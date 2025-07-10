This Scuf Xbox controller could be incredible for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – so grab it while it's at its lowest-ever price for Prime Day
Premium features at a less premium price
Get ready for the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 by picking up the Scuf Valor Pro Xbox controller for the lowest-ever price of just $85.49 (was $109.99) at Amazon during the Prime Day sales.
If you love first-person shooter (FPS) games, then you'll likely already know the Scuf brand – it's the official controller partner of Call of Duty and a popular choice for both streamers and professional players. Although Scuf controllers are usually very expensive, the more budget-friendly Valor Pro delivers high-end features in a cheaper package, making it well worth a look this Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Scuf Valor Pro
This is a new lowest-ever price for the Scuf Valor Pro, a wired Xbox controller that boasts Hall effect thumbsticks, remappable rear inputs, and in-built audio controls.
The Scuf Valor Pro might be cheaper than most other controllers by the brand, but it certainly doesn't skimp on performance or features.
It has a lot of features, including customizable rear inputs (which are perfect for initiating a slide or reload without having to move your fingers off the thumbsticks), adjustable triggers with a hair-trigger mode, drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks, and in-built audio controls.
You can even save up to three settings profiles on the controller itself, which you can alternate between at the press of a button.
This officially licensed pad is fully compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, plus Xbox One and PC.
