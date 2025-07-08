As expected, Prime Day brings massive savings on the Xbox Wireless Controller and its numerous different colorways. The standard Carbon Black controller is available for just $49.99 (was $64.99) at Amazon, though the real star of the show is the Shock Blue variant which has dropped to $46.50 (was $69.99) for a saving of just over 23 bucks.
Amazon Prime Day deals are among the best time of year to shop for an Xbox Wireless Controller. Almost the whole range reliably goes on sale during the period of discounts. So if you're in need of a spare for multiplayer, a PC controller or simply a replacement, there are plenty of deals to check out.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Xbox Wireless Controller
You can save 15 bucks off the Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller thanks to Amazon Prime Day. But it's far from the only discounted gamepad on the block. Check below for stellar savings on a range of alternate colorways.
Deep Pink: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Electric Volt: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Pulse Cipher: was $79.99 now $64 at Amazon
Pulse Red: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
Robot White: was $64.99 now $52.99 at Amazon
Shock Blue: was $69.99 now $46.50 at Amazon
Sky Cipher: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon
Velocity Green: was $69.99 now $57.99 at Amazon
The Xbox Wireless Controller is a real stalwart, providing reliable performance, solid build quality and excellent battery life for more than half a decade now. It's easily one of the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers this generation, if only because it's just so dang reliable. Not to mention affordable when it goes on sale during events like Amazon Prime Day.
More Xbox Wireless Controller deals
