Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will start in the United States on April 24, and the price is not increasing

After a delay, Nintendo has confirmed Switch 2 pre-orders kick off on April 24 in the US

The Switch 2 will still start at $449.99, meaning no price increase

Some accessories for the Switch 2 will cost more

We finally have some good news for those in the United States who have been eagerly awaiting information on the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 here. Just a few days before pre-orders were set to kick off on April 9, 2025, the gaming giant delayed them due to new tariffs being imposed by President Donald Trump.

That long wait is over, though, as Nintendo has just announced that Switch 2 pre-orders will kick off in the United States on April 24, 2025. In even better news, the price remains the same – $449.99 for the Nintendo Switch 2 and $499.99 for the console plus the new Mario Kart World title.

Additionally, Mario Kart World will still cost $69.99, and Donkey Kong Banaza stays at $59.99 in both physical and virtual editions. So yes, no price increases for the Switch 2, the console plus a game, the main launch title from Nintendo, and a new entry into a classic title.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

That’s where the good news ends, though. As we’ve seen with other electronic devices since the Trump Administration tariffs began, not everything is without a price increase.

Nintendo writes, “Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions.” Here’s what that looks like so far for the Joy-Con 2, Pro Controller, and Switch Camera:

Joy-Con 2 controllers are up to $94.99 from $89.99

The Pro Controller is now $84.99 from $79.99

The Switch Camera is $54.99 from $49.99

Now, a $5 increase isn’t as dramatic as one that Nintendo might have been thinking of making while monitoring the economic situation.

Still, an increase is an increase, and Nintendo does note that more of this could happen in the future: “Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions.”

These are, of course, all suggested prices from Nintendo. If the Switch 2 proves to be a hard preorder, we could see price gouging from third-party resellers. That’s common for major console launches, including the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even the Nintendo Wii.

Even with some increases, it’s nice to know that the United States will get a preorder window, and it kicks off in just six days. The Switch 2 console, its many accessories, and Mario Kart World, among dozens of other titles, will then officially launch on June 5, 2025.

We're expecting to hear from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop, among others, to share plans for preorders on April 24, 2025. TechRadar's reached out to them for comment, and we'll update this story when we hear back.

If you’re hoping to preorder from Nintendo directly, you can register your interest, but the first batch of invites for preorders from the My Nintendo Store will roll out on May 8, 2025. You’ll need a Switch Online membership alongside some other requirements to preorder this way.

Either route, stick with us as we count down to the launch of the Switch 2 and pre-orders in the United States.