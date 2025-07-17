The Analogue 3D has been delayed again

The reimagining of the Nintendo 64 will now ship in late August instead of this month

Analogue has blamed "last week’s sudden tariff changes" on the delay

The Analogue 3D, a reimagining of the Nintendo 64, has been delayed once again, this time due to tariffs.

The hardware's creator, Analogue, announced the delay on its support page, confirming that the console will no longer be released this month and will instead ship in late August 2025.

"Analogue 3D shipping is delayed (as of July 15th, 2025) and is now shipping in late August 2025. We are working hard to get your 3D order in hands asap and appreciate your patience. If you have an open preorder no action is needed.

"As always, if you’d like to cancel your pre-order at any time, Analogue has always had a no questions asked, 100% refund policy for pre-orders.

"Before shipping your order, we will email you one week in advance to ensure we have an up-to-date shipping address. You may cancel your order at any time for a full refund before shipment."

Analogue expanded on the reason for the delay, blaming it on "last week’s sudden tariff changes" in an X / Twitter post.

"We’re absorbing the costs—your preorder price stays the same. No additional charges," the company explained. "Late August, the wait ends: reviews go live with everything we’ve been saving for this moment."

Pre-orders for the $250 / £204.99 console went live last year and quickly sold out. It was originally supposed to launch in Q1 2025, but was delayed in March.

If you're unfamiliar, the Analogue 3D is a retro-style console that lets users play N64 cartridges with 4K output on a TV or monitor, without the need for an original N64 system or emulation.