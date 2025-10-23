2025 is the year the Nintendo Switch 2 finally launched, after what felt like an eternity of waiting – and lands itself the honor of being our Gaming Device of the Year at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2025. While it doesn't exactly reinvent the gaming wheel, it's safe to say that it's a feature-packed, fully-realized vision of this handheld hybrid concept Nintendo has been honing since 2012 and the arrival of the Wii U.

The Switch 2 delivers where its direct 2017 predecessor faltered. We jump from 1080p to 4K in docked mode, while the OG Switch's 720p display can't hold a candle to the Switch 2's crisp 1080p, vivid LCD display. HDR support, as well as handheld variable refresh rate support, are wonderful additions, too, as is the usage of microSD Express storage cards for much faster load times across the board. New features like mouse controls have also been quite excellent so far, offering PC-like dimensions of play for games like Civilization 7.

The system isn't flush with first-party exclusives, even still. We had Mario Kart World at launch, Donkey Kong Bananza a month later, and the admittedly middling Drag X Drive since. Still, that roster will have grown by year's end, with Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Kirby Air Riders, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond filling up the ranks all before 2026 begins.

(Image credit: Future)

Even then, third-party ports have been shockingly impressive so far. Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition looks and plays like a dream on Switch 2. The likes of Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Star Wars Outlaws, and Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition all impress, too. Then you have Nintendo's own Switch 2 Editions of existing games, breathing new life into original Switch favorites. So there's already plenty to get stuck into.

Games are one thing, but it also helps that the console's hardware chops are mighty impressive, too. Built with a custom Nvidia chipset, Nintendo's first-party games have looked stunning on TV and handheld, both thanks to the jump in resolution and visual fidelity provided. It bodes well for future releases, and I'm already super excited to see what the company achieves with the next 3D Mario and Zelda titles.

The Switch 2 has also proven to be exceptionally popular, despite justified concerns over its pricing for the console and its games. Not only is it reportedly outpacing the first quarter sales of the PlayStation 4, but there's already a bustling industry of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories encompassing everything from carry cases and screen protectors to microSD cards and more.

It's been an excellent first few months for the Nintendo Switch 2, then. Sure, it's not offering the sheer graphical prowess of its competitors, but it's a monumental improvement over the original Switch and most contemporary handheld games consoles.