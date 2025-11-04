The Nintendo Switch 2 is breaking sales records, selling 5.54 million units in latest quarter
The original Switch has also almost overtaken the Nintendo DS
- Nintendo has released its latest Switch 2 sales figures
- The console is still selling extremely well in its second quarter on the market
- It has beaten where the PS5 was at the same point in its life
The Nintendo Switch 2 is still flying off the shelves, with Nintendo increasing its full-year sales forecast ahead of the holidays.
According to the company's latest financial results, 4.54 million Nintendo Switch 2 units were sold in the second quarter of the 2026 financial year - that's July, August, and September 2025.
The brings the total number of Nintendo Switch 2 units sold up to 10.36 million by September 30, 2025, an impressive figure considering the fact that it's been on the market for just four months.
These sales figures put the Nintendo Switch 2 firmly ahead of where the competing PlayStation 5 was at this point in its life, as Sony's system sold 3.3 million units in its second quarter on the market.
"Based on the sales performance in the first half of the fiscal year and the outlook going forward, we have made modifications to our financial forecast, including a revision in our full-year sales unit forecast" the company said, indicating that the Switch 2 is selling even better than expected.
Nintendo also confirmed that the original Nintendo Switch has sold 154.01 million units as of September 30, 2025. This puts it close to overtaking the Nintendo DS, which is currently Nintendo's best selling ever console with 154.02 million units shifted.
In fact, the Switch might even have a shot at dethroning the PlayStation 2 - which holds the title of the best-selling video game console with 160.63 units sold by Sony's last count - as we approach the Black Friday sales period.
