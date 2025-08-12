Nintendo has filed a patent for a new Switch 2 Joy-Con attachment

The patent shows a crank and clickable wheel that would seemingly turn the Joy-Con 2 controllers into a fishing reel

The patent was filed in February 2024

Nintendo has filed a patent for a new Switch 2 Joy-Con attachment that appears to turn your controller into a fishing reel.

First spotted by Nintendo Patents Watch (via Polygon), the patent shows two Joy-Con 2 attachments that seem to be a crank and a clickable wheel.

The crank is described as being a mounted input device that would use mouse sensors to track movement and magnets to secure attachment.

The clickable wheel would also utilize magnets to stay in place, and its rotation would be tracked by mouse sensors. The attachment also seems to feature a second button for pressing the console's right shoulder (SR).

Presumably, this attachment could be used for a range of games with fishing mechanics like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or a potential Kuru Kuru Kururin revival and Playdate ports, as Nintendo Patents Watch theorized.

A totally new game for the Switch 2 that Nintendo has yet to announce is also a possibility.

Although the patent application was published recently, it was filed in February 2024, suggesting that Nintendo has been working on the new accessory for some time, with Switch 2 compatibility in mind. That said, it is worth keeping in mind that not all patents see the light of day as an official product.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In case you missed it, the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase for August 2025 was jam-packed with announcements. While there was no Hollow Knight: Silksong news, there were plenty of other indie reveals, including a new game from the Shovel Knight creators, several metroidvania-style titles, and more.