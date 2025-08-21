Where Winds Meet launches on November 14, 2025, for PlayStation 5 and PC

PS5 pre-orders are now available, while the PC version can be wishlisted

The Chinese fantasy game is described as "the world’s first original Wuxia open-world ARPG"

Everstone Studio has finally revealed the release date for its highly anticipated open-world action-adventure game, Where Winds Meet.

Announced as part of Gamescom 2025, the Chinese fantasy role-playing game (RPG) is set to launch on November 14, 2025, for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Set in 10th-century China during the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period, Everstone describes the game as "the world’s first original Wuxia open-world ARPG that seamlessly blends Wuxia themes with open-world gameplay".

It features authentic Eastern fantasy elements, over 20 distinct regions to explore, populated by more than 10,000 unique NPCs, each possessing their own personality and distinctive responses to the player’s actions.

Where Winds Meet - Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"In the realm of Where Winds Meet, you will become a young martial arts hero stepping into the tumultuous Jianghu. From the vibrant heart of the imperial capital to the hidden corners of forgotten wilderness, every path is rich with secrets, sights, and stories waiting to be uncovered," the game's description reads.

"In this world, freedom is all yours. There is no singular path you must follow; whether you choose to become a hero or an agent of chaos, the world will respond to your choices. Create disorder, defy the law, and face bounties, pursuits, or even time behind bars. Alternatively, you can walk a nobler path: befriend villagers, forge alliances, and build your reputation as a hero of the Wuxia world. Beyond the main storyline, a web of hidden, fragmented subplots will guide you to discover the darker lore and hidden truths scattered throughout the land."

As a Wuxia-inspired game, Where Winds Meet offers 40 unique Martial Mystic Arts available for mastery, including Tai Chi, Toad Style, and Lion’s Roar, as well as others that can be acquired while exploring the world.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Players can also combine various weapons, Mystic Arts, and techniques learned from different sects, inspired by both traditional Kung Fu movements and fantastical martial arts styles, to create unique combat styles and strategies.

Where Winds Meet is now available to pre-order on PS5, including an exclusive bundle, which includes a customizable outfit pack and a PS5-exclusive name-card background.

PC players can also wishlist the game on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game will be free-to-play on release.