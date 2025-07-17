The Analogue 3D has been delayed once again and this time its creator is blaming tariffs
The console will now ship next month
- The Analogue 3D has been delayed again
- The reimagining of the Nintendo 64 will now ship in late August instead of this month
- Analogue has blamed "last week’s sudden tariff changes" on the delay
The Analogue 3D, a reimagining of the Nintendo 64, has been delayed once again, this time due to tariffs.
The hardware's creator, Analogue, announced the delay on its support page, confirming that the console will no longer be released this month and will instead ship in late August 2025.
"Analogue 3D shipping is delayed (as of July 15th, 2025) and is now shipping in late August 2025. We are working hard to get your 3D order in hands asap and appreciate your patience. If you have an open preorder no action is needed.
"As always, if you’d like to cancel your pre-order at any time, Analogue has always had a no questions asked, 100% refund policy for pre-orders.
"Before shipping your order, we will email you one week in advance to ensure we have an up-to-date shipping address. You may cancel your order at any time for a full refund before shipment."
Analogue expanded on the reason for the delay, blaming it on "last week’s sudden tariff changes" in an X / Twitter post.
"We’re absorbing the costs—your preorder price stays the same. No additional charges," the company explained. "Late August, the wait ends: reviews go live with everything we’ve been saving for this moment."
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Pre-orders for the $250 / £204.99 console went live last year and quickly sold out. It was originally supposed to launch in Q1 2025, but was delayed in March.
If you're unfamiliar, the Analogue 3D is a retro-style console that lets users play N64 cartridges with 4K output on a TV or monitor, without the need for an original N64 system or emulation.
You might also like...
- The Nintendo Switch 2 is the company’s least ambitious console to date, but its improvements are astronomical
- I’ve spent 150 hours with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and the Switch 2 Edition is an incredible upgrade
- I’ve spent 40 hours exploring Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and it’s an incredible sequel that builds upon its unique predecessor to become a masterpiece
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.