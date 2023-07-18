The best JRPGs for 2023

The best JRPGs offer some of the boldest storytelling in video game history. JRPG may be something of a vague term, but the cinematic storytelling and strong characterization baked into these games are anything but. JRPG stands for Japanese roleplaying game, and, contrary to Western RPGs, these titles have their own distinct storytelling and mechanical traditions which give them a unique appeal.

While the best RPGs offer more open-ended affairs, JRPGs have a tradition of telling tightly written stories about detailed ensemble casts. While some might criticize JRPGs for being "on rails", this focus allows the very best JRPGs to reach new heights, crafting emotional storylines fraught with emotional narrative beats.

Given their humble 16-bit roots, the best JRPGs come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. From the cinematic spectacle of Final Fantasy 16 to the pristine 2D environments of Trails from Zero, there's something on this list for everyone, whether you're a PS5 maven, Xbox Series X|S owner, or a Nintendo Switch enjoyer. A large number of these games are also available on PC, too - so there are plenty of options available. At TRG, we take JRPGs seriously and have pumped a frankly terrifying amount of hours into these charming story-driven time sinks.

The best JRPGs

Why we love it Dragon Quest 11 is an old-school JRPG done right. Classic turn-based mechanics are framed by a wholesome yet intriguing story, producing a cozy yet challenging JRPG experience perfect for newcomers and veterans alike.

Platforms available: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Many of the best JRPGs are built to last, and Dragon Quest 11 is no exception. With systems that date back to the original Dragon Quest from 1986, Dragon Quest 11's robust turn-based combat system has stood the test of time. The turn-based combat keeps you on your toes, with just enough hidden information to keep things interesting, but not enough to make you feel stupid.

With art by Akira Toriyama, of Dragonball Z fame, the world of Dragon Quest 11 has a cozy, inviting art style that makes the game ideal to get lost in. Dragon Quest 11's fantasy towns are meticulously designed, with life breathed into every nook and cranny of the game's world. The world of Dragon Quest 11 is a joy to explore and a joy to save.

Why we love it Final Fantasy 16 realizes the dreams of the 16-bit JRPGs of the past, offering an experience seeped in the sort of cinematic richness that was only a dream to the gamers of the late 1990s. With Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix's flagship series finally looks and feels exactly how we imagined all those years ago.

Platforms available: PS5

Final Fantasy 16 takes the cinematic aspirations of the best JRPGs of old and realizes them, offering an experience full of modernizations, but which still retains the heart and soul of the Final Fantasy series. The tale follows Clive Rosfield as he attempts to pull the world of Valisthea from the brink of disaster.

The game overflows with grit, charm, and soulfulness, grounding Clive's story in a wider geopolitical struggle between Valisthea's nation-states. Though Clive is very much the central protagonist, he is supported by a lovable ensemble of friends and do-gooders who range from lightning-wielding freedom fighters to humble blacksmiths. All the while, Final Fantasy 16 stays true to the hopeful optimism and soulfulness that makes the series great.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero A tale of two cities

Why we love it Trails from Zero is the perfect point of entry to Nihon Falcom's sprawling Legend of Heroes series. With its gripping political intrigue and complex interpersonal drama, the series covers a multitude of interwoven tales that gives War and Peace a run for its money.

Platforms available: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Amazon Luna.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero is unique among our best JRPGs list because it opens the door to a sprawling network of game series that gives the Marvel Cinematic Universe a run for its money. For the uninitiated, the Legend of Heroes spans multiple series of games, all of which exist in an interconnected setting. Characters will sometimes bounce from series to series against a thrilling backdrop of political intrigue and international conflict.

In Trails from Zero, we follow Lloyd Bannings, a young man who works for Crossbell City's Special Support Section. Crossbell City sits on the border between two rival powers, both of which are vying for control of the independent city-state. In JRPG tradition, Lloyd and his colleagues find themselves caught in the middle of the struggle in a thrilling introductory adventure to the wider Legend of Heroes universe.

Persona 5 Royal A super stylish JRPG

Why we love it Persona 5 asks you to step into the shoes of a teenager, asking you to decide how he spends each of his days. In doing so, the game invites you to grow and mature alongside the protagonist, making for a rich and intimate gaming experience.

Platforms available: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

When it comes to style, Persona 5 Royal is arguably the best JRPG here. The entire game oozes cool, from the acid-Jazz aesthetic to the incredibly catchy soundtrack. Even the loading screens are slick as heck. This game's aesthetic lives in my head rent-free, and, should you try the title, it may well take up residence in yours, too.

What really sets Persona 5 apart, though, is the strength of its characters. The ensemble is charming and swiftly worms its way into your heart with its authentic dialogue and relatable dramas. Thanks to this, Persona 5's high-concept story, which revolves around a gang of teenagers stealing the desires of corrupt adults, feels strangely grounded, lending the game an enduring appeal.

Why we love it NieR: Automata is not just about asking big philosophical questions, it's also about cutting robots to bits with a cool sword. In many ways, this confluence represents one of the best things about JRPGs, allowing players to explore the tougher facets of the human condition through the medium of glorious cinematic violence.

Platforms available: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

No list of the best JRPGs would be complete without NieR: Automata. The brainchild of auteur Yoko Taro, NieR: Automata follows the story of a group of androids asked with reclaiming the planet Earth from a machine army that has long since overrun the planet's surface. Expect slick live-action combat punctuated with jaw-dropping cutscenes.

NieR Automata is anything but predictable, its plot is full of enough twists, turns, and fake-outs to keep even the most seasoned JRPG fan guessing. The title also plumbs some rich philosophical depths, asking questions about free will, human agency, and morality all while maintaining that classic Yoko Taro style.

Final Fantasy 14 An MMO epic

Why we love it Final Fantasy 14 is famous for its welcoming community and impressively well-plotted main story. It's ironic that an MMO should have one of the best single-player stories in JRPG history, but the memorable characters and unforgettable set pieces speak for themselves.

Platforms available: PS5, PS4, PC

Final Fantasy 14 may well have the strongest story on this best JRPGs list. Unlike every other game here, Final Fantasy 14 is an MMO, offering years of content for new players. Though slow to start, the game's main story is fantastic, weaving together plot threads years in the making and endowing its characters with all the humanity and spirit you'd respect from a top-tier Final Fantasy.

Final Fantasy 14 deals with some heavy themes over its hundreds of hours of storytelling. Set in a high-fantasy world riven with political turmoil, the story follows an ensemble cast of characters as they unravel an apocalyptic conspiracy that threatens to unravel all of creation. What's more, the hero of this story is yours to customize and make your own - a feature rarely seen in JRPGs. Come for the anime haircuts, and stay for the touching story beats and loveable characters.

Why we love it Xenoblade Chronicles 3 doesn't shy away from the darker aspects of conflict, asking big questions about why human beings fight and what it means to be trapped in a cycle of violence. The six main characters are charming, too, and make it easy to fall in love with the game's wider world.

Platforms available: Nintendo Switch

Perhaps the best JRPG on Nintendo Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 tells a story of a world stuck in a perpetual war, for reasons long since forgotten by the majority of the combatants. No prior knowledge of the Xenoblade series is necessary to enjoy the tightly plotted story or the jaw-dropping environments, but the game does reward long-time fans with the occasional nor or easter egg.

The game follows a core cast of six characters, all of whom have serious chemistry, brought to life by thoughtful voice performances and charming dialogue. The title takes on heavy themes, ranging from personal grief to the military-industrial complex. As far as we're concerned, it's a must-buy for JRPG fans who own a Nintendo Switch.

Why we love it Even in a list like this, you'll struggle to find a title with better music and visuals than Octopath Traveler 2. A homage to 16-bit JRPGs from the 90s, this title stands as a gorgeous love letter to the genre's history.

Platforms available: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Octopath Traveler 2 is a love letter to the best JRPGs of the past. The gorgeous art style precisely evokes the feeling of the early 16-bit JRPGs like Final Fantasy 6, while giving the aesthetic a modern glow-up through a distinctive 2.5D style. The game follows eight heroes, all of whom come from different walks of life, but who have set out on their own journeys to make a difference in the world.

Though the separate stories of these characters make for a disjointed experience at times, the music and visuals of the game are breathtaking, complimented by a deep and rewarding turn-based combat system that takes the best elements of JRPG tradition, but adds a sense of tempo to proceedings. Octopath Traveler 2 is not a perfect JRPG, but it is brave and willing to take a unique approach to the genre.

Why we love it Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a masterclass in pacing, grabbing your attention, and then never letting go. Battles are broken up by time spent getting to know your soldiers, which, in turn, makes the battles more nail-biting and heart-rending.

Platforms available: Nintendo Switch

Fire Emblem: Three Houses brings strategy to our best JRPG list in a big way. The Fire Emblem series is long in the tooth and has always been centered around turn-based tactical battles where the threat of permadeath hangs over every decision. Fire Emblem games are about learning more about your soldiers, before they die tragically, leaving you with a broken heart.

Three Houses dials this up to 11, by having you take on the role of a teacher at a military academy. Between battles, you train your students and form bonds with them, deciding how to best spend your time as a teacher. As you play the game and the main storyline develops, you'll become emotionally invested in the game's broad cast of characters. Even if you disable permadeath, some deaths can't be avoided, so bring tissues.

Best JRPGs: FAQs

What is the best JRPG of all time? The best JRPG of all time will vary from player to player. Given the emotionally resonant and personal nature of these games, their stories, and their characters, different people will respond differently. That being said, when it comes to influence on the genre, attention must be drawn to Final Fantasy 7. Back in 1997, this title took JRPGs into the 3D space, offering what were (for the time) exceptional visuals. Final Fantasy 7 was so beloved that Square Enix has gone on to release a reimagining of the title from the ground up: Final Fantasy 7 Remake.



What does JRPG mean? JRPG stands for Japanese role-playing game. In reality, though, it doesn't just refer to RPGs from Japan, but rather to a specific style of game design centered around storytelling, cinematic experiences, and ensemble character casts. The best JRPGs are games that embody these principles, delivering memorable characters, captivating visuals, and stirring emotional storylines.

How we made this best JRPGs list

When crafting our best JRPGs list, we looked at the JRPGs that take the traditions of classics like Final Fantasy 6 and Chrono Trigger and modernize them. The JRPGs on this list all seek to earnestly tell their respective stories but are willing to embrace modern design conventions and sensibilities to do this. All of the games on this list stand on the shoulders of giants and are here, in part, because they recognize that fact.

Personally, I've played dozens of JRPGs over my three decades on planet Earth both as a games journalist and fan. Suffice it to say, I know a great JRPG when I see one, and this list contains the cream of the crop.

