on August 15, 2025. Upgrade to the premium track to keep the event pass for good, giving you more time to earn rewards.
