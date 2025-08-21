Stunning open-world Chinese fantasy RPG Where Winds Meet gets an official release date
The Wuxia action RPG arrives this fall
- Where Winds Meet launches on November 14, 2025, for PlayStation 5 and PC
- PS5 pre-orders are now available, while the PC version can be wishlisted
- The Chinese fantasy game is described as "the world’s first original Wuxia open-world ARPG"
Everstone Studio has finally revealed the release date for its highly anticipated open-world action-adventure game, Where Winds Meet.
Announced as part of Gamescom 2025, the Chinese fantasy role-playing game (RPG) is set to launch on November 14, 2025, for PlayStation 5 and PC.
Set in 10th-century China during the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period, Everstone describes the game as "the world’s first original Wuxia open-world ARPG that seamlessly blends Wuxia themes with open-world gameplay".
It features authentic Eastern fantasy elements, over 20 distinct regions to explore, populated by more than 10,000 unique NPCs, each possessing their own personality and distinctive responses to the player’s actions.
"In the realm of Where Winds Meet, you will become a young martial arts hero stepping into the tumultuous Jianghu. From the vibrant heart of the imperial capital to the hidden corners of forgotten wilderness, every path is rich with secrets, sights, and stories waiting to be uncovered," the game's description reads.
"In this world, freedom is all yours. There is no singular path you must follow; whether you choose to become a hero or an agent of chaos, the world will respond to your choices. Create disorder, defy the law, and face bounties, pursuits, or even time behind bars. Alternatively, you can walk a nobler path: befriend villagers, forge alliances, and build your reputation as a hero of the Wuxia world. Beyond the main storyline, a web of hidden, fragmented subplots will guide you to discover the darker lore and hidden truths scattered throughout the land."
As a Wuxia-inspired game, Where Winds Meet offers 40 unique Martial Mystic Arts available for mastery, including Tai Chi, Toad Style, and Lion’s Roar, as well as others that can be acquired while exploring the world.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Players can also combine various weapons, Mystic Arts, and techniques learned from different sects, inspired by both traditional Kung Fu movements and fantastical martial arts styles, to create unique combat styles and strategies.
Where Winds Meet is now available to pre-order on PS5, including an exclusive bundle, which includes a customizable outfit pack and a PS5-exclusive name-card background.
PC players can also wishlist the game on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
The game will be free-to-play on release.
You might also like...
- Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 from the Sekiro anime to the new Ghost of Yotei mode
- New Resident Evil Requiem gameplay teaser solidifies it as my most anticipated game of 2026 so far
- The Hollow Knight: Silksong appearance at Opening Night Live 2025 was disappointing, but thankfully there's more information on the way
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.