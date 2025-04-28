Nintendo has released a special Switch 2 edition for its official magazine

The "Nintendo Magazine 2025 Special Issue" is available digitally online, with a physical copy set to release in May

The magazine offers a look at the Switch 2, its hardware features, and new games

Nintendo has released a special issue of its official magazine dedicated to the Nintendo Switch 2.

The company shared the news on its Japan website today, announcing that the digital version of the "Nintendo Magazine 2025 Special Issue" featuring the Switch 2 has been released.

The magazine, which you can access here, is a total of 80 pages and offers a look at the Switch 2, its hardware features, like its new Joy-Cons, and the console's line-up of software, including Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and The Duskbloods.

There are pages dedicated to third-party titles, too, like Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Split Fiction, and more. Each feature page also has links to official websites and videos related to the content.

A physical booklet version of the special issue will begin shipping around May 9, 2025, in Japan. Nintendo said the magazine is "expected to be available at video game stores nationwide around May 24th."

I was able to skim through the magazine via the provided link, but it appears that the site is currently facing issues. When it reloaded, an error message appeared, which reads: "The page you requested could not be found", but I imagine Nintendo will resolve the issue soon.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle. UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.

