Nintendo has filed a patent for a new Switch 2 Joy-Con attachment that appears to turn your controller into a fishing reel.
First spotted by Nintendo Patents Watch (via Polygon), the patent shows two Joy-Con 2 attachments that seem to be a crank and a clickable wheel.
The crank is described as being a mounted input device that would use mouse sensors to track movement and magnets to secure attachment.
The clickable wheel would also utilize magnets to stay in place, and its rotation would be tracked by mouse sensors. The attachment also seems to feature a second button for pressing the console's right shoulder (SR).
Presumably, this attachment could be used for a range of games with fishing mechanics like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or a potential Kuru Kuru Kururin revival and Playdate ports, as Nintendo Patents Watch theorized.
A totally new game for the Switch 2 that Nintendo has yet to announce is also a possibility.
Although the patent application was published recently, it was filed in February 2024, suggesting that Nintendo has been working on the new accessory for some time, with Switch 2 compatibility in mind. That said, it is worth keeping in mind that not all patents see the light of day as an official product.
